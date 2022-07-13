Where roads will be most congested for Bastille Day weekend in France

France’s national holiday is conveniently falling on a Thursday this year, many people across France are planning to faire la pont to make the holiday into a four-day weekend by also taking off work on Friday.

Therefore, you can expect significant amounts of traffic on the roads this weekend. On top of the congestion on the roads, France has also entered another heatwave this week, so be sure to pack extra water if you find yourself stuck in traffic.

On the whole, French roads watchdog Bison futé expects departures to be more heavily impacted from Wednesday through Friday, with returns remaining at the ‘green’ level nationally during that time. Returns will experience higher congestion starting on Saturday, with a ‘red’ alert expected for returns on Sunday.

Here is your traffic prediction for the upcoming holiday weekend in France:

Starting on Wednesday, July 13th, the national traffic alert for departures is classified as ‘orange,’ but the Paris region is listed as ‘red,’ so if you are departing from Paris on Wednesday expect heavy traffic.

The traffic forecast for Wednesday, July 13th, according to Bison Futé

Bison Futé has published some recommendations to avoid hold-ups on the roads for Wednesday, starting with leaving or passing through Île-de-France before 12pm, and generally avoiding leaving or returning to any major cities between the hours of 2pm and 7pm.

Expected traffic difficulties across France on Wednesday July 13th

For specific roads on Wednesday, drivers would be advised to:

avoid the A10 freeway between Orleans and Tours, from 2pm to 8pm.

Avoid the A11 freeway between Paris and Le Mans, from 3pm to 8pm.

Avoid the RN157 highway between Laval and Rennes, from 4pm to 9pm.

Avoid the A7 highway between Lyon and Orange, from 2pm to 9pm and between Orange and Marseille from 3pm to 8pm

Avoid the A9 freeway between Orange and Narbonne, from 3pm to 8pm.

Avoid the A61 freeway between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 3pm to 9pm.

Avoid the A63 freeway from Bayonne to Spain, between 3pm and 7pm.

Beware that access to Italy via the Mont Blanc tunnel (N205) will be dense from 10am to 7pm (with wait times greater than 30 minutes) and very busy from 5pm to 8pm (with wait times of more than 1 hour).

Thursday’s traffic predictions are listed as ‘green’ on the national level, and orange for the Paris region, with the sole recommendation being departing from Île-de-France before 8am to avoid holdups.

Friday will see an uptick in congestion on the roads, with traffic being classified as ‘orange’ on the national level, and ‘red’ for the Mediterranean Arc area.

National traffic on Friday, according to Bison Futé

The traffic watchdog’s recommendations for Friday are:

Leaving or traversing Île-de-France before 12pm

Avoiding the A31 freeway between Langres and Beaune, from 2pm to 5pm.

Avoiding the A10 freeway between Orleans and Tours, from 3pm to 7pm.

Avoiding the A6 freeway between Beaune and Lyon, from 2pm to 4pm.

Avoiding the A7 freeway between Lyon and Orange, from 10am to 9pm and between Orange and Marseille from 3pm to 7pm.

Avoiding the A8 freeway from Nice to Italy, between 11am and 2pm.

Avoiding the A9 freeway between Orange and Narbonne, from 2pm to 8pm.

Avoiding the A63 freeway from Bayonne to Spain, between 9am and 7pm.

Expecting access to Italy via the Mont Blanc tunnel (N205) to be dense from 10am to 5pm and from 8pm to 11pm (with wait times greater than 30 minutes) and very dense from 9am to 11pm.

Bison Futé expectations for Friday’s traffic

On Saturday, both departures and returns will be impacted with higher than normal amounts of traffic.

Bison Futé predictions for departures and returns on Saturday

On the national level, travel is under ‘red’ alert for departures, and ‘orange’ alert for returns.

For departures on Saturday, here is what to keep in mind:

Leave or pass through Île-de-France before 7am.

Leave or return to major cities before 9am or after 2pm.

Avoid the A84 freeway between Caen and Rennes, from 11am to 3pm.

Avoid the A10 freeway between Orleans and Bordeaux, from 10am to 4pm.

Avoid the A11 freeway between Le Mans and Nantes, from 10am to 3pm.

Avoid the A31 freeway between Langres and Beaune, from 10am to 1pm.

Avoid the A6 freeway between Beaune and Mâcon, from 8am to 11am.

Avoid the A7 freeway between Lyon and Orange, from 6am to 6pm and between Orange and Marseille from 8am to 6pm.

Avoid the A9 freeway between Orange and Narbonne, from 6am to 4pm and from Narbonne to Spain between 9am and 1pm.

Avoid the A20 freeway between Limoges and Brive, from 9am to 5pm.

Avoid the A750 freeway between Lodève and Montpellier, from 9am to 7pm.

Avoid the A61 freeway between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 9am to 3pm.

Avoid the A62 freeway between Agen and Toulouse, from 9am to 4pm.

Avoid the A63 freeway from Bayonne to Spain, between 8am and 9pm.

Avoid the A43 freeway between Lyon and Chambéry, from 11am to 2pm.

Expect access to Italy through the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205) to be dense from 10am to 3pm (with wait times greater than

than 30 minutes).

Road-specific traffic expectations for Saturday

For returns on Saturday, Bison Futé advises:

Entering or passing through Île-de-France before 2pm.

Avoiding the A7 freeway between Orange and Lyon, from 8am to 5pm and between Marseille and Orange, from 8am to 3pm.

Avoiding the A9 freeway between Narbonne and Orange, from 9am to 8pm.

Avoiding the A75 freeway between Lodève and Clermont-Ferrand, from 8am to 6pm.

Avoiding the A61 freeway between Narbonne and Toulouse, from 10am to 1pm.

Avoiding the A62 freeway between Toulouse and Bordeaux, from 9am to 5pm.

Expecting access to France through the Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205) will be dense from 4 pm to 7 pm (waiting time over 30 min).

Finally, Sunday will see a reverse from Saturday, with national level departures expected to see ‘orange’ level traffic, and returns nationally expected to be on ‘red’ alert for heavy congestion.

National traffic for Sunday

For departures, drivers are recommended to:

Avoid the A7 freeway between Lyon and Orange, from 9am to 8pm and between Orange and Marseille from 10am to 8pm.

Avoid the A9 freeway between Orange and Narbonne, from 10am to 8pm.

Avoid the A62 freeway between Bordeaux and Toulouse, from 10am to 8pm.

Avoid the A63 freeway from Bayonne to Spain, between 11am and 9pm.

Roads to be impacted by traffic on Sunday according to Bison Futé

And for returns, Bison Futé advises that motorists: