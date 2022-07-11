Read news from:
July heatwave: What temperatures to expect in France

An unusually long heatwave is forecast to hit France this week - here are the temperatures to expect across the country and when the weather might break.

Published: 11 July 2022 11:31 CEST
A dried-up field in Grignan, south-western France after the June 2022 heatwave broke records in France. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

According to Météo-France, temperatures across France will begin to rise this week and stay unusually high for at least 10 days, probably longer.

Most of mainland France is expected to see temperatures of at least 30C starting Monday, July 11th, with some parts of the southwest and Rhone Valley already expecting at least 36C to 38C, as shown in the graphic below. 

In Paris, the ‘heatwave vigilance’ plan will be put into effect starting on Wednesday, when temperatures are forecast to hit approximately 34 to 35C. 

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to take a dip in Paris public pools to cool off, you’ll want to keep in mind that a quarter are closed due to a strike. You can double-check which pools are open HERE.

The peak of the heatwave is expected over the weekend of July 16th or 17th, when temperatures are expected to reach around 40C in several parts of France.

However, experts are not expecting temperatures to rise above 46C – as they did in 2019.

“It does not mean there is no change of it happening, but its very unlikely,” said forecaster Jean-Yves Choplin to Franceinfo.

The expected length of this heatwave is why it is being compared to those of 2019 and 2003. 

“Currently, our ten day predictions do not see the end of this heatwave,” said Choplin, adding that in terms of duration this heatwave is “well above” that of 2019, though “a bit less intense” in temperature. 

Climate expert at Météo France, Gaétan Heymes, tweeted that it is not possible to make predictions about the heatwave beyond July 16th currently, but he does “not exclude” that this heatwave could surpass the severity of that of August 2003, which led to thousands of heat-related deaths.

The weather event is the result of hot air coming from Morocco and Spain, in addition to the impacts of a high pressure system covering much of Eastern Europe.

The cause is also linked to the climate crisis, as heatwaves have become significantly more numerous since 2000. According to Choplin, “there were only two heat waves lasting more than ten days between 1947 and 2000,” while we have “already seen three since 2000.”

This heatwave, which could exacerbate the possibility of forest fires, comes just after a ‘mega fire’ in the Gard, which caused more than 650 hectares to be burned. 

ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters contain ‘mega-fire’ in southern France

A massive fire that ravaged 650 hectares (1,600 acres) and forced people to evacuate in southern France has been brought under control, the fire service said Saturday.

Published: 9 July 2022 16:39 CEST
Firefighters contain 'mega-fire' in southern France

Up to 950 fire fighters backed by aircraft had deployed in the southern Gard region but the “critical phase” has now passed, said fire service spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Eric Agrinier.

 “For the moment, the fire is contained. This means that we don’t think it can spread anymore,” he added.

Around 520 fire fighters remain on the ground in the area, he said,  90 kilometres (55 miles) north of Montpellier and the Mediterranean coast.

The spokesman said units would continue treating the edges of the fire, metre by metre, and were monitoring to avoid any risk of the blaze worsening with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), winds and low humidity as risk factors.

Described by emergency responders as a “mega-fire”, the blaze started near the village of Bordezac and forced evacuations from nearby Besseges and other settlements on Thursday night.

The local prefect’s office had said around 100 people were put up in holiday homes and restaurants in the area.

Like large swathes of the country, southeast France has suffered from drought this year, increasing the risk of fires.

During an unseasonable heatwave last month, around 600 hectares were burned in a fire started by shelling on an army artillery training range near the Mediterranean port city Marseille.

French civil security services recommended that citizens remain very careful until Sunday in all “the Mediterranean zone”, “because of a very high danger of fires”.

