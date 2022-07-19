National park plan for northern France means end of fossil and shell collecting

Formed over 150 million years ago, these ‘Jurassic’ cliffs were once home to the dinosaurs. Even though Normandy is already known for its iconic rock formations, the falaises des Vaches Noires are special: they are where the first remains of dinosaur and marine crocodilians were found in France, in the late 1700s.

Today fossils are littered across the beaches at the base of the cliffs, which are open to the public. Both amateur and professional paleontologists hunt for old shells, fossils and plants, and currently this is allowed (though it is encouraged to only take in small quantities).

But this may soon become illegal, as France is hoping to classify the ‘Jurassic cliffs of Calvados’ as a réserve naturelle nationale (national nature reserve). This would mean that removing any plants, animals, fossils, minerals, or sea shells would be strictly prohibited.

Happy Fossil Friday! Here are some of the fossils my cousin found at Falaise des Vaches Noires yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6XiQJXN5Ov — Skye McDavid (@SkyeMcDavid) June 25, 2021

The préfecture of Calvados is hoping to protect the area’s unique topography and biodiversity by making six sectors along the Calvados coast a national nature reserve.

The decision is also intended to protect visitors. According to the mayor of the commune that is home to the cliffs – Villers-sur-Mer – many treasure seekers try to climb down from the cliff, which is quite dangerous. Every year hikers either get stuck attempting to descend to the beach or find themselves trapped by the tide at the foot of the cliffs. People will still be allowed to walk in the park, but on marked paths for pedestrians.

The prefecture’s press release, which was published on July 18th, did specify plans to continue supporting “the continuation of scientific and educational activities related to paleontology,” but amateur paleontologists who frequent the area worry this will apply primarily to professionals.

Many enjoy sharing their collections with the local museum, Paleospace, and therefore are opposed to the plans for creating a ‘Jurassic park,’ as they are concerned this will harm the museum.

For the mayor of Villers-sur-Mer, Thierry Granturco, who is also on the board for the museum, the issue is that there is no distinction between ‘collecting and excavating’ fossils. Granturco told France 3 Normandie that most amateur paleontologists simply pick up fossils that already lay scattered along the beach, rather than disturbing the natural environment.

Therefore he encourages everyone to make their voices heard during the public debate which will be scheduled from August 24th until September 16th. Fossil lovers can go to the government website (HERE) to learn more.