Retiring in France – what is it actually like?

Of the many reasons that people have for moving to France, retirement is a popular option.

Some people work here first and then retire, others retire in their home countries and make the move while some second-home owners view their French property as their eventual retirement home.

But how does being a pensioner in France compare to other countries? Here are some key statistics.

Retirement age – It’s no secret that France’s low retirement age has been a controversial topic these past few years, as President Emmanuel Macron has attempted to reform the country’s current pension system. While it is true that French workers do get to retire a bit earlier, France does not have the youngest retirees.

The legal age of retirement is 62, which is one of the lowest in Europe, according to data from economic forum the OECD.

France’s legal retirement age is 62, a topic of debate in the country’s recent election. The FRED Blog graphs employment rates for men ages 55 to 64 years old in several countries: France is at the bottom, the U.S. is in the middle and Sweden is at the top https://t.co/I6KHU91xA5 pic.twitter.com/C0sGvYk6du — St. Louis Fed (@stlouisfed) July 17, 2022

But that is not the lowest – in Austria women can retire at 60 and in Bulgaria at 61 years and 8 months. However, when compared to the US – where the retirement age is 67 for anyone born after 1960 – and the United Kingdom, where the retirement age is being gradually increased, those born after April 1977 may need to wait until 68 before they can access state pension benefits.

Healthcare

Of course you will want to ensure that you can access good healthcare as you get older. This is such a key topic that it has its own article – click HERE.

Cost of living – This depends where in France you live, as some places are less expensive than others, and as is true in other countries, rural areas tend to be more affordable than urban.

However, on the whole France is a better place to live (based on cost of living) than Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

When compared to other anglophone countries, France ranks better than the United States and Australia on cost of living, but worse than the United Kingdom.

Pensioner passes – There are however, quite a few discounts available for older people in France, including on transport – anyone over the age of 60 can qualify for SNCF’s Carte Avantage Sénior, which costs €49 annually fee, and gives 30 percent off train fares in both standard and first class.

The Greater Paris region offers its residents over the age of 65 (with an income less than €2,200 per month) free Navigo passes, allowing travel on the Metro, RER trains, trams and buses.

That being said, the 60+ Oyster card in the greater London area does allow for free travel on bus, Tube, and most National Rail services in London.

READ MORE: A few of the benefits of growing old in France

Access to home care or nursing homes – In 2019, the median price for a single room in a nursing home was €2,004 per month in France, which is significantly lower than that of the United States where a semi-private room in a nursing home median monthly cost was $7,756, (€7,637) and $8,821 (€8,685) for a private room.

The United Kingdom fell between France and the United States, with the monthly average cost of residential care being £2816 (€3,322) and nursing care averaging at £3552 (€4,190) per month.

France does offer affordable options for low income elderly people to be able to access home help. Financial assistance for home care (cleaning, laundry, meal preparation, etc) is available for those over the age of 65 (or over 60 but unable to work).

Additionally, those living in care facilities whose income is less than the cost of accommodation can also qualify for assistance, and the same goes for elderly people with financial constraints who need to improve the accessibility of their home to prevent accidents. All of these services are typically available via the town hall or by contacting the ‘services du département‘ (regional authorities).

For a detailed breakdown on accessing French care homes and home-help services as a foreigner – click HERE.

All in all, the OECD has ranked France pretty well on its Better Life index, saying it performs highly “across a number of well-being dimensions,” so you could say in France, la vie est belle.