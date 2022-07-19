Read news from:
ENVIRONMENT

Dim lights and lower temperatures: French supermarkets agree energy-saving plan

In response to a possible energy shortage in Europe this winter, supermarket chains in France have agreed to a package of energy saving measures.

Published: 19 July 2022 11:59 CEST
People queue at the entrance to a supermarket in Montpellier, southern France, in 2020 (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP)

The heads of large supermarket chains in France have agreed to a common plan to reduce their energy consumption, in the face of possible electricity and gas shortages due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a statement made on Monday by Perifem, the federation representing large supermarket chains in France, the grocery stores announced they will employ energy saving techniques, such as turning off electric signs at closing times, reducing light usage, and managing store temperatures, starting on October 15th. 

The chains represented by Perifem are well-known grocery stores in France including E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Système U, Les Mousquetaires Intermarché, Auchan, Casino, Franprix, Monoprix, Lidl and Picard.

The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to do their part in President Emmanuel Macron’s ‘energy sobriety plan,’ that he announced in a speech on July 14th. The supermarkets will decrease their energy consumption to prevent shortages this winter as a result of the war in Ukraine. The measures will also help the chains cut some of their own costs. 

The president of the federation, Thierry Cotillard, said that “the time has come for energy sobriety” and that “this will profoundly change our consumption habits.”

Specifically, the stores will turn off illuminated signs “as soon as the store closes” – this represents a slight change, as French law already requires stores to turn off signs at night, one hour after closing.

Stores will also reducing their lighting usage by half prior to the arrival of the public at opening time in the mornings, and by 30 percent during “critical consumption periods”

Additionally, they will “cut off air renewal at night” and “shift the production of ice,” agreeing also to “lower the temperature in sales outlets to 17 degrees this autumn and winter, if requested by a regulatory authority,” according to RFI.

In response to the agreement, France’s environment minister has welcomed the plan, “saluting their first commitments to energy sobriety.”

The federation also stated that it hopes this collective decision will help serve as a basis for other goods and trade federations, plans for which will be presented on July 26th.

Prior to the supermarkets’ announcement, there was a pre-existing plan for stores to gradually lessen their energy consumption by 2030 as part of the Loi Elan.

Most notably, however, it will be part of Macron’s energy sobriety plan which hopes to reduce French gas and electricity usage by 10 percent in the next two years, and ultimately by 40 percent by 2050. So far, the government, in the form of an announcement from environment minister Agnes Runacher, has proposed keeping heating to a maximum of 19C during the winter, and air conditioning to a minimum of 26C in the summer. 

Further specific information about the plan is expected in the coming days. 

TRAVEL NEWS

5 campsites destroyed in south west France as wildfires rage

As wildfires continue to rage in south west France at least five campsites in the area have been destroyed, along with an area of forest the size of Paris. Fires have also broken out in other areas including Brittany.

Published: 19 July 2022 09:39 CEST
Two wildfires have been burning in the Gironde département in south west France for a week, and a total of 37,000 people have now been evacuated from the area.

One of the fires has reached the coast at Dune du Pilat, Europe’s tallest sand dune, which is also a popular spot for camping. At least five campsites sited close to the dune are “90 percent destroyed” according to the local Préfet Fabienne Buccio.

The destroyed sites are; La Forêt du Pilat, La Dune, Pyla Camping, Le Petit Nice and Yellow Village panorama du Pyla.

Meanwhile in Bordeaux, 60km away from the fire, the city is engulfed in a thick “smog” caused by smoke from the fires, while locals have complained of a strong smell of smoke.

Photos of the city show it covered in a haze, while air quality maps for the whole region show dangerous levels of air pollution.

More than 2,000 firefighters are still battling the flames in Gironde, and a sudden change in the wind direction on Monday afternoon saw three further towns evacuated.

A wildfire also broke out in Brittany on Monday, in the département of Finistère – 160 firefighters are on the scene.

