Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

National park plan for northern France means end of fossil and shell collecting

Tourists and locals alike flock to France's 'Jurassic coast' to hunt for ancient remains, but that might soon become illegal, as the cliffs are set to become part of a new national park.

Published: 19 July 2022 14:21 CEST

Formed over 150 million years ago, these ‘Jurassic’ cliffs were once home to the dinosaurs. Even though Normandy is already known for its iconic rock formations, the falaises des Vaches Noires are special: they are where the first remains of dinosaur and marine crocodilians were found in France, in the late 1700s.

Today fossils are littered across the beaches at the base of the cliffs, which are open to the public. Both amateur and professional paleontologists hunt for old shells, fossils and plants, and currently this is allowed (though it is encouraged to only take in small quantities).

But this may soon become illegal, as France is hoping to classify the ‘Jurassic cliffs of Calvados’ as a réserve naturelle nationale (national nature reserve). This would mean that removing any plants, animals, fossils, minerals, or sea shells would be strictly prohibited. 

The préfecture of Calvados is hoping to protect the area’s unique topography and biodiversity by making six sectors along the Calvados coast a national nature reserve.

The decision is also intended to protect visitors. According to the mayor of the commune that is home to the cliffs – Villers-sur-Mer – many treasure seekers try to climb down from the cliff, which is quite dangerous. Every year hikers either get stuck attempting to descend to the beach or find themselves trapped by the tide at the foot of the cliffs. People will still be allowed to walk in the park, but on marked paths for pedestrians.

The prefecture’s press release, which was published on July 18th, did specify plans to continue supporting “the continuation of scientific and educational activities related to paleontology,” but amateur paleontologists who frequent the area worry this will apply primarily to professionals.

Many enjoy sharing their collections with the local museum, Paleospace, and therefore are opposed to the plans for creating a ‘Jurassic park,’ as they are concerned this will harm the museum.

For the mayor of Villers-sur-Mer, Thierry Granturco, who is also on the board for the museum, the issue is that there is no distinction between ‘collecting and excavating’ fossils. Granturco told France 3 Normandie that most amateur paleontologists simply pick up fossils that already lay scattered along the beach, rather than disturbing the natural environment. 

Therefore he encourages everyone to make their voices heard during the public debate which will be scheduled from August 24th until September 16th. Fossil lovers can go to the government website (HERE) to learn more.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WILDFIRES

MAP: Where are the main wildfires in France right now?

Two huge wildfires have been burning in south west France for a week, but other blazes have broken out in Brittany and the south east of the country - here's the interactive map showing the latest situation.

Published: 19 July 2022 12:49 CEST
MAP: Where are the main wildfires in France right now?

Thousands of people have been evacuated and an area the size of Paris has been destroyed – including five campsites – in the Gironde département in south west France.

The blazes there began on July 12th and firefighters are still battling to bring them under control and save nearby villages from being destroyed.

However in recent days several other wildfires have broken out, including a third blaze in the Gironde area.

Away from the south west, a fire broke out in the Finistère département of Brittany on Monday night and blazes have also begun in the south east, close to Nice, and further north in the area between Lyon and Grenoble.

The below interactive map from the forest fire tracker FeuxdeForet.fr shows the latest fire reports.

The yellow tick indicates a small fire that is fixed and under control while the red flame equals a wildfire. The orange triangle indicates a suspected fire, which has not been confirmed as a wildfire.

French firefighters warned at the start of the summer that the unusually hot, dry weather has left much of the country ‘a tinderbox’ and wildfires are likely to continue to be a major problem throughout the summer.

Anyone visiting the French countryside is asked to take extra care, since the vast majority of wildfires are started by people.

You should avoid starting fires or barbecues in or near woodland, and you should never throw away cigarette butts into the woods or out of the car window.

You should also be careful where you’re parking your car, because heat from the exhaust pipe can start a fire on dry grass.

READ ALSO What to do if you see a wildfire in France

SHOW COMMENTS