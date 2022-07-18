Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

VIDEO: French police under fire again after unprovoked tear-gassing of homeless man

Just weeks after outrage at the use of tear gas by police on football fans at the Stade de France, a video has circulated showing French police launch an apparently unprovoked tear gas attack on a homeless man, causing widespread condemnation.

Published: 18 July 2022 11:27 CEST
VIDEO: French police under fire again after unprovoked tear-gassing of homeless man
A photograph shows a French police logo on a police car in July 2022. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)

This incident, which involved police officers using tear gas on a homeless man, occurred in Le Bourget, in the northern suburbs of Paris, around 4am on Friday July 15th.

A video of the event, which has circulated widely across social media, shows a police vehicle drive past a man carrying several bags, who appears to be homeless.

The vehicle backs up and then the police spray the man from the window of their patrol car, enveloping the man in a cloud of tear gas. The car then drives away, as the man grabs his face in pain, then falls to the ground. 

Many are already criticising the actions of these police officers, including the area’s MP, Raquel Garrido, who posted an open letter to the Paris police chief.

In the letter, shown below, Garrido calls the actions ‘intolerable’ especially considering “the attitude of this gentleman was obviously not threatening.”

According to several community members, the man in the video is indeed homeless and well-known to locals. The town’s mayor, Jean-Baptiste Borsali, told French daily Le Parisien that he is ‘not a bad guy’ and was simply taking out his trash at the time. 

Borsali added that he too learned of the incident as a result of the video circulating online and that the police had not yet informed him, but that it was “too early to pass judgement.”

The Paris Police prefecture has promised to investigate the event, saying it would be passed on to the General Inspectorate of the National Police, and that the officers, “once identified, will be subject to suspension.”

Police use of tear gas on football fans at the Champions League final was widely condemned, along with the organisation of the event which saw thousands of fans unable to access the ground in time for kick-off. The French Senate has been holding an enquiry into the chaotic scenes at the match.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

The French website that helps you avoid financial scammers

As anyone who has read The Local for any length of time will have noticed articles warning of scams in France are, unfortunately, not uncommon.

Published: 15 July 2022 16:33 CEST
The French website that helps you avoid financial scammers

Online scams have been commonplace for a while – the government said that in 2017 and 2018 internet fraud accounted for more than half of attempted scams reported in France.

Often, articles on the site alert readers to email “phishing” scams. We have also published features offering advice on how you can avoid being fooled by the, sometimes convincing, criminal cons.

READ ALSO Criminal scams – online and offline – to watch out for in France

And there’s another tool for anyone living and working in France who wants to ensure any financial advice they receive can be trusted.

Usefully, the government has created a list of dodgy websites offering loans, savings accounts, payment services or insurance deals that you can cross-reference if someone tries to sell you financial services that seem too good to be true.

The list – maintained, updated and published by independent administrative authority the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) and stock market regulator the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) – has recently been updated with 437 new suspect websites.

The APCR-AMF blacklist names the sites of businesses that are not authorised to offer loans, savings accounts, payment services or insurance deals. 

Users can search by category, url, email, or name to see if a particular financial services business is listed. 

The APCR-AMF blacklist is not exhaustive, meaning that – even if f the name of an entity or site does not appear on the lists, this does not mean that it is authorised to offer banking products or services, insurance contracts or financial products in France.

So, those in search of responsible, regulated financial advice should also search the registre des agents financiers (Regafi) website to see if anyone wanting to offer financial advice is registered. Insurance organisations must be registered on the registre des organismes d’assurance (Refassu); or the organisme chargé de tenir le registre des intermédiaires en assurance, en banque ou en financement participatif (ORIAS) website.

Meanwhile, here’s a feature explaining what you can do if you have fallen victim to a scam in France

SHOW COMMENTS