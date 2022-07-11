Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From debates on new Covid rules to the country's national holiday, here is what is happening in France this week.

Published: 11 July 2022 09:16 CEST
Agenda: What’s happening in France this week
The July 14th military parade. Photo by THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

Monday 

Covid rules – The government begins debates on a new health emergency bill, which looks at measures such as health and vaccine passes. These kinds of restrictions cannot be extended without a debate in parliament, but despite the worsening Covid situation, the government says it does not intend to re-impose the health pass at present.

Masks at present are not compulsory on public transport, but are ‘strongly recommended’ – a local mask decree in Nice, due to enter into effect on Monday, was struck down by the administrative court. 

READ ALSO What are the Covid rules in France in summer 2022?

Parliamentary vote – Also in parliament, MPs will vote on the motion of no-confidence brought by the left-wing Nupes alliance against the government. When presenting the new programme to parliament last week, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne opted not to call a motion of confidence in her government. Instead, opposition MPs have deposed their own vote of no-confidence in Borne, who heads a government without an outright majority in parliament.

Macron conference – President Emmanuel Macron will be attending the Choose France summit at Versailles, the annual business conference aimed at bringing more foreign investment into France and encouraging businesses to open up a French branch. 

Wednesday 

No airport strike – a planned strike at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports has been called off after workers voted on Friday to accept a pay deal. Flights should therefore be arriving and departing as normal.

Traffic warning – Many French families will be taking advantage of the holiday weekend to get away, so traffic will be heavier than usual on Wednesday evening, especially leaving cities.

READ ALSO 8 things to know about driving in France this summer

La Rochelle festival – start of the Francopholies music festival in La Rochelle, in which the historic port area plays venue to a series of open-air concerts.

Thursday 

Fête nationale – Thursday is a public holiday for July 14th – aka Bastille Day. Expect many businesses to be closed while most towns will have fireworks displays. In Paris there will be the usual military parade along the Champs-Elysée.

Finistère festival – Chart-topper Stromae is the headline act at the Carhaix-Plouguer festival in Finistère, Brittany.

Friday

Airline strike – Easyjet flight attendants in France have called a strike from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Anyone with a flight booked with Easyjet should check in advance with the airline.

‘Pont’ day – Friday provides one of the few opportunities in 2022 to faire le pont (do the bridge) so many French workers will decide to take Friday as a day of annual leave and create a four-day holiday weekend. Don’t be surprised if independent businesses or offices are closed for the day. 

Rent controls – new levels on rent controls will enter into effect in Bordeaux.

Saturday 

Vel d’Hiv anniversary – the 80th anniversary of the round-up of Jews in Paris during World War II. They were held at the Vélodrome d’Hiver cycling stadium before being deported to concentration camps where many died.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From a political showdown to a national strike and the start of the holidays, here is what is happening in France this week.

Published: 4 July 2022 09:51 CEST
Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday 

New reshuffled government – Several French news organisations are reporting a possible government shake-up (remaniement) for the afternoon of Monday July 4th, after President Emmanuel Macron and PM Elisabeth Borne reportedly spent the weekend building a new team.

This will come ahead of the PM’s presentation of the government’s policy plan on Wednesday. 

Fête du cinéma – Enjoy a €4 movie this week! The Fête du Cinéma will be going on until Wednesday, with movie theatres across France offering screenings for just €4 per movie. Find out more HERE.

Tuesday

Airport strike – Beauvais airport, located in the Paris region, will see its security staff go on strike starting July 5th and ending on July 7th. This will likely disrupt normal wait times for security at the airport.

Wednesday

Parliamentary programme – French PM Elisabeth Borne will present to parliament the government’s plan for the upcoming term.

This is standard procedure after a parliamentary election, but this one could be a little more dramatic than usual since Macron’s government no longer has a majority.

Borne will have to decide whether to declare a motion of confidence, as is standard, and opposition parties could decide to table a motion of no confidence in her government.

Rail strike – staff on French national rail operator SNCF as taking part in a national strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay. SNCF will be running limited services on the day, a revised strike timetable will be published on Tuesday evening. 

Thursday

School’s out – The school year ends on Thursday with pupils released to enjoy the summer until Thursday, September 1st. Traffic is expected to be very heavy on the roads on Thursday evening and Friday as French families head off on holiday.

Friday 

Traffic on the roads – The start of holiday season for the juilletistes, between strike action on trains and the end of the school year, the roads will be busy, especially on the routs out of the big cities towards the coast.

Keep an eye on traffic with the site Bison-Futé

Saturday

Paris plages opens – Paris’ urban beaches open up to the public on Saturday, one on the banks of the Seine and one at the Bassin de la Villette in north-eastern Paris.

With beaches, deck chairs, swimming spots, games and entertainment these provide a popular source of free entertainment to Parisians and visitors alike.

SHOW COMMENTS