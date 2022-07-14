Read news from:
FRANCE AND RUSSIA

Macron says France to do without Russian gas

President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France aims to manage without Russian gas as soon as possible with no early end to the war in Ukraine in sight.

Published: 14 July 2022 15:07 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2022.
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2022. Photo: SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL / AFP

Accusing Moscow of using energy deliveries to the West as “a weapon of war”, Macron said in a TV interview that France was already diversifying the sources of its energy supplies, and building stocks ahead of next winter.

“Russia has already started to cut off gas supplies” by closing the Nordstream 1 pipeline, he told the TF1 channel, referring to Russia’s interruption of supplies which it said was for maintenance reasons.

“That’s a very clear message: It will use gas as a weapon of war,” he said.

“We will need to do without Russian gas completely.”

France is estimated to receive less than 20 percent of its total gas imports from Russia.

Transitioning away from Russian energy meant that “the summer and the start of the autumn will probably be very tough”, Macron warned.

Even in the event of prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Macron said that France would continue to help Kyiv defend itself against Moscow while also sticking with sanctions against Russia.

“We want to stop this war without going to war ourselves,” he said.

France was boosting gas supplies from Norway, Qatar, Algeria and the United States, Macron said, and building up gas reserves which will “be near 100 percent by the autumn”.

‘Solidarity’

Noting that France’s energy use had already “diminished a little” compared to a year earlier, Macron called on authorities, consumers and industry to save energy and eliminate sources of energy waste.

“We need to enter a collective logic of restraint,” Macron said.

The government would serve as an example for private-sector actors “by making sure that we consume less energy”.

He said “this restraint will require solidarity from our fellow citizens”.

Using less energy was a good thing both “for the climate and also for our energy independence”.

Macron also confirmed that France would invest more in the nuclear energy sector, which currently provides around 70 percent of the country’s electricity needs.

“Nuclear energy is a sustainable solution,” he said, “both for France and for other countries”.

POLITICS

France sets aside up to €12.7billion for EDF nationalisation

The re-nationalisation of EDF will see the state increase its holding from 84 percent to 100 percent.

Published: 8 July 2022 08:36 CEST
The French government has set aside €12.7billion for the full nationalisation of state-controlled electricity provider EDF as well as other investments in the energy sector, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

The re-nationalisation of EDF – announced by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Wednesday – will see the state increase its holding from 84 percent to 100 percent.

Le Maire said €12.7billion would cover this as well as “any other operations that could be necessary before the end of the year”, hinting that other outlays were possible.

“It’s an investment, not spending,” Le Maire said of the re-nationalisation which the government claims is necessary to secure full state control over the country’s strategic nuclear industry.

The heavily debt-laden EDF was part-privatised in 2005, but its shares were worth around 25 percent of their launch price at the start of this week after years of losses and problems with building its new nuclear reactors.

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Le Maire also proposed new measures to help low-income families struggling with rising inflation that he said amounted to “around €20billion.”

The measures include increases in welfare payments in step with inflation, pay rises for public sector workers, and cheques-for-fuel for employees who depend on their vehicles to go to work which could reach a maximum €300 a
month.

“We’re in the hardest period, the inflationary peak is now… so it’s now that we need to add to our arsenal of measures to protect our fellow citizens,” added the minister who recently warned that French public finances were at a “danger level”.

He also urged companies to increase the salaries of their employees and to share their profits more readily as annual inflation in France nears 6 percent.

“We encourage companies, where they can, to raise salaries,” he said.

Successive measures, including a cut to fuel taxes, have been announced by the French government since the end of last year to help with the cost-of-living crisis, worth an estimated €25billion to the public purse.

The new proposals will need to clear parliament, however, where centrist allies of President Emmanuel Macron lost their majority in elections last month.

