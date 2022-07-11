Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Covid rules – The government begins debates on a new health emergency bill, which looks at measures such as health and vaccine passes. These kinds of restrictions cannot be extended without a debate in parliament, but despite the worsening Covid situation, the government says it does not intend to re-impose the health pass at present.

Masks at present are not compulsory on public transport, but are ‘strongly recommended’ – a local mask decree in Nice, due to enter into effect on Monday, was struck down by the administrative court.

READ ALSO What are the Covid rules in France in summer 2022?

Parliamentary vote – Also in parliament, MPs will vote on the motion of no-confidence brought by the left-wing Nupes alliance against the government. When presenting the new programme to parliament last week, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne opted not to call a motion of confidence in her government. Instead, opposition MPs have deposed their own vote of no-confidence in Borne, who heads a government without an outright majority in parliament.

Macron conference – President Emmanuel Macron will be attending the Choose France summit at Versailles, the annual business conference aimed at bringing more foreign investment into France and encouraging businesses to open up a French branch.

Wednesday

No airport strike – a planned strike at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports has been called off after workers voted on Friday to accept a pay deal. Flights should therefore be arriving and departing as normal.

Traffic warning – Many French families will be taking advantage of the holiday weekend to get away, so traffic will be heavier than usual on Wednesday evening, especially leaving cities.

READ ALSO 8 things to know about driving in France this summer

La Rochelle festival – start of the Francopholies music festival in La Rochelle, in which the historic port area plays venue to a series of open-air concerts.

Thursday

Fête nationale – Thursday is a public holiday for July 14th – aka Bastille Day. Expect many businesses to be closed while most towns will have fireworks displays. In Paris there will be the usual military parade along the Champs-Elysée.

Finistère festival – Chart-topper Stromae is the headline act at the Carhaix-Plouguer festival in Finistère, Brittany.

Friday

Airline strike – Easyjet flight attendants in France have called a strike from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Anyone with a flight booked with Easyjet should check in advance with the airline.

‘Pont’ day – Friday provides one of the few opportunities in 2022 to faire le pont (do the bridge) so many French workers will decide to take Friday as a day of annual leave and create a four-day holiday weekend. Don’t be surprised if independent businesses or offices are closed for the day.

Rent controls – new levels on rent controls will enter into effect in Bordeaux.

Saturday

Vel d’Hiv anniversary – the 80th anniversary of the round-up of Jews in Paris during World War II. They were held at the Vélodrome d’Hiver cycling stadium before being deported to concentration camps where many died.