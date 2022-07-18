For members
QUALITY OF LIFE
Retiring in France – what is it actually like?
Retiring to France is a lifelong dream for many - but what is being retired in France actually like? And how do services for pensioners compare to those in other countries? We crunched some data to find out.
Published: 18 July 2022 15:34 CEST
An older man plays petanque on a sunny day in Cabourg, northwestern France (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
HEALTH
How does healthcare in France compare?
When thinking about social benefits in France, healthcare is probably the first to come to mind. But is France's healthcare system all that it's cracked up to be? We did some comparisons between healthcare in France, the EU, UK and US.
Published: 18 July 2022 15:41 CEST
