LIVING IN FRANCE

Language tests, urgent care and wasps: 6 essential articles for life in France

From accessing urgent medical to residency cards for students, via everyone's least favourite insect and a quick French language test, here are 6 essential articles for life in France.

Published: 17 July 2022 07:51 CEST
Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

We start with a test.

France is proposing to make a language test compulsory in order to obtain certain types of residency card

But from total fluency to just being able to order a baguette in your local boulangerie, there’s a world of difference in the levels of French attained by foreigners in France, and of course most people improve the longer they stay, so just how good does your French need to be?

TEST: Is your French good enough for citizenship and residency?

If you feel like you’ve been swatting away more pesky insects lately – especially wasps – then you might be onto something.

After a mild winder and even milder spring, there are more wasps than usual buzzing around France. As a result, pest control companies are citing a higher volume of requests to destroy the nests. They are calling 2022 the “year of the wasp”.

Why 2022 is the ‘year of the wasp’ in France

In the confusion around the post-Brexit arrangements for Brits in France, some British second-home owners have ended up with carte de séjour residency cards, which may now cause them problems with French authorities including the tax man. So what can you do if you are in this situation or know someone who is?

Second-home owners: Can you hand back a French carte de séjour?

France has set itself a goal of attracting more foreign talent to universities, and the government is also keen for these highly qualified graduates to stay and become part of the French workforce.

But if you studied in France and want to stay here, there are also several routes tailored towards keeping qualified graduates in the country – specialist immigration lawyer Maître Haywood Wise explains more.

Ask the expert: How students can remain in France after finishing their degree

You might be curious what to do in France if you’ve ever suffered from a stomach virus that hangs around a little too long, wondered if you’ve came down with a case of strep throat, or worried about a minor allergic reaction.

Here are the services available and how they can be accessed by French residents, tourists and second home-owners.

Urgent care: How to access non-emergency medical care in France

And finally, let’s talk cash. France has less of a tipping culture than many other countries, but some people still like to leave a bit extra.

We asked readers of The Local about how they handle tipping in France, where it’s less of a thing than other countries, and whether their behaviour has changed during their time here.

‘We tip less in France than in the US’ – readers reveal who they tip, and how much

CRIME

The French website that helps you avoid financial scammers

As anyone who has read The Local for any length of time will have noticed articles warning of scams in France are, unfortunately, not uncommon.

Published: 15 July 2022 16:33 CEST
Online scams have been commonplace for a while – the government said that in 2017 and 2018 internet fraud accounted for more than half of attempted scams reported in France.

Often, articles on the site alert readers to email “phishing” scams. We have also published features offering advice on how you can avoid being fooled by the, sometimes convincing, criminal cons.

READ ALSO Criminal scams – online and offline – to watch out for in France

And there’s another tool for anyone living and working in France who wants to ensure any financial advice they receive can be trusted.

Usefully, the government has created a list of dodgy websites offering loans, savings accounts, payment services or insurance deals that you can cross-reference if someone tries to sell you financial services that seem too good to be true.

The list – maintained, updated and published by independent administrative authority the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) and stock market regulator the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) – has recently been updated with 437 new suspect websites.

The APCR-AMF blacklist names the sites of businesses that are not authorised to offer loans, savings accounts, payment services or insurance deals. 

Users can search by category, url, email, or name to see if a particular financial services business is listed. 

The APCR-AMF blacklist is not exhaustive, meaning that – even if f the name of an entity or site does not appear on the lists, this does not mean that it is authorised to offer banking products or services, insurance contracts or financial products in France.

So, those in search of responsible, regulated financial advice should also search the registre des agents financiers (Regafi) website to see if anyone wanting to offer financial advice is registered. Insurance organisations must be registered on the registre des organismes d’assurance (Refassu); or the organisme chargé de tenir le registre des intermédiaires en assurance, en banque ou en financement participatif (ORIAS) website.

Meanwhile, here’s a feature explaining what you can do if you have fallen victim to a scam in France

