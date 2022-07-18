For members
WEATHER
Everything you need to know about staying cool in a French heatwave
Temperatures are still soaring in France and the climate crisis means that heatwaves are going to become a more regular occurrence, so we've put together some useful info on keeping your cool during extreme heat.
Published: 18 July 2022 11:21 CEST
Cities including Paris put out water spray sites to help you stay cool during a French heatwave. Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments