HEALTH

How does healthcare in France compare?

When thinking about social benefits in France, healthcare is probably the first to come to mind. But is France's healthcare system all that it's cracked up to be? We did some comparisons between healthcare in France, the EU, UK and US.

Published: 18 July 2022 15:41 CEST
Photo by Lucas Santos on Unsplash

France’s healthcare system is generally viewed as one of the best in the world, and in good news for foreigners all permanent residents in the country are entitled to register with the state-funding system.

Click HERE for more details on how it works and how to register. 

The French system is a reimbursement one – you pay upfront for appointments, medication and medical procedures and, if you are registered in the system, the French state reimburses you some or all of the cost.

But how good are the services that you receive?

Number of doctors – In regard to the amount of practising medical professionals, France performs better than both the United Kingdom and United States, with a higher number of medical doctors and nurses per 1,000 inhabitants. France’s 6.5 physicians per 1,000 people is also higher than the EU average of 4.9. 

Here is a graphic of the number of practising generalists per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU – France has the fifth highest ratio.

Cost – It’s difficult to compare an individual’s spending on healthcare, since every country’s system is different.

In France the majority of your healthcare costs are covered by the state healthcare system, known as assurance maladie, and this is funded by taxes – healthcare costs account for about 13 percent of the average person’s gross salary.

Any top-up costs can be covered by private insurance known as a mutuelle – the average cost for under 30s is €38 per month, and if you are an employee your company must pay at least half. 

The UK health system is also based on state healthcare via the NHS, which is funded by taxes which account for about 4.5 percent of the average citizens’ gross income.

Some things are not covered by the NHS such as dental care or prescriptions and for most people these must be paid for in full as out-of-pocket expenses. The average cost per person for prescriptions and medical devices is £303 (€357) per year.  

In the US the system is different and is largely based on private health insurance with only minimal public healthcare.

The average health insurance premium for a 40-year-old is $477 per month – how this plays out in terms of income share depends on their earnings. Those in the bottom ten percent by income spend 35 percent of their pre-tax income on health care on average, whereas those in the top 10 percent only spend about 3.5 percent of their pre-tax income.

Doctor and appointment wait times – In comparison to other countries, France was more or less average in terms of doctor wait times.

A study conducted in 2016 showed that 56 percent of people in France reported being able to see a healthcare provider within a day, which is better than 51 percent in the US, but slightly worse than the UK who reported 57 percent of people able to see a provider within a day. However, the pandemic has had a major effect on wait times for certain types of healthcare.

When focusing on elective care in the UK, wait lists can become notoriously long, by some accounts exceeding the population of Denmark. In the UK, long wait times was listed as the ‘most concerning issue’ facing the NHS, according to a recent IPSOS survey.

As the French healthcare system allows for a more flexible ‘shop around’ approach for both primary and elective care, these types of wait lists less common – if your GP has no available appointments you can go and see another doctor without having to register.

On top of that, in terms of simply finding care, France’s unique med-tech start-up Doctolib, which allows patients to book appointments using their portal, claims to have reduced these wait times even further in recent years. For specialists like ophthalmologists and dermatologists, the company claims to have more than halved pre-existing wait times. 

But the healthcare system must be doing something right because life expectancy in France is pretty good – 82.4 years compared to 81.0 in the UK, an EU average of 80.6 and 78.5 in the US. The world’s oldest person also lives in France, her name is Sister André, she’s a nun who lives in the south of the country and enjoys chocolate and a glass of port.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Retiring in France – what is it actually like?

Retiring to France is a lifelong dream for many - but what is being retired in France actually like? And how do services for pensioners compare to those in other countries? We crunched some data to find out.

Published: 18 July 2022 15:34 CEST
Of the many reasons that people have for moving to France, retirement is a popular option.

Some people work here first and then retire, others retire in their home countries and make the move while some second-home owners view their French property as their eventual retirement home.

But how does being a pensioner in France compare to other countries? Here are some key statistics.

Retirement age – It’s no secret that France’s low retirement age has been a controversial topic these past few years, as President Emmanuel Macron has attempted to reform the country’s current pension system. While it is true that French workers do get to retire a bit earlier, France does not have the youngest retirees.

The legal age of retirement is 62, which is one of the lowest in Europe, according to data from economic forum the OECD.

But that is not the lowest – in Austria women can retire at 60 and in Bulgaria at 61 years and 8 months. However, when compared to the US – where the retirement age is 67 for anyone born after 1960 – and the United Kingdom, where the retirement age is being gradually increased, those born after April 1977 may need to wait until 68 before they can access state pension benefits. 

Healthcare 

Of course you will want to ensure that you can access good healthcare as you get older. This is such a key topic that it has its own article – click HERE.

Cost of living – This depends where in France you live, as some places are less expensive than others, and as is true in other countries, rural areas tend to be more affordable than urban.

However, on the whole France is a better place to live (based on cost of living) than Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

When compared to other anglophone countries, France ranks better than the United States and Australia on cost of living, but worse than the United Kingdom.

Pensioner passes – There are however, quite a few discounts available for older people in France, including on transport – anyone over the age of 60 can qualify for SNCF’s Carte Avantage Sénior, which costs €49 annually fee, and gives 30 percent off train fares in both standard and first class. 

The Greater Paris region offers its residents over the age of 65 (with an income less than €2,200 per month)  free Navigo passes, allowing travel on the Metro, RER trains, trams and buses.

That being said, the 60+ Oyster card in the greater London area does allow for free travel on bus, Tube, and most National Rail services in London.

READ MORE: A few of the benefits of growing old in France

Access to home care or nursing homes – In 2019, the median price for a single room in a nursing home was €2,004 per month in France, which is significantly lower than that of the United States where a semi-private room in a nursing home median monthly cost was $7,756, (€7,637) and $8,821 (€8,685) for a private room.

The United Kingdom fell between France and the United States, with the monthly average cost of residential care being £2816 (€3,322) and nursing care averaging at £3552 (€4,190) per month.

France does offer affordable options for low income elderly people to be able to access home help. Financial assistance for home care (cleaning, laundry, meal preparation, etc) is available for those over the age of 65 (or over 60 but unable to work).

Additionally, those living in care facilities whose income is less than the cost of accommodation can also qualify for assistance, and the same goes for elderly people with financial constraints who need to improve the accessibility of their home to prevent accidents. All of these services are typically available via the town hall or by contacting the ‘services du département‘ (regional authorities). 

For a detailed breakdown on accessing French care homes and home-help services as a foreigner – click HERE.

All in all, the OECD has ranked France pretty well on its Better Life index, saying it performs highly “across a number of well-being dimensions,” so you could say in France, la vie est belle.

