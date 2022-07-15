Airline strike: 30 percent of flights cancelled on French budget carrier

Staff at Transavia, the budget arm of French national carrier Air France, are the latest to walk-out in disputes over pay.
The company has announced that it will be able to operate 70 percent of its normal flight schedule on Friday and Saturday, but 30 percent of flights will be cancelled.
It is likely that disruption will continue on Sunday.
Anyone who has a flight booked with Transavia is advised to contact the airline directly to see if their flight is affected.
The Transavia strike is the latest in a series of walk-outs to hit the aviation industry across Europe, which is also struggling with severe staff shortages that have seen a total of 15,000 flights cancelled in August across Europe.
