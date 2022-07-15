Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Vel d’Hiv: France marks 80 years since notorious round-up of Jews in Paris

This weekend marks 80 years since the 'rafle du Vélodrome d'Hiver' - the roundup of Jews in Paris during World War II - here's what happened and how France will mark the event.

Published: 15 July 2022 12:51 CEST
Vel d'Hiv: France marks 80 years since notorious round-up of Jews in Paris
A ceremony commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv round-up in Paris at the memorial garden. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

On July 16th and 17th, of 1942, French police rounded up 13,152 Jewish people in Paris and its immediate suburbs, taking them to the Vélodrome d’Hiver sports stadium, where they would be kept in crowded and unsanitary conditions.

They were then deported, first to French internment camps before many were sent to Auschwitz and murdered.

This year marks 80 years since the horrific event, and in the place of the former Vel d’Hiv, as it is popularly known, now stands the ‘Jardin du souvenir,’ (remembrance garden) which French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will visit this weekend.

The Prime Minister will remember the tragedy and its survivors in a ceremony on Sunday, July 17th – the ‘National Day of Remembrance.’

PM Borne, whose father survived the Nazi death camp Auschwitz, will first go to the memorial garden at the former site of the Vél d’Hiv, and then she will lay a wreath at the Square of the ‘Place-des-Martyrs-Juifs-du-Vélodrome-d’Hiver.’

The tragedy will also be remembered in a photography exhibit at the Jardin de Luxembourg. Titled “Lest we forget,” the exhibit will include 42 portraits of Holocaust survivors, which will be hung on the gates of the garden, with a QR code under each photo, allowing you to learn the individual story and testimony of the person in the image. 

You can also view the portraits and read the stories by going to https://lestweforget.crif.org/

The exhibit, which will run until August 7th, was curated by German-Italian photographer Luigi Toscano, who has already made portraits of over 400 survivors across the world.

The legacy of the Nazi occupation and war crimes in France has been a complicated one and it was not until 1995 that then-president Jaques Chirac acknowledged the complicity of the French Vichy government in Nazi atrocities such as the deportation and wholesale murder of Jews in France.  

In 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted the responsibility of the French state in the Vel d’Hiv roundup, saying in a speech that “It was indeed France that organised” the roundup.

Over 77,000 French Jews died in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. 

Speaking on the 75th anniversary, Sarah Lichtsztejn-Montard told French media France 24 how she survived and escaped from the Vél d’Hiv, describing how that day began with Sarah and her mother being driven to a garage on the corner of Belleville and Pyrénées streets, and then later down to the 15th arrondisement, to the Vélodrome d’Hiver, just a ten minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. 

Sarah died, aged 93, in February. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN FRANCE

Bastille Day: What’s happening on July 14th in France this year?

The Fête nationale is returning in full this week, after two years of ceremonies curtailed by Covid restrictions - here's what to expect if you are in France.

Published: 11 July 2022 16:28 CEST
Updated: 13 July 2022 17:25 CEST
Bastille Day: What's happening on July 14th in France this year?

France’s national holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris on July 14th 1789, an event that came to be seen as the symbolic beginning of the French revolution.

Although the day is about the Bastille, it’s not referred to as ‘Bastille Day’ in France, it’s either called the Fête nationale or simply le quatorze juillet (the 14th of July).

Here’s how it will be marked this year.

Day(s) off work

July 14th is always a public holiday, this year it falls on a Thursday which gives many French workers the opportunity to faire le pont (do the bridge) and also take Friday off work to create a nice long weekend.

Expect public offices to be closed and that many independent shops will also be closed for the day.

Although there are official entertainments on offer (see below) many French families keep their celebrations simple with a family dinner, picnic, BBQ or trip to the beach.

Parade

The major event of the Fête nationale is the military parade along the Champs-Elysée in Paris, always attended by the president and often by visiting world leaders too.

This year, the parade will be headed by soldiers from nine eastern European countries – Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, a gesture aimed at highlighting international co-operation and solidarity in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There will also be a lot of French troops, of course, and soldiers of the French Foreign Legion – troops of the Legion’s Pioneer Corps always attract a lot of attention with their ceremonial leather aprons, axes and beards.

Away from Paris, many other towns hold their own parades, often ending at the local war memorial.

Fireworks

A fireworks display is the traditional end to July 14th and even quite small towns frequently put on a lavish display, often synched to music.

This year, however, some towns in southern France have cancelled their displays because of the high risk of wildfires.

Firefighters in southern France have already been battling huge wildfires and have warned that the unusually hot and dry conditions have left much of the country a ‘tinderbox’ – some local authorities have decided that the risk from sparks and pyrotechnics is too great.

Concert

There’s always a big concert in Paris and many other towns hold concerts too. In the city of La Rochelle the Francophilies festival sees open-air concerts staged in the town’s historic port area.

Bals de pompiers 

One of the most fun traditions of the eve of the Fête nationale is the firemen’s balls, known as Bals de pompiers, which are held on either July 13th or 14th.

This is when the local fire stations throw open their doors and host parties for members of the public – a tradition that goes back to the 1900s, when firefighters who had taken part in parades were allowed to bring ladies back to the fire station.

These days all visitors are welcome (and of course some of the firefighters are themselves ladies) and the evening is marked with food, drink and entertainment.

Some of these events have a family vibe with all ages attending while others, especially in Paris, are slightly more raunchy affairs with the famously well-honed pompiers putting on displays of their gymnastic prowess or even a striptease. 

Heat 

July is usually warm in France, but in 2022 you can expect very hot temperatures as France experiences its second heatwave of the summer.

Météo France predicts temperatures up to 40C in several areas of the country on Thursday, so if you’re going to watch a parade then make sure you have sun-cream, a hat and plenty of water.

SHOW COMMENTS