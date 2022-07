Why do I need to know ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre?

Because it’s not just a crude (but amusing) phrase, two French presidents have used it and you might be wondering what it actually means and why people react so strongly to it.

What does it mean?

Ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre – usually pronounced seh-lah mahn toosh oon sahns fair boo-jay loh-truh – literally translates “it touches one without moving the other”.

Here the “one” and the “other” referred to are testicles – it touches one testicle but doesn’t move the other one – in other words it hasn’t had a big impact.

It’s a strong way of saying you are not bothered and do not care or the subject being referred to is not big or important.

As with most phrases that involve testicles, it is crude and not one that you would usually say to your boss or elderly aunt.

Ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre (which can also begin with cela instead of ça) has come into the public eye again after President Emmanuel Macron used it in an interview.

After being accused of having bent the rules to help Uber executives in France, Macron responded by refusing to back down, adding that his goal has always been to add jobs to the French economy. During the interview, the French president became seemingly frustrated and used this phrase – slightly surprisingly for a president who is usually careful with his language.

🔴 Emmanuel #Macron à la Chirac sur #UberFiles: « Je conçois qu’ils veuillent s’en prendre à ma pomme. Très sincèrement (….) ça m’en touche une sans bouger l’autre! » La #NUPES s’offusque? « Ils ont perdu la boussole! » @franceinfo pic.twitter.com/QcL0wbjuIQ — Guillaume Daret (@GuillaumeDaret) July 12, 2022

Macron was actually quoting one of his predecessors, Jacques Chirac, who was known for having used this vulgar expression to describe his cohabitation with François Mitterrand in 1987.

Unsurprisingly for something that last made headlines in 1987 it’s a fairly old-fashioned phrase. If you’re looking for something slightly more modern to express that you don’t care or are not bothered, try Je m’en fiche.

Use it like this

Il m’a accusé de ne pas avoir payé ma part du loyer, ce qui était tellement ridicule car je sais que je payais. Mais je ne vais pas m’inquiéter, ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre. – He accused me of not paying my portion of the rent, which is ridiculous because I know I paid. But I am not going to worry over this, I am not bothered at all.

Ce n’est vraiment pas un scandale ou une grosse affaire. En vrai, ça m’en touche une sans faire bouger l’autre. – It is really not a scandal or a big deal. In all honesty, I couldn’t care less.