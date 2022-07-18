Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

How 2022 compares to Europe’s hottest summers

In just over two decades, Europe has experienced its five hottest summers since 1500. As temperatures rise above 40C across Europe this week here's a look at the history of recent heatwaves that have hit the continent.

Published: 18 July 2022 13:33 CEST
Tactical firefighters in yellow suits, and supporting firefighters, set fires to burn a plot of land as they attempt to prevent the wild fire from spreading due to wind change, as they fight a forest fire near Louchats in Gironde, southwestern France on July 17, 2022. - France was on high alert on July 18, 2022, as the peak of a punishing heatwave gripped the country, while wildfires raging in parts of southwest Europe showed no sign of abating. (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP)

Europe’s increasingly frequent heatwaves are back under the spotlight over devastating wildfires and with sweltering temperatures forecast to hit record highs in Britain and France this week.

On Monday July 18th the European Commission warned that more than half of the EU territory was a risk of suffering a drought due to the lack of recent rainfall and the scorching temperatures.

2022: Double trouble

A heatwave engulfing western Europe, the second in a month, sparks huge wildfires and threatens to smash records in Britain and France.

Fires in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain force thousands of residents and tourists to flee and kill several people, including a Spanish shepherd and a firefighter.

Firefighters stand on a road as heavy smoke is seen in the background during forest fires near the city of Origne, south-western France, on July 17, 2022. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Britain braces for an all-time high of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or more. Brittany in France could also register similar temperatures in what would be a regional record.

The weather warnings come hot on the heels of a scorching spell in June, where parts of Europe, from Spain to Germany, sizzled at unseasonal highs of between 40C to 43C.

2021: Hottest ever

Last year is Europe’s hottest summer on record, according to the European climate change monitoring service Copernicus.

Between late July and early August 2021, Greece endures what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls the country’s worst heatwave in over 30 years, with temperatures hitting 45C in some regions. In Spain, temperatures reach 47C in parts of the south, according to national weather agency AEMET.

A helicopter drops water as fires rage in Navalmoral de la Sierra near Avila at center of Spain on August 16, 2021. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

The heat and drought spark large wildfires along the Mediterranean, from Turkey and Greece to Italy and Spain.

2019: Northern Europe swelters

The summer of 2019 brings two heatwaves, which leave around 2,500 people dead, according to the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters of Belgium’s Louvain University.

In France, temperatures hit a record 46C on June 28 in the southern town of Verargues. Thousands of schools are closed.

A picture taken on July 25, 2019 shows a board displayed in an office building and reading 41 Celsius in Stuttgart, as a new record high temperature was recorded in Germany, amid a Europe wide heatwave, breaking the previous hottest figure reached the previous day. (Photo by Marijan Murat / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT

On July 24 and 25, northern Europe fries in record heat. Temperatures of 42.6C are recorded at Lingen in northwestern Germany, 41.8C in Begijnendijk in northern Belgium and 38.7C in the eastern English city of Cambridge.

2018: Drought drains the Danube

The second half of July and beginning of August 2018 sees very high temperatures across much of Europe and rivers running dry due to drought.

The Danube falls to its lowest level in 100 years in some areas, notably exposing World War II tanks in Serbia that were submerged since the conflict.

Portugal and Spain suffer hugely destructive forest fires.

2017: Months of mugginess

Much of Europe, but especially the south, sweats from late June to well into August.

Spain set a record of 47.3C on July 13 in the southern town of Montoro.

Persistent drought sparks forest fires in Portugal.

2015: Back-to-back heatwaves

It’s heatwave after heatwave throughout the summer of 2015 which leaves an estimated 1,700 people dead in France.

In Britain, roads melt and trains are delayed in the hottest July on record, with temperatures reaching 36.7C at Heathrow airport.

2007: Greek forests ablaze

Central and southern Europe are parched by drought throughout June and July, provoking a spate of forest fires in Italy, North Macedonia and Serbia.

Locals use branches to estinguish a fire in Kato Kotyli village in central Peloponnese 30 August 2007. The fires that wrought a trail of destruction across Greece for a week were mostly under control as people counted the cost of a disaster that has claimed 63 lives. (Photo by Yiannis Dimitras / AFP)

In Hungary, 500 people die as a result of the heat.

2003: 70,000 dead

Britain, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal all experience exceptional heat in the first half of August, with Portugal suffering a record 47.3C at Amareleja in the south.

An EU study of 16 nations puts the number of excess deaths across the bloc during the heatwave as high as 70,000, with France and Italy each seeing between 15,000 and 20,000 fatalities, according to various reports since.

The 2003 heatwave in France caused the deaths of many elderly people and led to a change in the government’s approach to dealing with heatwaves. PHOTO JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK (Photo by Jean-Philippe KSIAZEK / AFP)

In France, most of the victims are elderly people in an episode that traumatises the country and leads to the implementation of new systems of protection during heatwaves.

WEATHER

Everything you need to know about staying cool in a French heatwave

Temperatures are still soaring in France and the climate crisis means that heatwaves are going to become a more regular occurrence, so we've put together some useful info on keeping your cool during extreme heat.

Published: 18 July 2022 11:21 CEST
Everything you need to know about staying cool in a French heatwave

As the global temperature continues to rise, extreme weather events are predicted to become more likely and this includes heatwaves, which will become more frequent and more intense.

Soaring temperatures are a challenge even for the locals, but can be particularly difficult for people who have moved to France from cooler countries.

So we’ve gathered together advice and keeping yourself and your pet cool, how to regulate the temperature in your home (even if it doesn’t have air con), places to go to keep cool and those to avoid and of course how to complain about the heat in French.

Health advice

Let’s start with the government’s health advice on staying safe in a heatwave.

Very high temperatures pose a risk to health and even life – a 2003 heatwave saw 15,000 people die – so this is something to take seriously. The French weather forecaster Météo France regularly issues weather warnings – yellow, orange or red – for extreme weather including heatwaves.

The heatwave weather warning map for July 18th, 2022. Map: Météo France

When temperatures get high, the government issues health advice on staying safe, which includes; drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, staying indoors if possible during the hottest part of the day (afternoon and early evening), keeping in the shade, exercising only during the coolest parts of the day (early morning and late nights) and eating regular meals.

Shut the shutters and eat regular meals – the French government’s official heatwave advice

Homes

If you come from a country where air conditioning is standard you are in for a shock in France – climatisation (air con) is rare in private homes, although you will find it in many shops, restaurants, cinemas and offices.

But that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to keep your home cool, especially if you have shutters.

How to keep your French home cool during a heatwave 

Pets

If you think you’re hot and bothered, imagine being covered in fur when the temperature tops 40C.

Your pets need special care during a heatwave too, from an altered walk schedule to hot-weather trims and special cooling devices (which your cat will probably ignore).

How to care for your pets during a heatwave

Wildfires and drought

Wildfires are a regular event in summer in the south, but increasingly hot temperatures means the wildfire season now starts much earlier so you are more likely to see one.

If you live in an area where wildfires are common, make sure you sign up to the government emergency text alert system so you get the latest advice on whether you need to evacuate.

What to do if you see a wildfire

If there is a drought, you may also see water restrictions imposed in your area.

MAP Where are water restrictions in place in France

Cool places

Naturally some parts of France get hotter than others, so if you’re not a fan of the heat now might be the time to escape to one of France’s 6 coolest places.

Cities get very hot during heatwaves (due to the heat sink effect) so most city authorities have specially tailored plans in place, from extended drinking water fountains to maps of cool places you can go.

If you’re in Paris, here are some ways to stay cool and here are the hottest Metro lines which you should avoid if at all possible.

Cool drinks

The French government says you should avoid drinking alcohol when the temperature soars, although that can be tricky with so many good rosé wines on offer (just make sure you have one glass of water for every glass of wine).

5 of the best French summer drinks

French phrases

And of course you will want to get involved in the universal pastime for hot weather – complaining about how µ%*%ing hot it is.

7 French phrases for complaining about the heat

