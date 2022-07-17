Language tests, urgent care and wasps: 6 essential articles for life in France

We start with a test.

France is proposing to make a language test compulsory in order to obtain certain types of residency card

But from total fluency to just being able to order a baguette in your local boulangerie, there’s a world of difference in the levels of French attained by foreigners in France, and of course most people improve the longer they stay, so just how good does your French need to be?

TEST: Is your French good enough for citizenship and residency?

If you feel like you’ve been swatting away more pesky insects lately – especially wasps – then you might be onto something.

After a mild winder and even milder spring, there are more wasps than usual buzzing around France. As a result, pest control companies are citing a higher volume of requests to destroy the nests. They are calling 2022 the “year of the wasp”.

Why 2022 is the ‘year of the wasp’ in France

In the confusion around the post-Brexit arrangements for Brits in France, some British second-home owners have ended up with carte de séjour residency cards, which may now cause them problems with French authorities including the tax man. So what can you do if you are in this situation or know someone who is?

Second-home owners: Can you hand back a French carte de séjour?

France has set itself a goal of attracting more foreign talent to universities, and the government is also keen for these highly qualified graduates to stay and become part of the French workforce.

But if you studied in France and want to stay here, there are also several routes tailored towards keeping qualified graduates in the country – specialist immigration lawyer Maître Haywood Wise explains more.

Ask the expert: How students can remain in France after finishing their degree

You might be curious what to do in France if you’ve ever suffered from a stomach virus that hangs around a little too long, wondered if you’ve came down with a case of strep throat, or worried about a minor allergic reaction.

Here are the services available and how they can be accessed by French residents, tourists and second home-owners.

Urgent care: How to access non-emergency medical care in France

And finally, let’s talk cash. France has less of a tipping culture than many other countries, but some people still like to leave a bit extra.

We asked readers of The Local about how they handle tipping in France, where it’s less of a thing than other countries, and whether their behaviour has changed during their time here.

‘We tip less in France than in the US’ – readers reveal who they tip, and how much