Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Weather warnings – 15 départements in western France are on red alert on Monday for extremely high temperatures.

Cost of living bill – from Monday, debate begins in parliament on the package of measures put forward by the government to ease the cost of living crisis, from extending fuel rebates and energy price freezes to sending ‘food cheques’ to people on low incomes. Having lost its overall majority in the recent elections, this is expected to be the first big test of whether Macron’s government can make alliances to get legislation through parliament.

Energy sobriety – discussions will also begin between ministers and businesses and unions for France’s plan for sobriété énergétique – or the plan to cut energy usage by 10 percent to allow the country to get through the winter without Russian gas.

Tuesday

Sales end – The summer sales end across most of France on July 19th, with the exception of Alpes-Maritimes, when they run from July 6th to August 2nd, or the island of Corsica (July 13th to August 9th). France’s overseas territories also have different sales dates.

Heatwave peak – after several days of brutally hot weather, Météo France predict that the country will begin to cool down from Tuesday.

Wednesday

Cinema in the park – if you’re in Paris, check out the open-air cinema at La Villette in the north of the city. Temporary screens are set up in the park showing a mixture of French and foreign films, this year the theme is ‘dance’ and English-language films include Flashdance, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction. The cinema runs from Wednesday, July 20th until August 21st. Tickets are free but advance booking is wise as some sessions sell out.

Sunday

Tour de France ends – the Tour de France cycle race has its final stage on Sunday, the traditional ride into Paris and up the Champs-Elysées to the finish.