ECONOMY

What dollar-euro parity means for American visitors and residents in Europe

The euro and the dollar have reached near parity for the first time in 20 years. Here is what that means for Americans in Europe.

Published: 12 July 2022 16:11 CEST
Photo by Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash

The euro is almost at parity with the dollar for the first time in two decades, and American news outlets are deeming it a “good time to be an American in Europe.”

For Americans on holiday in Europe this summer, they can rejoice over wine, taxi rides, and even luxury items being “cheaper than they have been in decades” all thanks to a strong dollar. 

According to American news outlet, CNBC, the near parity between the euro and the dollar mean that Americans “travelling to one of the 19 European Union countries that accept the euro” will get a “15 percent discount on purchases today relative to a year ago due to the exchange rate.”

But the benefits are not just for American tourists – Americans residing in Europe, as well as European tourism sectors, stand to gain from the nearly equal exchange rate too. For the tourism industry in Europe, which was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, the weak euro might actually be beneficial, as it might entice more American tourists to spend their holidays here.

For tourists

Americans had become accustomed to budgeting extra for European vacations when taking the exchange rate into consideration. In 2008, the New York Times reports that a €5 glass of wine might have cost Americans the equivalent of $8, compared to the $5.20 it might cost today. Here is what Americans wanting to get a good bang for their buck in Europe this summer should know: 

First, it might not be advisable to go book your trip right now simply because the exchange rate is advantageous for American travellers. Willis Orlando, a travel specialist at Scott’s Cheap Flights told CBS news that “other factors like large crowds still mean higher prices at hotels.”

Unfortunately airfare and lodging are more expensive this summer than they were last year (up 20 to 60 percent in some markets) due to high demand and inflation. On top of that, the airline industry is in crisis, attempting to handle staff shortages and high volumes of tourists, which has led to strikes, cancellations, and long-wait times in airports across Europe.

However, if you do have a trip planned already, you can look forward to your dollar going a longer way at restaurants, stores, and when shopping.

If you want to maximise your benefits from the currently favourable exchange rate, you can take a few money-saving steps:

Use an ATM to withdraw local currency – Instead of converting dollars to euro at the airport or at a conversion teller, who will charge a commission in addition to the exchange rate, simply use an ATM once in Europe. 

Pay with your credit cardForbes recommends this for American tourists, but when paying with your credit or debit card beware of foreign transaction fees. Also be aware that many businesses in Europe do not accept American Express. Another tip is to pay in ‘local currency’ when using your credit card, as if you pay with dollars you could wind up with a conversion fee.

Consider pre-booking – If you want to lock in the current exchange rate, then consider prepaying for your trip. However, you might not need to do this, as the dollar is expected to “remains strong for months to come,” according to CBS News.

Take advantage of tax-free – The Value Added Tax (VAT) is the sales tax in Europe. If you spend over a certain threshold of money at a single store, you can request a tax-free form to receive a refund on the VAT. You can file this form at the airport or train station when departing.

For Americans living in Europe

The close exchange rate is beneficial for Americans who are residents in Europe as well. The principle is the same – for example, if you have a rent payment coming up, and you have been wondering about the best time to transfer money from your American account to your European bank account, consider doing so now. Your American dollars gaining value means they will go a longer way than they did even just six months ago. If you want to transfer a large sum, check with your American bank account to see what the maximum transfer amount is prior to doing so. 

The euro-dollar near parity also benefits Americans residing in Europe who might be looking to buy property in France, as well as those who have any income dollars, whether that be in salary, pensions, or investments. 

Of course, for Americans living in Europe and making their income in euro, the opposite is true that travelling back to the United States will be more expensive now than last year. In this case, it would be worth considering locking in your rates by prepaying for bookings.

The dollar will likely remain strong for the next few quarters, as its value-increase is due to the Fed raising interest levels in the US, making it more attractive for investments than Europe, who is currently suffering from a shortage in gas supplies due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

PROPERTY

France to limit rent rises to help households with cost of living

Property rent rises across France are to be capped at 3.5 percent for a year, as part of a raft of government plans to fight the rising cost of living.

Published: 8 July 2022 16:46 CEST
France to limit rent rises to help households with cost of living

The rent cap was put before the Council of Ministers by Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday as part of the proposed purchasing power bill that will be debated in the National Assembly in the coming days. 

The government is also proposing measures like extending the freeze on gas and electricity bills, a fuel rebate and one-off grants to low income households, all designed to stave off the inflation crisis which is gripping Europe in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Le Maire had previously confirmed the plan to limit rent rises by limiting the Indice de référence des loyers (rent reference index), the scale on which rent increases are calibrated. 

Rent hikes are already strictly controlled in France, but the government’s plan will ensure that landlords can only impose small rises this year, as householders struggle with rising prices for everyday items.

Le Maire says that without the government’s ‘rent shield’, landlords across the country would increase rents for their tenants by “five to six percent”. 

The plan has the backing of France’s national housing body the Conseil national de l’habitat.

Rules on rent charges in France are strict. 

A landlord can only increase rent once a year if the lease agreement provides for it in a review clause. 

The initial rent charge must run for at least 12 months before any increase, and further increases can only occur 12 months later. 

Rent increases may not be backdated – so if, for example, the lease revision date is March 13, 2021, but the landlord does not raise rent charges until July 13, 2021, only rents collected from this date can be increased.

If the lease review date is March 13, 2021, a landlord can increase the lease from that base point until March 12, 2022.

If the agreement does not include a review clause, the rental amount must remain the same for the term of the lease, unless the landlord has made improvements to the property at their own expense.

Even when a landlord can increase the rent on a property, they can only do so with reference to the rent reference index, which sets a ceiling for the annual rent increases that landlords can demand. The rules and the method of calculation are described here.

