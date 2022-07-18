Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From crunch debates in parliament to the finish of the Tour de France, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 18 July 2022 09:29 CEST
Agenda: What's happening in France this week
The traditional Tour de France finish on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Monday

Weather warnings – 15 départements in western France are on red alert on Monday for extremely high temperatures.

Cost of living bill – from Monday, debate begins in parliament on the package of measures put forward by the government to ease the cost of living crisis, from extending fuel rebates and energy price freezes to sending ‘food cheques’ to people on low incomes. Having lost its overall majority in the recent elections, this is expected to be the first big test of whether Macron’s government can make alliances to get legislation through parliament.

Energy sobriety – discussions will also begin between ministers and businesses and unions for France’s plan for sobriété énergétique – or the plan to cut energy usage by 10 percent to allow the country to get through the winter without Russian gas. 

Tuesday 

Sales end – The summer sales end across most of France on July 19th, with the exception of Alpes-Maritimes, when they run from July 6th to August 2nd, or the island of Corsica (July 13th to August 9th). France’s overseas territories also have different sales dates.

Heatwave peak – after several days of brutally hot weather, Météo France predict that the country will begin to cool down from Tuesday.

READ ALSO What temperatures can we expect in France this week?

Wednesday

Cinema in the park – if you’re in Paris, check out the open-air cinema at La Villette in the north of the city. Temporary screens are set up in the park showing a mixture of French and foreign films, this year the theme is ‘dance’ and English-language films include Flashdance, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction. The cinema runs from Wednesday, July 20th until August 21st. Tickets are free but advance booking is wise as some sessions sell out. 

Sunday

Tour de France ends – the Tour de France cycle race has its final stage on Sunday, the traditional ride into Paris and up the Champs-Elysées to the finish.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From debates on new Covid rules to the country's national holiday, here is what is happening in France this week.

Published: 11 July 2022 09:16 CEST
Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday 

Covid rules – The government begins debates on a new health emergency bill, which looks at measures such as health and vaccine passes. These kinds of restrictions cannot be extended without a debate in parliament, but despite the worsening Covid situation, the government says it does not intend to re-impose the health pass at present.

Masks at present are not compulsory on public transport, but are ‘strongly recommended’ – a local mask decree in Nice, due to enter into effect on Monday, was struck down by the administrative court. 

READ ALSO What are the Covid rules in France in summer 2022?

Parliamentary vote – Also in parliament, MPs will vote on the motion of no-confidence brought by the left-wing Nupes alliance against the government. When presenting the new programme to parliament last week, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne opted not to call a motion of confidence in her government. Instead, opposition MPs have deposed their own vote of no-confidence in Borne, who heads a government without an outright majority in parliament.

Macron conference – President Emmanuel Macron will be attending the Choose France summit at Versailles, the annual business conference aimed at bringing more foreign investment into France and encouraging businesses to open up a French branch. 

Wednesday 

No airport strike – a planned strike at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports has been called off after workers voted on Friday to accept a pay deal. Flights should therefore be arriving and departing as normal.

Traffic warning – Many French families will be taking advantage of the holiday weekend to get away, so traffic will be heavier than usual on Wednesday evening, especially leaving cities.

READ ALSO 8 things to know about driving in France this summer

La Rochelle festival – start of the Francopholies music festival in La Rochelle, in which the historic port area plays venue to a series of open-air concerts.

Thursday 

Fête nationale – Thursday is a public holiday for July 14th – aka Bastille Day. Expect many businesses to be closed while most towns will have fireworks displays. In Paris there will be the usual military parade along the Champs-Elysée.

Finistère festival – Chart-topper Stromae is the headline act at the Carhaix-Plouguer festival in Finistère, Brittany.

Friday

Airline strike – Easyjet flight attendants in France have called a strike from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Anyone with a flight booked with Easyjet should check in advance with the airline.

‘Pont’ day – Friday provides one of the few opportunities in 2022 to faire le pont (do the bridge) so many French workers will decide to take Friday as a day of annual leave and create a four-day holiday weekend. Don’t be surprised if independent businesses or offices are closed for the day. 

Rent controls – new levels on rent controls will enter into effect in Bordeaux.

Saturday 

Vel d’Hiv anniversary – the 80th anniversary of the round-up of Jews in Paris during World War II. They were held at the Vélodrome d’Hiver cycling stadium before being deported to concentration camps where many died.

