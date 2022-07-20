For members
PROPERTY
REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?
Is it time to buy a property in Italy, Cyprus or Greece? House prices have shot up across Europe in recent years but there are major differences between certain countries.
Published: 20 July 2022 10:24 CEST
Italy is one of the few countries where property prices have decreased compared to 2010. (Photo by Nils Schirmer on Unsplash)
WILDFIRES
How to protect your French property from wildfires
The wildfires raging in south west France could unfortunately become a more regular event as the climate crisis worsens - so what steps should you take if you live in France or own property there?
Published: 20 July 2022 12:15 CEST
