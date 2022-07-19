Read news from:
CRIME

One dead after shooting at Paris café

A gunman killed one individual and wounded four others during a shooting on Monday night in Paris, local police said, adding that a suspect was in custody.

Published: 19 July 2022 08:35 CEST
Illustration photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

Two men “got out of a car and shot at individuals seated at a bar’s terrace”, the local force said in northeastern Paris.

The second suspect was on the run, police added.

The shooting happened at around 9.30pm at a shisha café on the corner of the rue Popincourt and rue de la Bréguet in the 11th arondissement of Paris.

The local mayor, Francois Vauglin, said the incident took place at a “shisha cafe”, where customers had managed to capture one of the suspects.

No motive is yet known for the attack and enquiries are ongoing, but the specialist terrorism team is not at this stage involved. 

VIDEO: French police under fire again after unprovoked tear-gassing of homeless man

Just weeks after outrage at the use of tear gas by police on football fans at the Stade de France, a video has circulated showing French police launch an apparently unprovoked tear gas attack on a homeless man, causing widespread condemnation.

Published: 18 July 2022 11:27 CEST
This incident, which involved police officers using tear gas on a homeless man, occurred in Le Bourget, in the northern suburbs of Paris, around 4am on Friday July 15th.

A video of the event, which has circulated widely across social media, shows a police vehicle drive past a man carrying several bags, who appears to be homeless.

The vehicle backs up and then the police spray the man from the window of their patrol car, enveloping the man in a cloud of tear gas. The car then drives away, as the man grabs his face in pain, then falls to the ground. 

Many are already criticising the actions of these police officers, including the area’s MP, Raquel Garrido, who posted an open letter to the Paris police chief.

In the letter, shown below, Garrido calls the actions ‘intolerable’ especially considering “the attitude of this gentleman was obviously not threatening.”

According to several community members, the man in the video is indeed homeless and well-known to locals. The town’s mayor, Jean-Baptiste Borsali, told French daily Le Parisien that he is ‘not a bad guy’ and was simply taking out his trash at the time. 

Borsali added that he too learned of the incident as a result of the video circulating online and that the police had not yet informed him, but that it was “too early to pass judgement.”

The Paris Police prefecture has promised to investigate the event, saying it would be passed on to the General Inspectorate of the National Police, and that the officers, “once identified, will be subject to suspension.”

Police use of tear gas on football fans at the Champions League final was widely condemned, along with the organisation of the event which saw thousands of fans unable to access the ground in time for kick-off. The French Senate has been holding an enquiry into the chaotic scenes at the match.

