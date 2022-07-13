French parliament blocks return of the health pass for international travel

High speed networks

In global terms, French trains are pretty good. The high-speed TGV network connects the country up well, allowing you to travel from one end of the country to the other in less than four hours (Paris to Marseille, 775km, takes three-and-a-half hours on the direct train).

Although trains aren’t cheap there are regular sales and offers, plus railcards for families, young people and pensioners which means that it can be quite affordable if you plan in advance.

Once off the TGV network and onto the local TER trains, things are a little slower and more basic, with fewer trains per day that connect France’s small towns and villages.

International routes

But the train network is not just for within France. There is also a host of international connections.

You can travel direct to Barcelona, Milan, Vienna, Amsterdam and Geneva to name just a few destinations, not forgetting the 2 hour 20 minute direct journey from Paris to London on the Eurostar.

If you’re planning a real adventure or a multi-country trip don’t forget to check out prices for an Interrail pass.

The downside is that a lot of the international routes do tend to depart from Paris, which is not ideal if you’re based in another part of France.

There won’t be a strike (probably)

Strikes are an occupational hazard in France, but this summer French rail unions have said that there won’t be any more strikes until September in their ongoing pay dispute.

That doesn’t rule out local strikes on different issues, but does mean that large, nationwide strikes on the rail network are unlikely this summer, before pay negotiations restart on September 1st.

Comfy chair, a nice lunch and good drinks

There’s no denying that trains are more comfortable than planes. Seats are bigger and more comfortable; you have a table, a charging point for your electronic devices and you can get up and walk around at any time. First class carriages provide even more space and tickets are often less than €10 more than standard price ones, if you feel you deserve some pampering.

French TGV trains (with the exception of the budget Ouigo lines) have bars and buffet cars serving food and snacks, plus drinks, and trains often partner with local companies to promote French-made beer or wine.

You can also bring your own picnic on board as trains have no limits on hang luggage or 100ml liquid restrictions, so if you prefer you can buy or make a picnic lunch and bring it on board with a nice bottle of wine.

Good views

There’s also the question of the view – much of France is simply stunning and a train window gives you a prime view of some lovely parts of the countryside that you might not otherwise see.

From the rolling hills of central France to the Alps or the Pyrenees if you’re on one of those international routes or some lovely coastlines (Marseille to Nice is particularly gorgeous) there is a lot to see.

City centre destinations

Although train journeys are usually longer than flying, don’t forget to factor in the time spent getting to and from the airport (plus airport waiting and queuing times).

While city airports can be a long way away from where you want to be (looking at you, ‘Paris’ Beauvais), train stations tend to be fairly central to cities, meaning that you arrive close to where you actually want to be. You will also avoid extra charges for bus/train/taxi transfers from the airport into the city.

Pets (and bikes)

It’s not just humans that French trains welcome, pets are also allowed on all trains (with the exception of the Eurostar).

They will need a ticket, though. Pets (or their owners) now pay a standard fare of €7, small dogs and other pets must travel in a carrier while large dogs are required to wear a muzzle – full details here.

If you’re planning a cycling holiday, most French trains can also accommodate your bike – TGVs have storage areas but you need to pre-book a space for your bike (at no extra charge) and bikes must be carried folded or disassembled. Local TER trains also have storage spaces which don’t need to be pre-booked, although there may be limited space on certain lines at busy times – full details here.

Carbon footprint

Finally, there’s the undeniable fact that taking the train is better for the planet.

Air travel produces 77 tonnes more CO2 per passenger than a train taking the same route.

In recognition of this fact, the French government has banned domestic flights where an alternative rail route that takes less than two-and-a-half hours exists, therefore axing the Paris to Lyon, Paris to Bordeaux and Paris to Nantes flights.

The original proposal was to ban domestic flights where a rail route of six hours or less existed, but as is often the way in politics the proposal was watered-down as it made its way through parliament. But there’s nothing to stop travellers making this their own personal pledge this summer – if everyone did it then it would save 3.5million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, according to Greenpeace . . .