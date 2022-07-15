Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Prendre aux tripes

Although you will see 'tripes' on many French menus, this phrase has nothing to do with your dinner order.

Published: 15 July 2022 15:09 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Prendre aux tripes
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know prendre aux tripes?

Because you might need a phrase for when you want to leave the surface behind and dive a bit deeper

What does it mean?

Prendre aux tripes – usually pronounced pron-druh oh treeps – translates literally to ‘to take in the stomach lining.’ Tripes is more usually seen on a menu, referring to the offal dish made from the stomach of cows, but also has a more general meaning as ‘the guts’ or ‘the intestines’.

However, this phrase does not literally have to do with anatomy. In actuality prendre aux tripes in French means to be ‘deeply, emotionally moved.’ For instance, if you go to see a particularly sad film you could use this phrase to describe how much it genuinely tugged at your heartstrings and made an impact on you. You might also say it was ‘gut-wrenching.’

Several French phrases use the word ‘tripes,’ which in colloquial French is a way to refer to one’s gut – the foundation for emotions, similar to how we might speak of the ‘gut’ in English (ex. A ‘gut feeling.’) 

A version of this phrase came into the limelight recently after French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, was quoted saying that his party – the centrist majority – must also ‘parler aux tripes’ to the French public. Darmanin was referring to how both the far-left and right have managed to speak to the emotions and core concerns of French people, and that the majority party must respond in this way as well. 

Use it like this

Je suis assistante sociale pour enfants, et l’autre jour, un de mes cas m’a prise aux tripes. Il a eu un impact considérable et j’y ai réfléchi depuis. – I am a child social worker, and the other day one of my cases was so emotionally moving. It was very impactful and I have been thinking about it ever since. 

L’histoire de l’homme qui a survécu à la tornade m’a pris aux tripes. C’est incroyable ce dont les gens sont capables. – The story of the man who survived the tornado was gut wrenching. It’s amazing what people are capable of.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre

Decidedly vulgar, but also part of France's political history - this is one phrase that is definitely worth knowing.

Published: 13 July 2022 11:30 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre

Why do I need to know ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre?

Because it’s not just a crude (but amusing) phrase, two French presidents have used it and you might be wondering what it actually means and why people react so strongly to it.

What does it mean?

Ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre – usually pronounced seh-lah mahn toosh oon sahns fair boo-jay loh-truh – literally translates “it touches one without moving the other”.

Here the “one” and the “other” referred to are testicles – it touches one testicle but doesn’t move the other one – in other words it hasn’t had a big impact. 

It’s a strong way of saying you are not bothered and do not care or the subject being referred to is not big or important. 

As with most phrases that involve testicles, it is crude and not one that you would usually say to your boss or elderly aunt.

Ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre (which can also begin with cela instead of ça) has come into the public eye again after President Emmanuel Macron used it in an interview.

After being accused of having bent the rules to help Uber executives in France, Macron responded by refusing to back down, adding that his goal has always been to add jobs to the French economy. During the interview, the French president became seemingly frustrated and used this phrase – slightly surprisingly for a president who is usually careful with his language.

Macron was actually quoting one of his predecessors, Jacques Chirac, who was known for having used this vulgar expression to describe his cohabitation with François Mitterrand in 1987. 

Unsurprisingly for something that last made headlines in 1987 it’s a fairly old-fashioned phrase. If you’re looking for something slightly more modern to express that you don’t care or are not bothered, try Je m’en fiche.

Use it like this

Il m’a accusé de ne pas avoir payé ma part du loyer, ce qui était tellement ridicule car je sais que je payais. Mais je ne vais pas m’inquiéter, ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre. – He accused me of not paying my portion of the rent, which is ridiculous because I know I paid. But I am not going to worry over this, I am not bothered at all.

Ce n’est vraiment pas un scandale ou une grosse affaire. En vrai, ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre. – It is really not a scandal or a big deal. In all honesty, I couldn’t care less.

SHOW COMMENTS