Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Where roads will be most congested for Bastille Day weekend in France

This weekend is set to be one of the busiest of the year on French roads, as people turn the July 14th Bastille Day holiday into a long weekend away - here's what to expect.

Published: 13 July 2022 12:21 CEST
Where roads will be most congested for Bastille Day weekend in France
Vehicles sit in traffic along the A7 highway in southeastern France on July 2, 2022. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

France’s national holiday is conveniently falling on a Thursday this year, many people across France are planning to faire la pont to make the holiday into a four-day weekend by also taking off work on Friday. 

Therefore, you can expect significant amounts of traffic on the roads this weekend. On top of the congestion on the roads, France has also entered another heatwave this week, so be sure to pack extra water if you find yourself stuck in traffic. 

READ MORE: July heatwave: What temperatures to expect in France

On the whole, French roads watchdog Bison futé expects departures to be more heavily impacted from Wednesday through Friday, with returns remaining at the ‘green’ level nationally during that time. Returns will experience higher congestion starting on Saturday, with a ‘red’ alert expected for returns on Sunday. 

Here is your traffic prediction for the upcoming holiday weekend in France:

Starting on Wednesday, July 13th, the national traffic alert for departures is classified as ‘orange,’ but the Paris region is listed as ‘red,’ so if you are departing from Paris on Wednesday expect heavy traffic.

The traffic forecast for Wednesday, July 13th, according to Bison Futé

Bison Futé has published some recommendations to avoid hold-ups on the roads for Wednesday, starting with leaving or passing through Île-de-France before 12pm, and generally avoiding leaving or returning to any major cities between the hours of 2pm and 7pm.

Expected traffic difficulties across France on Wednesday July 13th

For specific roads on Wednesday, drivers would be advised to:

  • avoid the A10 freeway between Orleans and Tours, from 2pm to 8pm.
  • Avoid the A11 freeway between Paris and Le Mans, from 3pm to 8pm.
  • Avoid the RN157 highway between Laval and Rennes, from 4pm to 9pm.
  • Avoid the A7 highway between Lyon and Orange, from 2pm to 9pm and between Orange and Marseille from 3pm to 8pm
  • Avoid the A9 freeway between Orange and Narbonne, from 3pm to 8pm.
  • Avoid the A61 freeway between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 3pm to 9pm.
  • Avoid the A63 freeway from Bayonne to Spain, between 3pm and 7pm.
  • Beware that access to Italy via the Mont Blanc tunnel (N205) will be dense from 10am to 7pm (with wait times greater than 30 minutes) and very busy from 5pm to 8pm (with wait times of more than 1 hour).

Thursday’s traffic predictions are listed as ‘green’ on the national level, and orange for the Paris region, with the sole recommendation being departing from Île-de-France before 8am to avoid holdups. 

Friday will see an uptick in congestion on the roads, with traffic being classified as ‘orange’ on the national level, and ‘red’ for the Mediterranean Arc area. 

National traffic on Friday, according to Bison Futé

The traffic watchdog’s recommendations for Friday are:

  • Leaving or traversing Île-de-France before 12pm
  • Avoiding the A31 freeway between Langres and Beaune, from 2pm to 5pm.
  • Avoiding the A10 freeway between Orleans and Tours, from 3pm to 7pm.
  • Avoiding the A6 freeway between Beaune and Lyon, from 2pm to 4pm.
  • Avoiding the A7 freeway between Lyon and Orange, from 10am to 9pm and between Orange and Marseille from 3pm to 7pm.
  • Avoiding the A8 freeway from Nice to Italy, between 11am and 2pm.
  • Avoiding the A9 freeway between Orange and Narbonne, from 2pm to 8pm.
  • Avoiding the A63 freeway from Bayonne to Spain, between 9am and 7pm.
  • Expecting access to Italy via the Mont Blanc tunnel (N205) to be dense from 10am to 5pm and from 8pm to 11pm (with wait times greater than 30 minutes) and very dense from 9am to 11pm.

Bison Futé expectations for Friday’s traffic

On Saturday, both departures and returns will be impacted with higher than normal amounts of traffic.

Bison Futé predictions for departures and returns on Saturday

On the national level, travel is under ‘red’ alert for departures, and ‘orange’ alert for returns. 

For departures on Saturday, here is what to keep in mind:

  • Leave or pass through Île-de-France before 7am.
  • Leave or return to major cities before 9am or after 2pm.
  • Avoid the A84 freeway between Caen and Rennes, from 11am to 3pm.
  • Avoid the A10 freeway between Orleans and Bordeaux, from 10am to 4pm.
  • Avoid the A11 freeway between Le Mans and Nantes, from 10am to 3pm.
  • Avoid the A31 freeway between Langres and Beaune, from 10am to 1pm.
  • Avoid the A6 freeway between Beaune and Mâcon, from 8am to 11am.
  • Avoid the A7 freeway between Lyon and Orange, from 6am to 6pm and between Orange and Marseille from 8am to 6pm.
  • Avoid the A9 freeway between Orange and Narbonne, from 6am to 4pm and from Narbonne to Spain between 9am and 1pm.
  • Avoid the A20 freeway between Limoges and Brive, from 9am to 5pm.
  • Avoid the A750 freeway between Lodève and Montpellier, from 9am to 7pm.
  • Avoid the A61 freeway between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 9am to 3pm.
  • Avoid the A62 freeway between Agen and Toulouse, from 9am to 4pm.
  • Avoid the A63 freeway from Bayonne to Spain, between 8am and 9pm.
  • Avoid the A43 freeway between Lyon and Chambéry, from 11am to 2pm.
  • Expect access to Italy through the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205) to be dense from 10am to 3pm (with wait times greater than
    than 30 minutes).

Road-specific traffic expectations for Saturday

For returns on Saturday, Bison Futé advises:

  • Entering or passing through Île-de-France before 2pm.
  • Avoiding the A7 freeway between Orange and Lyon, from 8am to 5pm and between Marseille and Orange, from 8am to 3pm.
  • Avoiding the A9 freeway between Narbonne and Orange, from 9am to 8pm.
  • Avoiding the A75 freeway between Lodève and Clermont-Ferrand, from 8am to 6pm.
  • Avoiding the A61 freeway between Narbonne and Toulouse, from 10am to 1pm.
  • Avoiding the A62 freeway between Toulouse and Bordeaux, from 9am to 5pm.
  • Expecting access to France through the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205) will be dense from 4 pm to 7 pm (waiting time over 30 min).

Finally, Sunday will see a reverse from Saturday, with national level departures expected to see ‘orange’ level traffic, and returns nationally expected to be on ‘red’ alert for heavy congestion.

National traffic for Sunday

For departures, drivers are recommended to:

  • Avoid the A7 freeway between Lyon and Orange, from 9am to 8pm and between Orange and Marseille from 10am to 8pm.
  • Avoid the A9 freeway between Orange and Narbonne, from 10am to 8pm.
  • Avoid the A62 freeway between Bordeaux and Toulouse, from 10am to 8pm.
  • Avoid the A63 freeway from Bayonne to Spain, between 11am and 9pm.

Roads to be impacted by traffic on Sunday according to Bison Futé

And for returns, Bison Futé advises that motorists:

  • Enter or cross through Île-de-France before 2pm.
  • Avoid the A10 freeway between Poitiers and Orléans, from 11am to 9pm.
  • Avoid the A11 freeway between Angers and Paris, from 12h to 22h.
  • Avoid the RN157 highway between Rennes and Laval, from 12pm to 9pm.
  • Avoid the A7 freeway between Marseille and Lyon, from 9am to 7pm
  • Avoid the A9 freeway between Narbonne and Orange, from 10am to 9pm.
  • Avoid the A71 freeway between Bourges and Orléans, from 2pm to 6pm.
  • Avoid the A61 freeway between Narbonne and Toulouse, from 11am to 8pm.
  • Avoid the A62 freeway between Toulouse and Bordeaux, from 10am to 8pm.
  • Avoid the A43 freeway between Chambéry and Lyon, from 10am to 7pm.
  • Expect access to France through the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205) to be dense from 3pm to 8pm (with wait times over 30 min).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 NEWS

French parliament blocks return of the health pass for international travel

France’s new government has suffered an early setback as Parliament blocked a key part of the new Covid protocol bill, removing a clause that could have seen the return of the health pass at the French border.

Published: 13 July 2022 10:48 CEST
French parliament blocks return of the health pass for international travel

The veille et de sécurité sanitaire bill is a roadmap for how the government intends to handle the Covid situation after the current health state of emergency ends on July 31st. 

The proposed legislation had provided for the possibility, if required, to restore the health pass for travel in and out of France, meaning travellers over the age of 12 would again have to show proof they have been vaccinated against the virus, have a recent negative PCR test, or have sufficient immunity after recently contracting the virus, in order to be allowed to enter France.

But, during a heated first reading – the atmosphere in the chamber was likened to a football match – MPs voted to remove the key article on the return of the health pass for travellers entering France from other countries.

The modified bill was adopted by 221 votes to 187 and 24 abstentions – mostly by MPs from the left – in the final vote on Tuesday night. 

The bill – which in its current form merely allows authorities to continue to collect health data on screening tests – must now go to the Senate.

“The times are serious,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Twitter, as she promised to “fight for the spirit of responsibility to prevail in the Senate.”

Health Minister François Braun also promised to “fight” in the Senate to restore the removed article to the bill, which he said had been “emptied of part of its content”. 

On July 8th, France passed 150,000 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic in 2020. 

The country has seen a spike in infections since the end of June, due to the presence of the highly contagious Omicron and subvariants.

National health agency Santé Publique France reported around 120,000 infections per day over the week.

More than 1,000 patients with Covid are in intensive care, while over 17,000 remain in hospital.

France’s current health rules specify the use of the health pass only for hospitals and nursing homes – it is no longer in use for everyday venues like bars, restaurants, gyms or cinemas.

Masks are “strongly recommended” on public transport, but are only compulsory in hospitals and health establishments.

International arrivals from certain countries are required to show proof of either vaccination or a recent negative test, but most of the world is now on France’s ‘green’ list of countries with minimal travel restrictions. 

SHOW COMMENTS