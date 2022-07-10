Read news from:
Rail strikes, summer drinks and avoiding ticks: Six essential articles for life in France

From how to avoid that pesky, disease-carrying insect to the tastiest, most refreshing beverages in France and whether you can plan on a summer of delays and cancellations on train lines, here are the six essential articles for life in France.

Published: 10 July 2022 09:47 CEST
Travelers walk with their bags on the day of a national strike of France's national railway company SNCF to raise wages (Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP)

Many of us are feeling the call to evacuate the cities and head for the great outdoors as the warmer weather and sunshine take hold across France. If you’re off on a hiking trip or simply taking your pet for a walk in an area with high grass, you might be wondering about the chances of being bitten by a tick. Unfortunately, these pesky insects can be found across France, though they are more common in certain areas.

If you do find yourself in a particularly tick-friendly environment and you’re wondering how to protect yourself, or you’re simply wondering which parts of France are tick hotspots, we’ve put together a guide for avoiding these tiny insects while in France.

What you should know about ticks in France and how to avoid them

While France is known for being a global gastronomy capital, sometimes a delicious beverage is just as important as a hearty meal.

Thankfully, France has a wide range of refreshing drinks to try, and these warm weather specific beverages are sure to quench your thirst whether you’re sitting on a terrace or along the beach.  

If you find yourself hosting pre-dinner drinks in the coming weeks, you’ll want to consult our list of the best things to drink in France this summer. There are options for everyone, for those looking for alcoholic beverages and non-drinkers alike.

Rosé, spritz and pressé: 5 things to drink in France this summer

Strikes are an undeniable part of French cultural identity. But will this summer be worse than average when it comes to industrial action? After over two years of pandemic shutdowns and layoffs, and amid rising inflation, workers are demanding higher wages. SNCF (France’s national rail service) saw its workers stage a one-day walk out in early July, causing widespread delays and cancellations.

So how much of a headache will travel during the first summer without strict Covid-19 related restrictions be? We’ve tried to look ahead to try to give you an idea of what to expect from rail strikes this summer in France, and whether they’re likely to rumble on.

Will rail strikes in France rumble on throughout the summer? 

Regardless of whether you’re looking to stun with your next Bugatti or simply seeking out a trustworthy Peugeot, buying a car in France as a foreigner might feel confusing, particularly if you do not hold a French driver’s licence.

Living in France involves a lot of paperwork, and so do procedures for buying and selling cars here. However, you might be pleasantly surprised that the process is more straightforward than you might have thought.  

Complete with the list of documents you need to provide, this article will help speed along your process toward your next vehicle.

Reader question: Can I buy or sell a car in France if I have a foreign driving licence?

On the topic of driving, you might be considering heading off to your summer holidays by car this year. With the school year finished, families across France are hitting the roads to make their way to la campagne for some much needed R&R.

Each year, France’s traffic watchdog, Bison Futé, keeps us informed of what to expect in terms of road congestion, offering four different levels of traffic intensity to help you decide whether to pack that extra snack and book for the long ride. 

When – and where – to avoid driving on France’s roads this summer

If you have a television in your living room, you might be able to look forward to saving €138 this upcoming year. The French government recently announced plans to scrap the TV licence, but if you’ve wondered what that money actually goes to and why it might be done away with, you’re not alone.

The TV licence actually raises over €3.7 billion a year for national public broadcasting, so the decision to get rid of it has not been met with applause from everyone. We’ve explained exactly what your €138 had been going towards, and answered your question of how public media in France might end up being funded in the future without the TV licence to help

EXPLAINED: What France’s TV licence pays for and what might replace it?

STRIKES

Flights disrupted in south-west France as four-day strike begins

Around a quarter of flights have been cancelled on the first day of a four-day action by airport employees in the south west of France.

Published: 8 July 2022 15:49 CEST
A total of 28 percent of flights have already been cancelled at the Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport on Friday, with the strike set to continue into next week.

While Paris airport staff on Friday reached an agreement over pay and called off strike action, staff at the Bordeaux-Mérignac airport could continue their action until Monday.

The union Force Ouvrière is calling on staff at the Bordeaux airport to strike for four days.

READ MORE: France’s summer 2022 strike timetable

Workers are striking over staffing shortages amid higher traffic.

“Working conditions have deteriorated significantly,” said union representative Pierre Bergot to the local radio station, France 3

Bergot explained that the airport had “200 employees in 2010, and today we still have 200 people,” adding that traffic has “more than doubled, or even tripled” since then. 

The industrial action is unprecedented in the airport’s history, but finds itself happening along transport strikes across France, as workers demand solutions to staff shortages and salaries that do not reflect the rising cost of living.

Passengers concerned are invited to check with their airline and to consult the airport website in order to follow the flight forecasts and the arrivals and departures in real time.

Travel is likely to be especially disrupted on Monday, as staff at Lynx Security, which handles security for hold luggage at the airport, also filed a strike notice for Monday.

Last minute cancellations are possible throughout the day, so travellers are encouraged to remain up to date by checking for updates with their airline and the airport’s website.

The airport also added on their website that no shuttle service will be available between certain terminals on Monday, July 11th. You can learn more details on their website HERE

