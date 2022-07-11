July heatwave: What temperatures to expect in France

According to Météo-France, temperatures across France will begin to rise this week and stay unusually high for at least 10 days, probably longer.

Most of mainland France is expected to see temperatures of at least 30C starting Monday, July 11th, with some parts of the southwest and Rhone Valley already expecting at least 36C to 38C, as shown in the graphic below.

🌡️ #Vaguedechaleur

La hausse des T°C de ce week-end va se poursuivre en début de semaine. Dès lundi, T°C atteindront 36/38°C dans une partie du Sud-Ouest et basse vallée du Rhône. Fortes chaleurs progressivement vers nord du pays d'ici fin de semaine. Pic attendu les 16 et 17/07. https://t.co/jwzJ8lIKbB pic.twitter.com/R5xvdS9VbD — Météo-France (@meteofrance) July 9, 2022

In Paris, the ‘heatwave vigilance’ plan will be put into effect starting on Wednesday, when temperatures are forecast to hit approximately 34 to 35C.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to take a dip in Paris public pools to cool off, you’ll want to keep in mind that a quarter are closed due to a strike. You can double-check which pools are open HERE.

Une vague de #chaleur va toucher la France à partir de demain. Voici les prévisions de températures de Météo-France pour les trois prochains jours #AFP pic.twitter.com/f6X5daw6wT — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) July 10, 2022

The peak of the heatwave is expected over the weekend of July 16th or 17th, when temperatures are expected to reach around 40C in several parts of France.

However, experts are not expecting temperatures to rise above 46C – as they did in 2019.

“It does not mean there is no change of it happening, but its very unlikely,” said forecaster Jean-Yves Choplin to Franceinfo.

The expected length of this heatwave is why it is being compared to those of 2019 and 2003.

“Currently, our ten day predictions do not see the end of this heatwave,” said Choplin, adding that in terms of duration this heatwave is “well above” that of 2019, though “a bit less intense” in temperature.

Climate expert at Météo France, Gaétan Heymes, tweeted that it is not possible to make predictions about the heatwave beyond July 16th currently, but he does “not exclude” that this heatwave could surpass the severity of that of August 2003, which led to thousands of heat-related deaths.

Il n'est pas exclu que la #canicule d'août 2003, à la sévérité inédite, soit surpassée par cet épisode. Toutes les incertitudes ne sont pas encore levées au delà du 16 juillet, notamment sur l'intensité maximale ; cela n'empêche pas d'évoquer cette possibilité dès maintenant. https://t.co/3PcFxpucsL — Gaétan Heymes (@GaetanHeymes) July 10, 2022

The weather event is the result of hot air coming from Morocco and Spain, in addition to the impacts of a high pressure system covering much of Eastern Europe.

The cause is also linked to the climate crisis, as heatwaves have become significantly more numerous since 2000. According to Choplin, “there were only two heat waves lasting more than ten days between 1947 and 2000,” while we have “already seen three since 2000.”

This heatwave, which could exacerbate the possibility of forest fires, comes just after a ‘mega fire’ in the Gard, which caused more than 650 hectares to be burned.