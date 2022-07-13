Read news from:
France plans to make language test compulsory for carte de séjour

France's interior minister has announced plans to make getting a carte de séjour residency permit conditional on French language skills.

Published: 13 July 2022 09:42 CEST
Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Tuesday: “At the request of the Prime Minister, we will double the funds for integration and we will condition the multi-year residence permit for a foreigner who spends several years in the country on mastering the French language.”

He did not give details on what level of French would be required for the card – The Local has asked the Interior Ministry for further clarification.

This is at present only a proposal and will need to be  debated in parliament before becoming law, but it will likely be supported by MPs from the centre-right Les Républicains and far-right Rassemblement National, since their candidates proposed similar measures during the presidential election campaign in April.

Darmanin added that the language requirement would be for the multi-year carte de séjour – typically new arrivals get either a one-year or a five-year card depending on their status, and then apply later for the multi-year or permanent card.

Currently there are no formal language requirements to get a residency permit, although naturally the application process for most card types is in French.

There is a language requirement for citizenship – candidates applying through residency need to have at least B1 level French and requirements have recently been toughened up to include a written French exam and to remove an exemption for over 60s.

Bastille Day: What’s happening on July 14th in France this year?

The Fête nationale is returning in full this week, after two years of ceremonies curtailed by Covid restrictions - here's what to expect if you are in France.

Published: 11 July 2022 16:28 CEST
France’s national holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris on July 14th 1789, an event that came to be seen as the symbolic beginning of the French revolution.

Although the day is about the Bastille, it’s not referred to as ‘Bastille Day’ in France, it’s either called the Fête nationale or simply le quatorze juillet (the 14th of July).

Here’s how it will be marked this year.

Day(s) off work

July 14th is always a public holiday, this year it falls on a Thursday which gives many French workers the opportunity to faire le pont (do the bridge) and also take Friday off work to create a nice long weekend.

Expect public offices to be closed and that many independent shops will also be closed for the day.

Although there are official entertainments on offer (see below) many French families keep their celebrations simple with a family dinner, picnic, BBQ or trip to the beach.

Parade

The major event of the Fête nationale is the military parade along the Champs-Elysée in Paris, always attended by the president and often by visiting world leaders too.

This year, the parade will be headed by soldiers from nine eastern European countries – Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, a gesture aimed at highlighting international co-operation and solidarity in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There will also be a lot of French troops, of course, and soldiers of the French Foreign Legion – troops of the Legion’s Pioneer Corps always attract a lot of attention with their ceremonial leather aprons, axes and beards.

Away from Paris, many other towns hold their own parades, often ending at the local war memorial.

Fireworks

A fireworks display is the traditional end to July 14th and even quite small towns frequently put on a lavish display, often synched to music.

This year, however, some towns in southern France have cancelled their displays because of the high risk of wildfires.

Firefighters in southern France have already been battling huge wildfires and have warned that the unusually hot and dry conditions have left much of the country a ‘tinderbox’ – some local authorities have decided that the risk from sparks and pyrotechnics is too great.

Concert

There’s always a big concert in Paris and many other towns hold concerts too. In the city of La Rochelle the Francophilies festival sees open-air concerts staged in the town’s historic port area.

Bals de pompiers 

One of the most fun traditions of the eve of the Fête nationale is the firemen’s balls, known as Bals de pompiers, which are held on either July 13th or 14th.

This is when the local fire stations throw open their doors and host parties for members of the public – a tradition that goes back to the 1900s, when firefighters who had taken part in parades were allowed to bring ladies back to the fire station.

These days all visitors are welcome (and of course some of the firefighters are themselves ladies) and the evening is marked with food, drink and entertainment.

Some of these events have a family vibe with all ages attending while others, especially in Paris, are slightly more raunchy affairs with the famously well-honed pompiers putting on displays of their gymnastic prowess or even a striptease. 

Heat 

July is usually warm in France, but in 2022 you can expect very hot temperatures as France experiences its second heatwave of the summer.

Météo France predicts temperatures up to 40C in several areas of the country on Thursday, so if you’re going to watch a parade then make sure you have sun-cream, a hat and plenty of water.

