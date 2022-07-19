Read news from:
WILDFIRES

5 campsites destroyed in south west France as wildfires rage

As wildfires continue to rage in south west France at least five campsites in the area have been destroyed, along with an area of forest the size of Paris. Fires have also broken out in other areas including Brittany.

Published: 19 July 2022 09:39 CEST
Flames rising in a forest near Louchats, some 35kms from Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France on July 18, 2022. Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / POOL / AFP

Two wildfires have been burning in the Gironde département in south west France for a week, and a total of 37,000 people have now been evacuated from the area.

One of the fires has reached the coast at Dune du Pilat, Europe’s tallest sand dune, which is also a popular spot for camping. At least five campsites sited close to the dune are “90 percent destroyed” according to the local Préfet Fabienne Buccio.

The destroyed sites are; La Forêt du Pilat, La Dune, Pyla Camping, Le Petit Nice and Yellow Village panorama du Pyla.

Meanwhile in Bordeaux, 60km away from the fire, the city is engulfed in a thick “smog” caused by smoke from the fires, while locals have complained of a strong smell of smoke.

Photos of the city show it covered in a haze, while air quality maps for the whole region show dangerous levels of air pollution.

More than 2,000 firefighters are still battling the flames in Gironde, and a sudden change in the wind direction on Monday afternoon saw three further towns evacuated.

A wildfire also broke out in Brittany on Monday, in the département of Finistère – 160 firefighters are on the scene.

For members

WILDFIRES

MAP: Where are the wildfires in France?

Two huge wildfires have been burning in south west France for a week, but other blazes have broken out in Brittany and the south east of the country - here's the interactive map showing the latest situation.

Published: 19 July 2022 12:49 CEST
Thousands of people have been evacuated and an area the size of Paris has been destroyed – including five campsites – in the Gironde département in south west France.

The blazes there began on July 12th and firefighters are still battling to bring them under control and save nearby villages from being destroyed.

However in recent days several other wildfires have broken out, including a third blaze in the Gironde area.

Away from the south west, a fire broke out in the Finistère département of Brittany on Monday night and blazes have also begun in the south east, close to Nice, and further north in the area between Lyon and Grenoble.

The below interactive map from the forest fire tracker FeuxdeForet.fr shows the latest fire reports.

The yellow tick indicates a small fire that is fixed and under control while the red flame equals a wildfire. The orange triangle indicates a suspected fire, which has not been confirmed as a wildfire.

French firefighters warned at the start of the summer that the unusually hot, dry weather has left much of the country ‘a tinderbox’ and wildfires are likely to continue to be a major problem throughout the summer.

Anyone visiting the French countryside is asked to take extra care, since the vast majority of wildfires are started by people.

You should avoid starting fires or barbecues in or near woodland, and you should never throw away cigarette butts into the woods or out of the car window.

You should also be careful where you’re parking your car, because heat from the exhaust pipe can start a fire on dry grass.

READ ALSO What to do if you see a wildfire in France

