Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

JOHN LICHFIELD

ANALYSIS: What France’s financial aid bill has revealed about the likelihood of early elections

A package of economic aid to help the French deal with the cost of living crisis has proved the first big test so far of France's new government, which has lost its absolute majority - John Lichfield looks at what the bill's stormy passage can tell us about the months ahead in France.

Published: 21 July 2022 11:32 CEST
ANALYSIS: What France's financial aid bill has revealed about the likelihood of early elections
Finance minister Bruno Le Maire addresses the Assemblée nationale during the storm debates on the cost of living crisis. Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

A messy experiment is in progress this week on the left bank of the river Seine in Paris. It is called parliamentary democracy.

As a result, petrol and diesel prices may be subsidised this autumn more than the government intended – up to 30 centimes a litre, instead of 18 centimes. Opinions may differ on whether that’s a good thing in the week that France burned in a climate-change induced heatwave.  

For the first time in nearly 30 years, a French President and a French government are having to calculate, cajole and compromise to get basic business through the National Assembly. A €20 billion package of anti-inflation measures is proceeding, snail-like, through the lower house of parliament where June’s election left President Macron’s allies 39 seats short of an overall majority.

There are 20 articles in the cost-of-living package. After three days, deputies have approved five of them, including a 4 percent increase in pensions and welfare payments. The assembly will have to sit until late on Saturday – in July, no less – to meet its timetable and send the government’s plan, and related budget amendments, to the Sénat next week.   

The fact that a quarter of the package has already been agreed suggests that the Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and her government will find a minimum way of governing over the next few months.

But the most contested articles – notably how to reduce the cost of petrol and diesel – have yet to be reached.

The government wants to phase out its existing 18 centimes a litre subsidy on pump prices from October and replace it with direct payments to people who used their cars for work or who have to drive to work. Opposition groups of Right and Left want massive cuts in petrol and diesel taxes for all.

According to leaks to the French media, the government is now working on a compromise with the centre-right Les Républicains (LR)). The centre-right wanted originally to cut VAT to reduce pump prices to €1.50 a litre (while complaining about the state deficit and debt).

The Républicains leadership and the government have provisionally agreed that the existing 18 centimes a litre subsidy should be  increased to at least 30 centimes from October and phased out from the New Year. The proposed payments to high-mileage motorists would disappear.

It remains to be seen whether all the 61 centre-right deputies – more than enough to give the government a majority  – will go along with this deal. The first couple of weeks of the new assembly have shown that two of the three main opposition groups – the Left and Centre-Right – are themselves much divided.

The government lost a late-night vote on a relatively minor anti-Covid measure last week because some centre-right deputies defied their own leadership and voted against.

The landscape of the new assembly is broadly as follows.

The hard-left La France Insoumise and the Greens oppose almost everything. They shout a great deal and table motions which insult the government. They also complain that the government refuses to work with them.

Their aims are to show off to their core support by: a) opposing Macron at every turn b) defying parliamentary convention.

The rest of the Left – the Socialists and Communists – are calmer. They oppose most of the cost-of-living package as inadequate but abstain, rather than vote against.

The Far Right Rassemblement National is trying to embarrass the government and the Left by seeming serious and constructive. They have opposed most of the package but have voted for some articles and abstained on others.

The government is refusing to negotiate with the Far Right but – to its discomfort – needs them to abstain, at least, on key issues.

The centre-right Les Républicains (LR) are the pivotal group. They are much courted by the government but undisciplined and unreliable. Some of them are closer to the Far Right than to Macron’s Centre.

It is possible that the LR will split in the months ahead but any Macron-compatible centre-right sub-group is likely to fall far short of the 39 extra votes that the government needs.

The cost-of-living package – and maybe even more so the related budget amendments – are an important test of the government’s ability to govern. In her dealings with the assembly so far, the Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has shown herself to be more politically astute than many people had imagined.

The package will survive, somewhat battered, to progress to the upper house next week and return to the assembly for a final vote early next month. But this is the easy part.

Even if they dislike the details, most of the much-splintered opposition does not want to seem to block inflation relief. The assembly is voting, slowly and painfully, this week on something that French people want.

How can the government, without a parliamentary majority, push through the stuff that France does not want? Such as pensions reform.

There is no obvious answer to that question. My bet would still be on a new parliamentary election next year.   

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

‘Great to see Americans returning to France’ – Meet the new US Ambassador in Paris

The recently-appointed US Ambassador to France, Denise Bauer, is a long-standing Francophile who is passionate about her new role in Paris. We took the opportunity to get to know her a little better.

Published: 20 July 2022 13:44 CEST
'Great to see Americans returning to France' - Meet the new US Ambassador in Paris

Could you introduce yourself to readers of The Local? 

I grew up on the Central Coast of California in the beautiful wine region of San Luis Obispo.  I left for university in Los Angeles and then began my career there as a journalist.  I have always had a tremendous respect for the work of journalists and their important role in a healthy democracy.  Later, my husband Steven and I moved north to San Francisco, where we started our family while I worked with several nonprofit and community organisations.  

When Barack Obama ran for president, I enthusiastically worked on both Obama-Biden campaigns.  I was honoured to serve as his Ambassador to Belgium from 2013 to 2017.  

Since then, I have focused on supporting women running for office for the first time and served as the executive director of Women for Biden during our last presidential campaign.  Elevating the role of women is critically important to our whole society and an area where we have made tremendous progress but still have a long way to go.

My relationship with France and appreciation for this country goes back to my childhood.  

My grandmother spoke French and encouraged me to study the language.  I travelled to France when I was 15 as part of a summer study tour.  That early international travel opened my eyes to a world of possibilities and kindled what has become a lifelong love for France.  

My husband, children, and I have visited France many times.  We have driven through every region.  I am thrilled to be back in France and to be serving at an important moment in transatlantic relations.  It is the honour of a lifetime to represent President Biden and my country as the Ambassador to France and Monaco.  

What are your aims while in post in Paris?

Our Embassy’s commitment to the safety of US citizens remains our top concern.  As global travel resumes, we are pleased to see that Americans are returning to France for tourism, study, and business.  

My team and I are also focused on advancing specific priorities, which include bolstering our security relationship and transatlantic ties, reinforcing shared prosperity, and tackling climate change.  

On security, France plays a crucial role as a member of NATO, a leader in Europe, and a global power.  Our countries partner around the world to address the most urgent security challenges we face, from the IndoPacific to the Sahel to Europe itself.

Nowhere is this clearer than in our coordinated response to Russia’s horrific, unjustified invasion of Ukraine, and the united front that France, Europe, and the United States have presented in the face of those atrocities.   

Our second goal is advancing our shared prosperity.  Here we have had some great successes and many of the Americans resident and working in France have been key players.  

American and French businesses are strong advocates of our transatlantic partnership, reflecting the robust two-way trade between our countries. The United States is the largest foreign investor in France, and France the fifth largest in the United States.  

Our third goal is addressing the climate crisis.  This is one of the most crucial issues our countries face today and an area where our countries can lead the world. 

Working to mitigate climate change is a high priority for President Biden and for me, personally.  This is indeed one of the greatest challenges of our generation, and the United States and France are working side-by-side to find solutions through new technologies and smarter regulation.   

In addressing these goals and others, President Biden and I share a commitment to encouraging diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility.  I am particularly committed to fostering these values within Mission France and in Embassy programs.  

We know that our democracies are stronger and fairer when all our citizens are fully represented.

Has there been any change in relations between France and the US since Joe Biden became president, and how would you now characterise the relationship between the two countries? 

Secretary Blinken just recently highlighted our historic relationship with France in one of his speeches.  He spoke about Benjamin Franklin’s role as our very first diplomat, on assignment to France, recalling how Franklin worked to secure French support for our very independence.  

A rare portrait of Benjamin Franklin hanging over my desk in my office reminds me daily of the weight of the office I hold and the significance of the Franco-American relationship in our country’s history.  We greatly value that France remains our oldest ally.    

Our Presidents have a strong personal relationship that has been reinforced through ongoing, collaborative partnership.  They meet regularly and speak frankly, as friends.  

US President Joe Biden with France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP

In just the past year, our Vice President and members of the Cabinet have traveled to France to meet with their French partners.  I cannot count the number of senior officials from nearly every agency of the U.S. Government who have come to Paris.  The relationship between our governments is strong and makes so much possible around the world.  

It’s been a tricky couple of years for travel – what’s the current advice for people travelling between France and the US? Is there any likelihood of the US re-imposing Covid-related travel restrictions?   

A recent change eliminated pre-departure COVID testing for travel to the United States.  This has greatly simplified travel.  It is worth noting, however, that vaccination requirements remain in effect for anyone traveling to the United States who is not an American citizen or resident. 

My team regularly updates our website and posts travel updates on our social media platforms whenever there are changes to our policies.  Whether we are talking about passport, visa, or health requirements, we strongly recommend that anyone planning to travel between France and the United States follow us online and stay aware of developments prior to their travel.  

The CDC website, and the US or French Embassy websites, are authoritative resources.

As we know all too well from our experience over the last few years, circumstances can change rapidly.  The better informed we are as travellers, the more prepared we are to be safe and enjoy the best of what travel between our two beautiful countries has to offer!   

We’re still getting reports of delays for Americans getting visas for France, as far as you’re aware are visa processing services back to normal after the pandemic?   

While most Americans do not need a visa to travel to France for tourism, other categories of travel may require travel documents from the French Government.  

The French visas are managed by our colleagues in the French Mission to the United States in Washington, D.C.  They have resources on their website that will help travellers to France navigate the process and understand the requirements.  

However, since you asked about visas, I will take the opportunity to say that our consular officials in Paris and Marseille are resuming additional services as conditions improve.  I am pleased to announce that our Embassy has resumed the visa renewals by mail program.  We are also working hard to ensure that students will get their visas in time for the start of their classes in the United States.  

We hope you will spread the word to friends and family that they should begin their applications now for their future travel! 

The big problem for many Americans in France remains getting a bank account, due to the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) legislation – is there any work being undertaken to address the impact that this law is having on Americans abroad?  

We are aware that some US citizens have faced difficulty opening a bank account in France.  This is a problem that we have observed elsewhere as well.  

Nothing in FATCA prohibits banks from serving US citizens, and these are decisions made by individual banks that choose not to deal with the FATCA requirements.  

However, we welcome the French decree that went into effect this June that modifies the Droit au compte bancaire and provides additional recourse for Americans who have experienced issues opening or maintaining bank accounts in France.  Americans who have applied to open an account and have not received a reply within 15 days, can turn to the Banque de France. 

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about setting up a bank account in France

The Banque de France will designate a bank near their home within one day, and that bank must respond to the US citizen within three days.  Although banks in France are still not obligated to open accounts for foreigners, the new decree provides additional recourse for customers since banks must now provide clear justification for denying a service.   

SHOW COMMENTS