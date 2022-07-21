ANALYSIS: What France’s financial aid bill has revealed about the likelihood of early elections

Could you introduce yourself to readers of The Local?

I grew up on the Central Coast of California in the beautiful wine region of San Luis Obispo. I left for university in Los Angeles and then began my career there as a journalist. I have always had a tremendous respect for the work of journalists and their important role in a healthy democracy. Later, my husband Steven and I moved north to San Francisco, where we started our family while I worked with several nonprofit and community organisations.

When Barack Obama ran for president, I enthusiastically worked on both Obama-Biden campaigns. I was honoured to serve as his Ambassador to Belgium from 2013 to 2017.

Since then, I have focused on supporting women running for office for the first time and served as the executive director of Women for Biden during our last presidential campaign. Elevating the role of women is critically important to our whole society and an area where we have made tremendous progress but still have a long way to go.

My relationship with France and appreciation for this country goes back to my childhood.

My grandmother spoke French and encouraged me to study the language. I travelled to France when I was 15 as part of a summer study tour. That early international travel opened my eyes to a world of possibilities and kindled what has become a lifelong love for France.

My husband, children, and I have visited France many times. We have driven through every region. I am thrilled to be back in France and to be serving at an important moment in transatlantic relations. It is the honour of a lifetime to represent President Biden and my country as the Ambassador to France and Monaco.

What are your aims while in post in Paris?

Our Embassy’s commitment to the safety of US citizens remains our top concern. As global travel resumes, we are pleased to see that Americans are returning to France for tourism, study, and business.

My team and I are also focused on advancing specific priorities, which include bolstering our security relationship and transatlantic ties, reinforcing shared prosperity, and tackling climate change.

On security, France plays a crucial role as a member of NATO, a leader in Europe, and a global power. Our countries partner around the world to address the most urgent security challenges we face, from the IndoPacific to the Sahel to Europe itself.

Nowhere is this clearer than in our coordinated response to Russia’s horrific, unjustified invasion of Ukraine, and the united front that France, Europe, and the United States have presented in the face of those atrocities.

Our second goal is advancing our shared prosperity. Here we have had some great successes and many of the Americans resident and working in France have been key players.

American and French businesses are strong advocates of our transatlantic partnership, reflecting the robust two-way trade between our countries. The United States is the largest foreign investor in France, and France the fifth largest in the United States.

Our third goal is addressing the climate crisis. This is one of the most crucial issues our countries face today and an area where our countries can lead the world.

Working to mitigate climate change is a high priority for President Biden and for me, personally. This is indeed one of the greatest challenges of our generation, and the United States and France are working side-by-side to find solutions through new technologies and smarter regulation.

In addressing these goals and others, President Biden and I share a commitment to encouraging diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility. I am particularly committed to fostering these values within Mission France and in Embassy programs.

We know that our democracies are stronger and fairer when all our citizens are fully represented.

Has there been any change in relations between France and the US since Joe Biden became president, and how would you now characterise the relationship between the two countries?

Secretary Blinken just recently highlighted our historic relationship with France in one of his speeches. He spoke about Benjamin Franklin’s role as our very first diplomat, on assignment to France, recalling how Franklin worked to secure French support for our very independence.

A rare portrait of Benjamin Franklin hanging over my desk in my office reminds me daily of the weight of the office I hold and the significance of the Franco-American relationship in our country’s history. We greatly value that France remains our oldest ally.

Our Presidents have a strong personal relationship that has been reinforced through ongoing, collaborative partnership. They meet regularly and speak frankly, as friends.

US President Joe Biden with France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP

In just the past year, our Vice President and members of the Cabinet have traveled to France to meet with their French partners. I cannot count the number of senior officials from nearly every agency of the U.S. Government who have come to Paris. The relationship between our governments is strong and makes so much possible around the world.

It’s been a tricky couple of years for travel – what’s the current advice for people travelling between France and the US? Is there any likelihood of the US re-imposing Covid-related travel restrictions?

A recent change eliminated pre-departure COVID testing for travel to the United States. This has greatly simplified travel. It is worth noting, however, that vaccination requirements remain in effect for anyone traveling to the United States who is not an American citizen or resident.

My team regularly updates our website and posts travel updates on our social media platforms whenever there are changes to our policies. Whether we are talking about passport, visa, or health requirements, we strongly recommend that anyone planning to travel between France and the United States follow us online and stay aware of developments prior to their travel.

The CDC website, and the US or French Embassy websites, are authoritative resources.

As we know all too well from our experience over the last few years, circumstances can change rapidly. The better informed we are as travellers, the more prepared we are to be safe and enjoy the best of what travel between our two beautiful countries has to offer!

We’re still getting reports of delays for Americans getting visas for France, as far as you’re aware are visa processing services back to normal after the pandemic?

While most Americans do not need a visa to travel to France for tourism, other categories of travel may require travel documents from the French Government.

The French visas are managed by our colleagues in the French Mission to the United States in Washington, D.C. They have resources on their website that will help travellers to France navigate the process and understand the requirements.

However, since you asked about visas, I will take the opportunity to say that our consular officials in Paris and Marseille are resuming additional services as conditions improve. I am pleased to announce that our Embassy has resumed the visa renewals by mail program. We are also working hard to ensure that students will get their visas in time for the start of their classes in the United States.

We hope you will spread the word to friends and family that they should begin their applications now for their future travel!

The big problem for many Americans in France remains getting a bank account, due to the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) legislation – is there any work being undertaken to address the impact that this law is having on Americans abroad?

We are aware that some US citizens have faced difficulty opening a bank account in France. This is a problem that we have observed elsewhere as well.

Nothing in FATCA prohibits banks from serving US citizens, and these are decisions made by individual banks that choose not to deal with the FATCA requirements.

However, we welcome the French decree that went into effect this June that modifies the Droit au compte bancaire and provides additional recourse for Americans who have experienced issues opening or maintaining bank accounts in France. Americans who have applied to open an account and have not received a reply within 15 days, can turn to the Banque de France.

The Banque de France will designate a bank near their home within one day, and that bank must respond to the US citizen within three days. Although banks in France are still not obligated to open accounts for foreigners, the new decree provides additional recourse for customers since banks must now provide clear justification for denying a service.