For members
WEATHER
How can I protect my pet during France’s heatwave?
As the climate crisis intensifies France is seeing longer and hotter summers, with temperatures that can be dangerous to life and health - and not only for humans.
Published: 15 July 2022 17:46 CEST
A dog drinks from a fountain in Paris on July 13, 2022 amid another heatwave in France. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)
For members
ENERGY
Energy sobriety: What does Macron’s plan to cut energy use mean for France?
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that the government will prepare a plan for 'sobriété énergétique' as Europe faces a winter without Russian gas - so what does this mean for people living in France?
Published: 15 July 2022 11:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments