Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Government reshuffle, a strike deal and pétanque news

From the latest political shenanigans to torturous French puns and exciting news from the world of pétanque, our weekly newsletter Inside France brings you all the news and talking points from France that you might have missed.

Published: 9 July 2022 06:44 CEST
Inside France: Government reshuffle, a strike deal and pétanque news
French president-branded pétanque balls are on sale at the Elysee. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Reshuffling the reshuffled

We’d barely learned the names of some of France’s new government ministers before a second reshuffle of the government was held this week.

President Emmanuel Macron appointed a new Prime Minister – Elisabeth Borne – shortly after he won re-election in April and the pair named a new government. But after a disastrous parliamentary election result that saw Macron lose his overall majority in parliament, a second reshuffle was required.

Some of this was out of necessity, since three ministers lost their bid for election or re-election – French ministers do not have to be elected MPs, but Macron said before the election that any minister who stood and lost would be expected to relinquish their seats. But the reshuffle went wider than that, with several new faces while other Macron loyalists were rewarded.

The new cabinet, with a 50/50 gender balance as with previous cabinets, also provides an interesting French pronunciation challenge for foreigners. 

Summer strikes

Striking staff at Paris airports on Friday voted to accept a day deal, and cancelled planned strike days for later in July. Their move comes just a day after airport-based firefighters also accepted a pay deal and cancelled their own strike action.

So better prospects for anyone with flights booked out of Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, but there are still other strikes planned by Ryanair staff and on the railways. 

CALENDAR: The French transport strikes planned for summer 2022

Frenchman of the decade

France’s new hero is obviously 34-year-old Raphaël Paesa, an electronics technician from Toulouse who has invented a luminous cochonnet (jack) which allows pétanque games to continue into the night. 

One year since its initial launch, the product is sold out and a new edition will be released in time for this summer season.

Often seen as an ‘old man’s game’, pétanque is actually hugely popular throughout France, from old men in villages to groups of young people in the cities – in my neighbourhood of Paris there were even illicit ‘pétanque sauvage‘ sessions during lockdown as enthusiasts couldn’t bear to miss out on their games.

British bye-bye

Events across the Channel also caught the attention in France, where the fall of the notorious ‘French-basher’ Boris Johnson was not much mourned.

Most political observers agree that British-French relations fell to their worst level since World War II during Johnson’s term as Prime Minister – despite his father Stanley taking French citizenship – and many are now hoping for a re-set in the relationship under Johnson’s eventual successor.

The leftwing French daily Libération splashed on Johnson’s departure under the headline Big Beigne, a slightly torturous Big Ben pun, as in French a beigne means a hit or a blow.

The same newspaper simply wished the UK ‘good luck’ at the beginning of Johnson’s premiership.

Talking France

The Talking France podcast is now taking a break for the summer, you can catch the last episode of this series – where we discuss the all-important French subject of holidays – here and you can find the whole of series 1 and series 2  HERE.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Summer drought, Macron’s lengthy chat and women’s rights

From the latest on political and health developments, via summer holiday plans and the best drinks options, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 2 July 2022 09:34 CEST
Inside France: Summer drought, Macron's lengthy chat and women's rights

Inside France is our weekly look at the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

The C word

It’s the topic no-one really wanted to talk about again, but we appear to be back in the world of masks, testing and daily infection rate statistics – yes, Covid’s back.

France appears to be firmly in the grip of a seventh wave as recorded cases soar, hospitalisations rise and all of a sudden we’re again hearing from friends, family and colleagues who have tested positive.

There are no new restrictions yet, although the health ministry is preparing a contingency plan, but masks are now ‘strongly recommended’ on public transport, and if you’re travelling by train or Metro, you’re likely to hear more public announcements urging passengers to put their masks back on for the sake of all travellers.

Summer 

Although there is still another week to go before the schools break up and les grandes vacances begin in France, the country has begun to take on a distinctly ‘holiday’ vibe as people look forward to their summer break.

Summer holidays are a big deal in France, and many people take at least a month off, while the kids get seven weeks off school and cities empty out as people decamp to the beaches and the countryside.

READ ALSO Rosé, spritz and pressé – what to drink in France this summer

But the summer has got off to a very bad start for one of France’s most spectacular tourist attractions, the Gorges du Verdon in south east France.

Usually a popular venue for water sports like rafting, authorities have been forced to issue a ban on water activities and close part of the park as the water runs dry. Temporary bans have been in place before in the Gorges, but never so early in the summer – another worrying sign as forecasters warn that the climate crisis means that France will face an unusually hot and dry summer with a high risk of drought and wildfires.

Wildfires already broke out earlier this week, while fires in the south of the country are not unusual during the summer months, this was another exceptionally early event. 

We discuss all aspects of the summer ahead in our latest episode of the Talking France podcast.

Women’s rights

You might have suddenly started seeing this lady’s face everywhere in France over the past week. 

If you don’t recognise her, this is Simone Veil, the politician behind the ‘Loi Veil’ which made abortion legal in France in 1975.

Her picture has been widely circulated as people shared their shock and anger at the decision of the US Supreme Court. In addition to many politicians, including president Emmanuel Macron, condemning the US decision to bar access to abortion for many millions of women, there are also proposals to enshrine the right to abortion in France’s constitution.

Changing the constitution is a complicated process, but it’s not impossible – 24 changes have been made since France introduced its current constitution in 1958 and France has had a total of 15 constitutions since the French Revolution, reflecting the many, many changes seen in society since the days when wearing a wig made of horse-hair was the height of fashion.

But while the right to abortion may become a constitutional right, abortion laws in France are more restrictive than several other European countries, with time limits meaning many French women need to travel to other EU countries to terminate a pregnancy.

In other feminism news, France this week elected the first female president of the Assemblée nationale, a mere 78 years since women were first given the vote. 

Sports fun

And I had a great night at the Stade de France last weekend, watching the final of France’s Top 14 rugby tournament. The 2020 final was cancelled and the 2021 played before a very limited crowd, so I and the other 79,000 spectators were thrilled to be back.

Also at the match was Emmanuel Macron, who spent such a long time on his pre-game, on-pitch chat to the players that kick-off was delayed by almost 15 minutes – there’s a time and a place for lengthy gossip sessions, Manu.

The Top 14 trophy is the enormous Bouclier de Brennus, surely one of the biggest sports shields in the world, and there’s a grand tradition of the winning team taking it on tour with them, surfing on it etc. Below is Guilhem Guirado, the captain of winning team Montpellier, having a little sleep next to the trophy after what was clearly a big weekend.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

SHOW COMMENTS