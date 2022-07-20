Will power cuts during heatwaves become more common in France?

Residents of Marseille, Paris and Rouen experienced power outages during the peak of the July heatwave, after underground cables could not withstand high temperatures.
Electricity provider, Enedis (formerly ERDF, Électricité Réseau Distribution France) saw some of its services temporarily suspended on Tuesday, July 19th – one of the hottest days of the heatwave in France.
The electricity cuts were a result of the underground electrical network being strained by high temperatures. On Tuesday, temperatures reached above 40C across many parts of France and did not fall below 20C during the night.
Underground, the temperatures sometimes got even hotter, putting strain on ‘first generation cables’ which could not handle these weather conditions.
Could this become more common in the future?
The underground cables can become especially strained if hot temperatures span over periods greater than three to four days, like they did during France’s most recent heatwave.
Extreme heat can also cause the ground to move, which can damage junction boxes – the devices that connect cables to one another.
READ MORE: How the heatwave could impact rail travel in France
These issues could become more common, as experts are warning that heatwaves will become more frequent and severe as a result of the climate crisis. They are also coming earlier – this year, France saw the earliest recorded heatwave in over 70 years.
That being said, a representative from Enedis told Franceinfo that the cuts to electricity on Tuesday were exceptional and that heatwave related incidents still only account for less than five percent of total incidents on the energy network. Additionally, these devices were quickly repaired, as Enedis was able to mobilise its teams in advance thanks to weather alert systems.
Member comments