‘Hottest day ever’ – what temperatures can we expect in France this week?

France has already seen several days of scorching temperatures in a heatwave that began last week, but Météo France predicts that they will climb even higher this week.

Monday is predicted to be the peak, with temperatures of 40C and over in many parts of the country.

A total of 15 départements are under a red level heat alert – the highest alert level – while 51 are on orange alert and Météo France says that the average temperature recorded across the whole country on Monday may exceed the national record and “will certainly be in the top 10”.

In terms of individual town records, this week is unlikely to exceed the record temperature of 45.9C recorded in southern France in 2019.

Here’s a look at the week ahead

Monday

“This Monday will be the hottest day and the peak of the period we have been experiencing for a week” Matthieu Chevallier, forecasting engineer at Météo France, told Le Parisien.

The whole country will see temperatures of above 30C, with 38C-40C for the west of the country and Paris.

The western most strip of France is where the temperatures will be most intense, with a red heat warning in place for 15 départements and temperatures of up to 42C forecast.

Brittany, traditionally one of the cooler areas of France, will not be spared and the port city of Brest is predicted to hit 40C – breaking its previous record temperature of 35C. At 12 noon the city was already registering 35.9C.

Map: Météo France

Tuesday

Overnight from Monday to Tuesday the temperature will not drop below 25C anywhere, making for some sticky and uncomfortable nights, but from Tuesday morning the temperature will start to drop.

The drop will begin in the west, where temperatures are expected to fall sharply – 15C-20C in just a couple of hours. Further east, including Paris, temperatures will stay very high – above 40C – until Tuesday evening.

Overnight Tuesday there is a risk of stormy showers as the temperature falls suddenly.

Wednesday onwards

Rain showers, some heavy and with thunder, are likely on Wednesday but from Wednesday onwards temperatures will be back to seasonal norms – 25C-30C in the north and 30C-35C in the south.

Fires

The intense heatwave has already caused multiple forest fires in France and elsewhere, and some farmers have taken to working at night to minimise the risk of a spark from their harvesting equipment starting a fire that destroys their crops.

By late Sunday, the fires in Gironde, which have been raging since Tuesday, had already destroyed 13,000 hectares – an area roughly the size of Paris – driven by high winds and forcing the evacuation of 16,200 holidaymakers, fire service officials said.

The blaze at the Teste-de-Buch forest in southwestern France has arrived at the beach and was moving south, said the local prefecture. Video shot by people at the scene showed the massive fire consuming the beach at La Lagune, near the famous the Dune of Pilat — Europe’s tallest sand dune.

Incendies en Gironde : le feu arrive sur la plage de la Lagune à La Teste-de-Buch. Il a franchi la D218. Les pompiers parlent d'une "attaque massive" https://t.co/H33GOgn1L0 pic.twitter.com/JUoxtoTQz4 — Sud Ouest Bordeaux (@SO_Bordeaux) July 17, 2022

France’s interior ministry announced it was sending three more firefighting aircraft to reinforce the six already operating in the region as well as 200 more firefighters and more equipment.