FRENCH HISTORY

France’s Macron to mark 80th anniversary of WWII round-up of Jews

French President Emmanuel Macron will on Sunday mark the 80th anniversary of the wartime round-up of Jews in France at a former railway station used to deport them to Auschwitz.

Published: 17 July 2022 08:36 CEST
photo taken in May, 1941 shows Jewish deportees getting off the train in Pithiviers
This file photo taken in May, 1941 shows Jewish deportees getting off the train in Pithiviers. Photo: AFP

With him at Pithiviers station, 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Paris, will be some of the handful of the survivors of those deported on the eight convoys sent to the Nazi camp.

Macron’s speech will express his concern over the enduring threat of anti-semitism, which “still lurks and sometimes in an insidious way”, said an official from his office.

He will denounce “historical revisionism” — in particular over the role of France’s war-time leader Philippe Petain, who collaborated with the Nazi regime, the official added.

Also at ceremony will be historian and renowned Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld, as well as a survivor of the camps, Ginette Kolinka.

The head of France’s rail network, Jean-Pierre Farandou, will also attend.

Macron is expected at the former station of Pithiviers at around 3:00 pm (1300 GMT).

The building, which has not served passengers since the end of the 1960, has been converted into a memorial to the Holocaust which opened earlier this month.

This picture shows the Pithiviers station memory centre after its rehabilitation as a new Shoah memorial site during a press visit, ahead of its inauguration on July 17, 2022. (Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP)

“This station is the place where the French event becomes European genocide,” said Jacques Fredj, the director of the Shoah Memorial, which commemorates the French deportations.

“It is a place of memory unique in France.”

The new 400 meter squared centre is mainly intended for scholars, said Fredj.

“It’s a priority, in the face of the rise in anti-semitism, racism and conspiracy theories.”

Some of the 13,000 Jews arrested in Paris and its suburbs by French officials on the orders of the Nazi occupiers passed through the station. 4,115 were children.

The incident has become known as the Vel d’Hiv round-ups because the French police took 8,160 of the Jews, including the old and sick, to the Velodrome d’Hiver, a cycle racing track in Paris’s 15th arrondissement.

From there, they were taken to camps at Pithiviers and other locations and onto the Nazi concentration camps. Only a few dozen ever returned.

France ‘not finished with’ anti-semitism
Sunday’s speech will acknowledge that “French society is not finished with anti-semitism”, said Macron’s office.

The comments come just a few months after failed presidential candidate, the far-right journalist and polemicist Eric Zemmour, argued that Petain had in fact saved French Jews during the war years.

The claim is contested by most historians, who point to the wartime leader’s well-documented anti-Semitism.

Macron was himself criticised for saying in 2018 that Petain had been a “great soldier” during World War I, even if he had subsequently made “fatal choices”.

The French president’s speech on Sunday is expected to continue the work of his predecessor Jacques Chirac who in 1995, 50 years after the Vel d’Hiv round-ups, acknowledged France’s responsibility for what had happened.

“France, on that day, committed the irreparable,” said Chirac, in what is now considered a landmark speech.

After Chirac, Francois Hollande went further during his presidency, speaking in a 2012 speech of a crime “committed in France, by France”.

Then in 2017 Macron, newly elected as president, reaffirmed France’s responsibility for the round-up in a speech marking its 75th anniversary and in the presence of then Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

CULTURE

Vel d’Hiv: France marks 80 years since notorious round-up of Jews in Paris

This weekend marks 80 years since the 'rafle du Vélodrome d'Hiver' - the roundup of Jews in Paris during World War II - here's what happened and how France will mark the event.

Published: 15 July 2022 12:51 CEST
Updated: 17 July 2022 06:52 CEST
On July 16th and 17th, of 1942, French police rounded up 13,152 Jewish people in Paris and its immediate suburbs, taking them to the Vélodrome d’Hiver sports stadium, where they would be kept in crowded and unsanitary conditions.

They were then deported, first to French internment camps before many were sent to Auschwitz and murdered.

This year marks 80 years since the horrific event, and in the place of the former Vel d’Hiv, as it is popularly known, now stands the ‘Jardin du souvenir,’ (remembrance garden) which French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will visit this weekend.

The Prime Minister will remember the tragedy and its survivors in a ceremony on Sunday, July 17th – the ‘National Day of Remembrance.’

PM Borne, whose father survived the Nazi death camp Auschwitz, will first go to the memorial garden at the former site of the Vél d’Hiv, and then she will lay a wreath at the Square of the ‘Place-des-Martyrs-Juifs-du-Vélodrome-d’Hiver.’

The tragedy will also be remembered in a photography exhibit at the Jardin de Luxembourg. Titled “Lest we forget,” the exhibit will include 42 portraits of Holocaust survivors, which will be hung on the gates of the garden, with a QR code under each photo, allowing you to learn the individual story and testimony of the person in the image. 

You can also view the portraits and read the stories by going to https://lestweforget.crif.org/

The exhibit, which will run until August 7th, was curated by German-Italian photographer Luigi Toscano, who has already made portraits of over 400 survivors across the world.

The legacy of the Nazi occupation and war crimes in France has been a complicated one and it was not until 1995 that then-president Jaques Chirac acknowledged the complicity of the French Vichy government in Nazi atrocities such as the deportation and wholesale murder of Jews in France.  

In 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted the responsibility of the French state in the Vel d’Hiv roundup, saying in a speech that “It was indeed France that organised” the roundup.

Over 77,000 French Jews died in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. 

Speaking on the 75th anniversary, Sarah Lichtsztejn-Montard told French media France 24 how she survived and escaped from the Vél d’Hiv, describing how that day began with Sarah and her mother being driven to a garage on the corner of Belleville and Pyrénées streets, and then later down to the 15th arrondisement, to the Vélodrome d’Hiver, just a ten minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. 

Sarah died, aged 93, in February. 

