Why 2022 is the ‘year of the wasp’ in France

After a mild winter and spring, pest control specialists in France have been receiving more requests to eradicate wasp nests, dubbing 2022 the "year of the wasp".

Published: 12 July 2022 09:49 CEST
A paper wasp builds a a nest in France (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

If you feel like you’ve been swatting away more pesky insects lately – especially wasps – then you might be onto something. 

After a mild winder and even milder spring, there are more wasps than usual buzzing around France. As a result, pest control companies are citing a higher volume of requests to destroy the nests. They are calling 2022 the “year of the wasp”.

Some bug exterminators are citing double the number of requests between this year and last year: “This year, we are doing between 10 to 12 interventions a day. Last year, we were at five,” Sebastien Pommereul, the manager of the company Stop wasps – Stop pests told BFMTV.

Pommereul presumes that the larger than average normal number of wasps is due to a lack of below freezing cold snaps this past winter. 

The warmer weather over winter in France meant fewer wasp colonies were lost to the cold and so meant faster reproduction rates. 

As a result, French restaurants are getting creative.

One restaurant owner in France told BFMTV she puts bottles of syrup in the plant pots along her terrace to encourage the insects to buzz over there, in an attempt to keep them from bothering her clients.

However, it is worth nothing that though wasps can be pain, they do play an essential role in the ecosystem.

That being said, if you find yourself with a wasp nest by your house that needs getting rid of, here are some important French terms to know:

Wasp – Guêpe

Bee – Abeille

Hornet – Frelon

Wasp Spray – Aeresol pour guêpes

Exterminator – Exterminateur

Sting – Piqûre

Buzzing – Bourdonnement

Nest – Nid

How the heatwave could impact rail travel in France

Pack an extra water bottle if travelling by train these next few weeks, as hot temperatures could lead to more breakdowns on the railways.

Published: 12 July 2022 10:27 CEST
With a heatwave on the radar for France this week and next, train travel could also be disrupted.

The good news is that you have a very high chance of being comfortable in an air-conditioned train. All TGV and Intercité trains are air-conditioned, and so are the vast majority of TER trains (96 percent), according to the SNCF spokesman quoted in French daily Le Parisien.

The bad news is that the combination of a heatwave with higher than average traffic could spell breakdowns on the tracks.

A few things can go wrong for trains when it gets too hot: the rails can expand if their temperature exceeds 45C (which can be reached once the air temperature is at 35C) and the overhead wire (line), which must be perfectly straight to function, can slacken, leading to the possibility that the cables might touch the roof of the train, creating a shock current.

In order to avoid these scenarios, trains might be slowed down or halted on the tracks. This means that passengers should anticipate the possibility of the dreaded announcement “le train est arrêté sur la voie” (the train has stopped on the track). 

Unfortunately, there are also occasions where the train might lose air conditioning if it breaks down. Therefore it is worth being prepared for the possibility – both for human and animal passengers, should you be travelling with a pet. If you have a smartphone, you can download the SNCF application on your phone (in English) to see updates as they come.

In 2021, after a Bordeaux-Marseille Intercité train broke down, losing its air conditioning, a two-year-old Pomeranian named Poopie lost its life in the heat. 

If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, SNCF staff will offer bottles of water, but you’ll also want to some helpful vocabulary:

Cancelled – Annulé

Stopped – Arrêté

Air-Conditioned – Climatisé

Overhead wire –  La caténaire

How long will we be stuck? – Combien de temps allons-nous être bloqués ?

I feel weak. – Je me sens faible.

Breakdown on the tracks – Panne sur les voies

