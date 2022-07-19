Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WILDFIRES

Is the smoke spreading from France’s wildfires dangerous for your health?

As wildfires continue to rage in south west France, a change in the wind direction means that a large part of the country - including Charente, Dordogne and the west coast - now has poor air quality due to the smoke. But is this actually dangerous?

Published: 19 July 2022 17:04 CEST
Is the smoke spreading from France's wildfires dangerous for your health?
France's Moulleau's beach as smoke rises from the forest fires in the south west. Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP

After the wind changed on Monday evening, people all over south west France woke up on Tuesday morning to the smell of smoke from the fires raging.

The départements of Charente, Dordogne, Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne and Vienne are affected, according to the country’s air quality monitor, and many of the inhabitants in those areas have complained of sore throats or mild respiratory symptoms.

Cities including Limoges, La Rochelle and Bordeaux are affected.

In Bordeaux people posted pictures of the weird, glowing smog that covered the area on Monday night.

So if you can smell smoke what should you do?

The first thing is obviously to keep an eye on wildfire updates to make sure you are not in danger from a nearby fire – you can sign up to the government emergency text alerts or just keep an eye on local news.

A total of 39,000 people have now been evacuated from the immediate vicinity of the fires.

If you are far enough away that you do not need to evacuate, you are asked to avoid calling emergency lines, after hundreds of people called overnight on Monday due to worries about the smoke.

“Avoid clogging the telephone lines of the fire department, contact them only if you identify a fire”, the préfecture of Dordogne told France Info.

Health authorities have reassured the population that for most people, being able to smell the smoke is not dangerous and symptoms such as sore throats are annoying, rather than risky.

But the regional health authority (ARS) added that at-risk groups should be vigilant.

“Particularly concerned are people with a respiratory history such as asthma, chronic respiratory insufficiency or other respiratory pathologies, as well as the people with cardiac problems, for whom the irritating effects of fumes can worsen their condition”.

Employers of staff working in the open air are also “invited to be vigilant, and if necessary to refer to their occupational health service.

“For a simple sensation of odour and/or irritation of the upper respiratory tract, it is not necessary to see doctor, or call the emergency number 15,” added the ARS.

On the other hand, for persons at risk who are experiencing respiratory discomfort, you are advised to contact a general practitioner. If symptoms or discomfort is intense, “contact the emergency number 15.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WILDFIRES

French firefighters at wildfire site: ‘We were faced with a wall of flame 50m high’

In a usual July on Europe's biggest sand dune, holidaymakers clamber to its peak to admire the panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean beyond. This year, its heights are deserted, shrouded in smoke, with fire service planes buzzing overhead.

Published: 19 July 2022 17:15 CEST
French firefighters at wildfire site: 'We were faced with a wall of flame 50m high'

The Dune du Pilat is a famous attraction on France’s west coast, with its sands rising abruptly out of thick pine forests that shade bustling camp sites and caravan parks in the summer months.

This year, the forests are ablaze, sending up thick clouds of smoke that blot out the sun as they drift over the ocean or towards the city of Bordeaux, 60 kilometres to the north east.

MAP Where are the main wildfires in France right now?

Around 6,500 hectares of forest have burned so far near the dune — an area 12 km long and 7km wide — with another 12,800 hectares lost to a separate and bigger fire further inland to the east.

“We were faced with a wall of fire that was 40-50 metres high. It was a tinderbox,” fire service spokesman Matthieu Jomain told AFP on Tuesday from a blackened area next to the dune.

“There were sparks being carried several hundred metres by the wind,” he added.

Around 2,000 firefighters are battling round the clock to bring the infernos under control, backed by helicopters and Canadair fire planes which swoop down into the ocean to fill their tanks.

Around 20,000 people have been evacuated near the dune, including residents in the tourist town of La Teste-de-Buch where the temperature hovered around 40C on Tuesday.

“The firemen rang the doorbell to tell us we had to evacuate right away and then the police arrived five minutes later and told us the same thing,” a pensioner told AFP as he left with his partner and pets in a car.

At least five campsites have been destroyed by the flames, including one that featured in a popular recent series of French comedy films called “Camping”.

“I had a message from a fireman saying ‘we’re sorry’,” the director of the gutted Camping de la Dune site, Franck Couderc, told BFM television.

“They shouldn’t be sorry. It’s amazing what they did,” he said.

The local zoo has begun evacuating its animals which were in danger of inhaling the smoke, with 363 out of 850 already sent in a special convoy to a facility near Bordeaux.

READ ALSO Is the smoke drifting from France’s wildfires dangerous for your health?

Around a dozen animals succumbed to the stress and heat, however, the national environment ministry said.

The whole area around the Dune du Pilat lives off tourists in the summer months who are drawn to the nearby Bay of Arcachon, surfing beaches to the south, or the upmarket Cap Ferret area with its five-star hotels.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Patrick Davet, the mayor of La Teste-de-Buch.

“Economically, it’s going to be very difficult for them and very difficult for the town because we are a tourist town, and we need the season,” he added.

SHOW COMMENTS