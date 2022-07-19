One dead after shooting at Paris café

Two men “got out of a car and shot at individuals seated at a bar’s terrace”, the local force said in northeastern Paris.
The second suspect was on the run, police added.
The shooting happened at around 9.30pm at a shisha café on the corner of the rue Popincourt and rue de la Bréguet in the 11th arondissement of Paris.
The local mayor, Francois Vauglin, said the incident took place at a “shisha cafe”, where customers had managed to capture one of the suspects.
No motive is yet known for the attack and enquiries are ongoing, but the specialist terrorism team is not at this stage involved.
