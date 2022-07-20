Ryanair strike: Which French airports will be impacted

The airports in France that will be affected are the weekend of July 23rd-24th are Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Paris Beauvais, according to a statement by the SNPL union. Belgian pilots will also join their French counterparts in the industrial action.

Unlike the major strike that impacted caused widespread delays and cancellations on Ryanair flights at the end of June, cabin crew have so far not signed on to join this strike.

For the moment, the airline has not communicated the number of cancelled or delayed flights expected in France. Passengers are advised to keep checking the flight radar on the company’s website – HERE.

Meanwhile, across the border in Spain, an additional 12 days of strikes were added for Ryanair staff after the company failed to come to an agreement with union representatives.

Additionally, travellers flying with Air France via London-Heathrow airport may also be impacted by industrial action this weekend, as employees of the Aviation Fuel Services (AFS) will be on strike from Thursday until Sunday.

The planned social movement will “cause delays on hundreds of flights,” so be sure to check Air France’s flight tracker throughout the weekend if this flight path affects you.

You can keep up to date on industrial action in France by checking our summer strike timetable, to be found HERE.