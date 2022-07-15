Read news from:
WEATHER

How can I protect my pet during France’s heatwave?

As the climate crisis intensifies France is seeing longer and hotter summers, with temperatures that can be dangerous to life and health - and not only for humans.

Published: 15 July 2022 17:46 CEST
A dog drinks from a fountain in Paris on July 13, 2022 amid another heatwave in France. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

As the mercury rises outside, you might be thinking it is a good time to give your pet a haircut. But think twice before pulling out the scissors, as your animal’s thick coat actually helps it regulate both cold and heat.

However, there are some important things to do and be aware of to help our furry friends during heatwaves.

First and foremost: dogs and cats are different when it comes to heat. Cats actually handle hot temperatures better than dogs – both with regard to physiology and behaviour. Cats’ urinary systems favour better retention of water than canines, and when when the temperatures rise, our feline friends will instinctively take refuge in the coolest place they can find. 

That being said, neither animal is able to cool itself sufficiently in hot weather, as they cannot sweat the same way humans do. Dogs and cats can sweat from their paws – which is one of the ways they manage to regulate their temperature – but mostly, they try to keep cool through breathing and panting, which costs a lot of energy.  

Therefore, you will likely need to help your pet stay cool during a canicule.

Keep them hydrated – Offer plenty of fresh water, and change it frequently, not allowing it to evaporate or get too warm. Veterinarians do not recommend freezing water because of concerns about digestive problems or a sudden temperature shock. If you will not be home, leave several water points across your living space so that your pet has lots of options.

If your pet generally eats dry and dehydrated kibbles, you could try wet food or moistening the kibbles with water to get them a little extra hydration. Both dogs and cats can eat cucumber – a vegetable that is 96 percent water and filled with vitamins and electrolytes. You can consider giving your pet some cucumber snacks. 

Keep them inside and out of sunlight – For dogs, avoid walks in the sun. Instead, try to go during the coolest times of the day – early morning or late at night – and stay in the shade. You should also avoid asphalt sidewalks when temperatures are high, as your pet could burn their paws. For indoor/outdoor cats, do not let them outside during the hottest hours of the day.

Cool them down – You can cool your pet down by patting them with a wet towel or glove. You can also freeze a water bottle, wrap it in a towel, and allow your pet to lay on it. An alternative might be wetting a bath mat to give your pet a cool place to lay. This is especially important for older and ill dogs, as they are more sensitive to heat.

There are also several gadgets you can buy – like cooling vests, cold mats, and cooling blankets to help your pet handle the heat. 

No parked cars – Never leave an animal in a parked car – even if it is in the shade or the windows are down. Temperatures can rise very quickly and can become deadly.

Give them access to a cool area – Make sure your pet has access to a shady area that is out of direct sunlight. If you have a tiled room, the floor will likely be cooler and a good place for your pet to lie down. Ventilate your living space as much as possible, but do not be surprised if your pet is afraid of the fan. Try to create a decent enough air current so that there is airflow even if your pet does not want to be in the room with the fan.

For cats, if you live in a small or poorly insulated location, you can create a ‘cool shelter’ by moistening a towel and placing it on a clothesline to build a small, dark cool space. 

Be mindful of hairless pets or those with light-fur – You might be surprised to learn that your furry friend can also get a sunburn. If your pet is hairless or has pale fur, consider asking your veterinarian for pet-friendly sunscreen. Unfortunately, you cannot share your SPF with your pet.

Toys and treats – For dogs, there are several frozen treats on sale, which is a great, fun way to keep your pet cool. For cats, you could consider building a little ‘Kitty pool’ out of a plastic bin or box. Add water and some floating toys – perhaps a ping pong – and see if your cat will try to go fishing. Entertaining for both you and your pet!

Watch out for signs of heat stroke

If you are worried your pet might have heat stroke, keep an eye out for panting, particularly the fast, laboured type. If your pet seems particularly lethargic or seems to be stumbling this is also a warning sign of heat stroke.

Their lips and gums can be a key indicator – if they turn red then your pet could be suffering from a heat stroke and will need to be cooled down as soon as possible. If their lips become blue or white, you should get to the veterinarian urgently. In the meantime, you can begin gradually cooling using a damp towel and giving them small amounts of water.

What about other domestic animals?

For other animals, like those that live in cages, try to keep the cage in the shade and consider draping a damp towel over top to help cool it down – though don’t forget to remove the towel once it is no longer cool or damp.

For fish, keep an eye on the temperature of the water in the tank so that it does not get too high.

Useful terms:

Heat stroke – coup de chaleur

Hydrate – s’hydrater

Sweat – Transpiration

Paws – Les pattes

Pads of paws – Les coussinets

Fur – Fourrure (or les poils)

Water bowl – la gamelle

To pant – Haleter 

ENERGY

Energy sobriety: What does Macron’s plan to cut energy use mean for France?

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that the government will prepare a plan for 'sobriété énergétique' as Europe faces a winter without Russian gas - so what does this mean for people living in France?

Published: 15 July 2022 11:54 CEST
In the traditional presidential interview with journalists on the day of the Fête nationale, Macron said that Russia was using energy as “a weapon of war”.

“Today we must prepare for a scenario where we have to do without Russian gas entirely,” he added. 

READ ALSO Macron says France to do without Russian gas

He added that the government was working on a sobriété énergétique (energy sobriety) plan.

But what does that mean?

The president’s interview provided few details, as is usual for Macron, he simply sketched out the idea and added that details will follow once the government has figured out what they are.

But here’s what we do know:

France, which draws most of its electricity from nuclear power, is not as dependent on Russian gas as other EU countries, such as Germany, for energy production. But Macron wants a 10 percent cut in energy consumption across France in two years.

The country’s top three energy providers have already called on the public to reduce energy consumption this summer in order to save resources and avoid shortages this winter as cuts to Russian gas and oil begin to bite.

READ ALSO French energy firms urge ‘immediate’ cut in consumption to avoid shortages this winter

Businesses

The initial part of the plan seems to be focused on businesses and public officials, rather than households.

I am going to ask our public administrations, our large businesses, to prepare a plan to consume less this summer,” Macron said.

This line was repeated on Friday by transport minister Clément Beaune in a TV interview.

“We are going to build a plan and we are going to try to pay attention to lighting in the evening. We are going to make a sobriety and load-shedding plan  – it is gas and electricity we are talking about here – with businesses,” Beaune said.

Households

But households in France will also play a role in the plan by saving energy, with Macron calling for “collective solidarity”.

In energy terms, load-shedding is the deliberate and temporary interruption of an electricity supply to avoid excessive load on the generating plant. In South Africa, load-shedding involves planned rolling power cuts in towns and cities, although it’s unlikely that this will be necessary in France.

It seems more likely that more straightforward efforts – as simple as businesses switching off the lights when they close for the evening – will be tried first.

In 2013, a law obliging businesses to switch off outside lights by 1am came into force. That deadline may be brought forward. And the number of towns and villages switching off streetlights in the early hours may well increase.

Environmental campaigners have already been calling for businesses to shut off their lights when they are closed, as this viral video highlights.

Meanwhile, Europe1 has reported that the government could bring forward plans to buy electric rather than ICE fleet cars, and it is considering asking supermarkets and businesses to cut down on air conditioning and heating use in summer and winter.

Gas

The plan intends France to cut energy consumption by 10 percent in two years, and that gas consumption is a key target. Currently, France’s 16 underground gas storage sites are 68 percent full – up from 56 percent full at the same time in 2021. 

READ ALSO France no longer receiving any Russian gas via pipelines

Macron wants them at 100 percent capacity before the start of what’s known as “gas winter” on November 1st, when consumption traditionally starts to rise. 

The problem is that Russian gas supplier Gazprom has cutting deliveries to Europe via Nord Stream 1 by 66 percent since mid-June, and shut down the pipeline completely on July 11th – officially for a 10-day maintenance period.

France gets around 17 percent of its gas from Russia through network connections with Germany, which relies heavily on Russian supplies and has criticised Gazprom’s move as “political”, and is working to diversify its sourcing of future gas supplies, Macron said.

Nuclear power

In the longer-term, Macron said that France’s energy security would continue to depend on nuclear power. The country currently draws about 70 percent of its energy needs from its ageing nuclear power stations. 

Macron has already outlined plans to renew France’s nuclear power generation and committed again to continuing down this path, saying: “Nuclear power is a sustainable solution … in France and abroad.”

READ ALSO Why is France so obsessed with nuclear power?

We should expect to find out more about the plan in the coming days.

