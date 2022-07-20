Read news from:
STRIKES

Ryanair strike: Which French airports will be impacted

Pilots flying for Ryanair out of several French airports will be on strike this weekend over disputes regarding pay and working conditions.

Published: 20 July 2022 15:40 CEST
The logo of Ryanair on a Boeing 737 NG in Colomiers, near Toulouse, southwestern France in 2019 (Photo by PASCAL PAVANI / AFP)

The airports in France that will be affected are the weekend of July 23rd-24th are Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Paris Beauvais, according to a statement by the SNPL union. Belgian pilots will also join their French counterparts in the industrial action.

Unlike the major strike that impacted caused widespread delays and cancellations on Ryanair flights at the end of June, cabin crew have so far not signed on to join this strike.

For the moment, the airline has not communicated the number of cancelled or delayed flights expected in France. Passengers are advised to keep checking the flight radar on the company’s website – HERE.

Meanwhile, across the border in Spain, an additional 12 days of strikes were added for Ryanair staff after the company failed to come to an agreement with union representatives.

Additionally, travellers flying with Air France via London-Heathrow airport may also be impacted by industrial action this weekend, as employees of the Aviation Fuel Services (AFS) will be on strike from Thursday until Sunday.

The planned social movement will “cause delays on hundreds of flights,” so be sure to check Air France’s flight tracker throughout the weekend if this flight path affects you.

You can keep up to date on industrial action in France by checking our summer strike timetable, to be found HERE.

TRAVEL NEWS

France’s SNCF launches new ticket scheme for sold-out low-cost trains

France's national rail service has made it easier for train passengers to cancel their low-cost tickets so other passengers can take up the seats. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 20 July 2022 09:43 CEST
When travelling by rail in France, many opt for Ouigo, which offers low-cost TGV trains on certain popular routes.

It is often a great option for getting a more affordable train, but unfortunately it has not historically offered refunds or exchanges – part of the reason it is low-cost.

Even so, 10 percent of people still miss their trains, and with a summer marked by huge passenger numbers on trains, many are seeking to take those unoccupied spots.

Passengers will be happy to hear that on Monday SNCF launched “Ouigoswap”, which is essentially a service for those looking for Ouigo tickets when trains are officially sold out.

It allows passengers to add their names to a waiting list for when tickets become available when other passengers can’t travel.

Screenshot of Ouigo website

Travellers can now go to the Ouigo website and application, and search location they are seeking to travel to. If the time they are seeking is not available, then the passenger can add themselves to the waiting list. 

Those who have bought tickets but want to get rid of them because they cannot travel can sign up and register for a new option that allows them to pass on their tickets to those on the waiting list. If they is a taker then they are reimbursed 80 percent of their ticket price.

It works on a first come first served basis.

Passengers are not obligated to buy tickets that become available, so simply adding yourself to the waiting list does not mean you have to purchase one. If the seat becomes available, the customer will then be contacted either by email or notification on the application or website. Then, they will be invited to purchase the ticket, which will be listed “at normal price” (full fare).

You can register for a waiting list up until the day before the train is set to depart (until 11:59M). 

For more information and to look for low-cost train TGV train tickets in France you can visit the Ouigo website.

