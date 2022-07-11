France’s Interior Minister proposes expelling any foreigner who commits serious crimes

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin made the announcement over the weekend about a new law that will be brought before parliament in September.

He said that he proposed that “Parliament authorise the expulsion of any foreigner found guilty of a serious act by the courts, regardless of his or her condition of presence in the country”.

Nous proposerons au Parlement d’autoriser l’expulsion de tout étranger reconnu coupable d’un acte grave par la justice, quelle que soit sa condition de présence sur le territoire national.https://t.co/AXi62sipGv — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) July 9, 2022

So what does that mean in practice?

Who?

This specifically refers to étrangers, which in an immigration context means citizens of a non-EU country (eg the USA, Canada or UK), people who have citizenship of an EU country, including dual nationals, would not be affected.

However, Darmanin specified to Le Figaro that this would apply “regardless of the condition of presence” – so it would affect people with a visa or carte de séjour, including long-term residency permits or cartes de séjour permanent.

It would cover non-EU citizens living in France for any reason – work, study, retirement etc.

Which crimes?

We’re not talking about parking tickets here, this is reserved for serious crimes.

Darmanin talks of un acte grave, although does not define exactly which crimes he has in mind.

Less serious offences including driving offences are known as un délit, while petty crimes such as littering or fare dodging are contraventions. Un crime is the term reserved for more serious offences such as robbery, sexual offences offences, assault, drug-trafficking or terror offences.

Terrorism charges against non-French nationals always grab the headlines, but Darmanin seems to be referring to any serious crime. He specifies that any expulsion would be “after being found guilty by a court” so this would not include an individual who has not been convicted of anything but has been placed on a watchlist, known as fiché S.

Deportation laws

France already can and does deport foreigners who are found guilty of serious crimes, while being convicted of a crime in France can also prevent you from being able to renew your visa or residency card.

If you are convicted of a crime and imprisoned in France, you can be served with an interdiction du territoire français – a ban from French territory. This is not automatic for all jailed foreigners, and is usually reserved for offences such as drug-trafficking, violent crime or terror offences.

As a foreigner in France you will periodically need to renew your visa or carte de séjour, and having a criminal conviction could mean that your renewal request is turned down. Again, this is usually only the case if you have been convicted of a serious crime, but it’s not exclusively the most serious offences.

Between October 2020 and June 2021 8,031 carte de séjour renewals were refused on the grounds of criminality – of these 27 percent were for the most serious types of offence including assault, attempted murder, organised fraud and making threats to a public official.

However, 5.9 percent were for driving offences – the official data does not specify the type of offence – 6.3 percent were following a domestic violence conviction and 7 percent were around offences of begging or soliciting.

So how is the new law different?

It does seem that most of what Darmanin is talking about is already possible, but he did give one concrete example – the under 13 exception.

At present, the law forbids expelling non-French citizens in almost all circumstances if they have lived in France since they were 13 years old, people who arrived when they were children are essentially seen as French when it comes to expulsion from the country, even if they don’t have French citizenship.

Darmanin wants to end that exception, saying: “Today, a foreigner who has committed serious acts is not deportable as long as he or she meets certain conditions, such as arrival on national territory before the age of 13,” the minister said. “We want to allow the expulsion of any foreigner found guilty of a serious act by the courts, regardless of the condition of their presence on national territory.”

As for exactly what else changes, we will have to wait for the full text of the new law, known as the loi d’orientation et de programmation du ministère de l’Intérieur (Lopmi). This will be presented to parliament “in September” Darmanin added.

French citizenship

So would this affect people not born in France who later obtain French citizenship through marriage or residency?

During the presidential debates in April there was an ominous development in rhetoric from politicians on the far right, who wanted to restrict rights to ‘anyone who holds a non-French passport, including dual nationals’ – essentially meaning that people who become French later in life have fewer rights than those born French.

There is no sign that Darmanin’s bill will include any similar provision, so people who take French citizenship would be largely protected from deportation.

It is possible to be stripped of French nationality if you are a dual national, but this is very rare and is used almost exclusively for the most serious types of terror offences.