Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Forest fires rage in scorching France and Spain

A summer heatwave that has triggered devastating forest fires across southwest Europe showed no signs of abating Sunday, as parts of France and Spain readied for new temperature records early next week.

Published: 17 July 2022 09:14 CEST
A plane flies near the smoke from a forest fire in Cazaux, France
A Canadair plane flies near the smoke from a fire near southwestern France's Cazaux, which was evacuated in the early afternoon of July 14, 2022. (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP)

Firefighters in France and Spain are battling forest blazes that have ravaged thousands of hectares of land since the start of the week.

It is the second heatwave engulfing parts of southwest Europe in weeks as scientists blame climate change and predict more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather.

Firefighters in the coastal town of Arcachon in France’s southwestern Gironde region were fighting to control two forest blazes that have devoured more than 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) since Tuesday.

“It’s a Herculean job,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Olivier Chavatte from the fire and rescue service, which has 1,200 firefighters and five planes in action.

Further evacuation orders were given on Saturday for a few hundred residents, firefighter spokesman Arnaud Mendousse told AFP.

“Several fires are still active in France,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet.

“Our firefighters are fighting the flames with remarkable courage,” he added.

READ ALSO: Firefighters contain ‘mega-fire’ in southern France

Since Tuesday, more than 14,000 people — residents and tourists combined — have been forced to decamp with seven emergency shelters set up in order to receive evacuees.

Meteo France forecast temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of southern France on Sunday, as well as up to 35 in the northwest, with new heat records expected on Monday.
 
France late on Saturday placed 22 more departments, mainly down its Atlantic seaboard, on high orange alert, taking the current total to 38.
 
‘Extreme vigilance’
Authorities in the French Alps urged climbers bound for Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest mountain, to postpone their trip due to repeated rock falls caused by “exceptional climatic conditions” and “drought”.
 
The call comes after a section of Italy’s biggest Alpine glacier gave way at the start of the month, killing 11 people, in a disaster officials blamed on climate change.
In Spain, the national meteorological agency maintained various levels of alert across the nation, warning of up to 44C in some regions.
 
Dozens of forest fires were raging on Saturday in different parts of the country from the sweltering south to Galicia in the far northwest, which saw blazes lay waste to some 3,500 hectares, the regional government said.
 

“So sad to see part of our natural heritage ablaze,” tweeted Spain’s Economy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino.

One blaze in the south caused the authorities to cordon off for more than 12 hours a section of a key highway connecting Madrid to the Portuguese capital Lisbon, before the road reopened.

The fires have scorched thousands of hectares in the Spanish region of Extremadura, while one near the southern city of Malaga forced the preventive evacuation of more than 3,000 people, rescue services said.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WEATHER

How can I protect my pet during France’s heatwave?

As the climate crisis intensifies France is seeing longer and hotter summers, with temperatures that can be dangerous to life and health - and not only for humans.

Published: 15 July 2022 17:46 CEST
How can I protect my pet during France's heatwave?

As the mercury rises outside, you might be thinking it is a good time to give your pet a haircut. But think twice before pulling out the scissors, as your animal’s thick coat actually helps it regulate both cold and heat.

However, there are some important things to do and be aware of to help our furry friends during heatwaves.

First and foremost: dogs and cats are different when it comes to heat. Cats actually handle hot temperatures better than dogs – both with regard to physiology and behaviour. Cats’ urinary systems favour better retention of water than canines, and when when the temperatures rise, our feline friends will instinctively take refuge in the coolest place they can find. 

That being said, neither animal is able to cool itself sufficiently in hot weather, as they cannot sweat the same way humans do. Dogs and cats can sweat from their paws – which is one of the ways they manage to regulate their temperature – but mostly, they try to keep cool through breathing and panting, which costs a lot of energy.  

Therefore, you will likely need to help your pet stay cool during a canicule.

Keep them hydrated – Offer plenty of fresh water, and change it frequently, not allowing it to evaporate or get too warm. Veterinarians do not recommend freezing water because of concerns about digestive problems or a sudden temperature shock. If you will not be home, leave several water points across your living space so that your pet has lots of options.

If your pet generally eats dry and dehydrated kibbles, you could try wet food or moistening the kibbles with water to get them a little extra hydration. Both dogs and cats can eat cucumber – a vegetable that is 96 percent water and filled with vitamins and electrolytes. You can consider giving your pet some cucumber snacks. 

Keep them inside and out of sunlight – For dogs, avoid walks in the sun. Instead, try to go during the coolest times of the day – early morning or late at night – and stay in the shade. You should also avoid asphalt sidewalks when temperatures are high, as your pet could burn their paws. For indoor/outdoor cats, do not let them outside during the hottest hours of the day.

Cool them down – You can cool your pet down by patting them with a wet towel or glove. You can also freeze a water bottle, wrap it in a towel, and allow your pet to lay on it. An alternative might be wetting a bath mat to give your pet a cool place to lay. This is especially important for older and ill dogs, as they are more sensitive to heat.

There are also several gadgets you can buy – like cooling vests, cold mats, and cooling blankets to help your pet handle the heat. 

No parked cars – Never leave an animal in a parked car – even if it is in the shade or the windows are down. Temperatures can rise very quickly and can become deadly.

Give them access to a cool area – Make sure your pet has access to a shady area that is out of direct sunlight. If you have a tiled room, the floor will likely be cooler and a good place for your pet to lie down. Ventilate your living space as much as possible, but do not be surprised if your pet is afraid of the fan. Try to create a decent enough air current so that there is airflow even if your pet does not want to be in the room with the fan.

For cats, if you live in a small or poorly insulated location, you can create a ‘cool shelter’ by moistening a towel and placing it on a clothesline to build a small, dark cool space. 

Be mindful of hairless pets or those with light-fur – You might be surprised to learn that your furry friend can also get a sunburn. If your pet is hairless or has pale fur, consider asking your veterinarian for pet-friendly sunscreen. Unfortunately, you cannot share your SPF with your pet.

Toys and treats – For dogs, there are several frozen treats on sale, which is a great, fun way to keep your pet cool. For cats, you could consider building a little ‘Kitty pool’ out of a plastic bin or box. Add water and some floating toys – perhaps a ping pong – and see if your cat will try to go fishing. Entertaining for both you and your pet!

Watch out for signs of heat stroke

If you are worried your pet might have heat stroke, keep an eye out for panting, particularly the fast, laboured type. If your pet seems particularly lethargic or seems to be stumbling this is also a warning sign of heat stroke.

Their lips and gums can be a key indicator – if they turn red then your pet could be suffering from a heat stroke and will need to be cooled down as soon as possible. If their lips become blue or white, you should get to the veterinarian urgently. In the meantime, you can begin gradually cooling using a damp towel and giving them small amounts of water.

What about other domestic animals?

For other animals, like those that live in cages, try to keep the cage in the shade and consider draping a damp towel over top to help cool it down – though don’t forget to remove the towel once it is no longer cool or damp.

For fish, keep an eye on the temperature of the water in the tank so that it does not get too high.

Useful terms:

Heat stroke – coup de chaleur

Hydrate – s’hydrater

Sweat – Transpiration

Paws – Les pattes

Pads of paws – Les coussinets

Fur – Fourrure (or les poils)

Water bowl – la gamelle

To pant – Haleter 

SHOW COMMENTS