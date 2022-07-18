Everything you need to know about staying cool in a French heatwave

As the global temperature continues to rise, extreme weather events are predicted to become more likely and this includes heatwaves, which will become more frequent and more intense.

Soaring temperatures are a challenge even for the locals, but can be particularly difficult for people who have moved to France from cooler countries.

So we’ve gathered together advice and keeping yourself and your pet cool, how to regulate the temperature in your home (even if it doesn’t have air con), places to go to keep cool and those to avoid and of course how to complain about the heat in French.

Health advice

Let’s start with the government’s health advice on staying safe in a heatwave.

Very high temperatures pose a risk to health and even life – a 2003 heatwave saw 15,000 people die – so this is something to take seriously. The French weather forecaster Météo France regularly issues weather warnings – yellow, orange or red – for extreme weather including heatwaves.

The heatwave weather warning map for July 18th, 2022. Map: Météo France

When temperatures get high, the government issues health advice on staying safe, which includes; drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, staying indoors if possible during the hottest part of the day (afternoon and early evening), keeping in the shade, exercising only during the coolest parts of the day (early morning and late nights) and eating regular meals.

Shut the shutters and eat regular meals – the French government’s official heatwave advice

Homes

If you come from a country where air conditioning is standard you are in for a shock in France – climatisation (air con) is rare in private homes, although you will find it in many shops, restaurants, cinemas and offices.

But that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to keep your home cool, especially if you have shutters.

How to keep your French home cool during a heatwave

Pets

If you think you’re hot and bothered, imagine being covered in fur when the temperature tops 40C.

Your pets need special care during a heatwave too, from an altered walk schedule to hot-weather trims and special cooling devices (which your cat will probably ignore).

How to care for your pets during a heatwave

Wildfires and drought

Wildfires are a regular event in summer in the south, but increasingly hot temperatures means the wildfire season now starts much earlier so you are more likely to see one.

If you live in an area where wildfires are common, make sure you sign up to the government emergency text alert system so you get the latest advice on whether you need to evacuate.

What to do if you see a wildfire

If there is a drought, you may also see water restrictions imposed in your area.

MAP Where are water restrictions in place in France

Cool places

Naturally some parts of France get hotter than others, so if you’re not a fan of the heat now might be the time to escape to one of France’s 6 coolest places.

Cities get very hot during heatwaves (due to the heat sink effect) so most city authorities have specially tailored plans in place, from extended drinking water fountains to maps of cool places you can go.

If you’re in Paris, here are some ways to stay cool and here are the hottest Metro lines which you should avoid if at all possible.

Cool drinks

The French government says you should avoid drinking alcohol when the temperature soars, although that can be tricky with so many good rosé wines on offer (just make sure you have one glass of water for every glass of wine).

5 of the best French summer drinks

French phrases

And of course you will want to get involved in the universal pastime for hot weather – complaining about how µ%*%ing hot it is.

7 French phrases for complaining about the heat