Inside France: Government reshuffle, a strike deal and pétanque news

Reshuffling the reshuffled

We’d barely learned the names of some of France’s new government ministers before a second reshuffle of the government was held this week.

President Emmanuel Macron appointed a new Prime Minister – Elisabeth Borne – shortly after he won re-election in April and the pair named a new government. But after a disastrous parliamentary election result that saw Macron lose his overall majority in parliament, a second reshuffle was required.

Some of this was out of necessity, since three ministers lost their bid for election or re-election – French ministers do not have to be elected MPs, but Macron said before the election that any minister who stood and lost would be expected to relinquish their seats. But the reshuffle went wider than that, with several new faces while other Macron loyalists were rewarded.

The new cabinet, with a 50/50 gender balance as with previous cabinets, also provides an interesting French pronunciation challenge for foreigners.

Summer strikes

Striking staff at Paris airports on Friday voted to accept a day deal, and cancelled planned strike days for later in July. Their move comes just a day after airport-based firefighters also accepted a pay deal and cancelled their own strike action.

So better prospects for anyone with flights booked out of Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, but there are still other strikes planned by Ryanair staff and on the railways.

CALENDAR: The French transport strikes planned for summer 2022

Frenchman of the decade

France’s new hero is obviously 34-year-old Raphaël Paesa, an electronics technician from Toulouse who has invented a luminous cochonnet (jack) which allows pétanque games to continue into the night.

One year since its initial launch, the product is sold out and a new edition will be released in time for this summer season.

Often seen as an ‘old man’s game’, pétanque is actually hugely popular throughout France, from old men in villages to groups of young people in the cities – in my neighbourhood of Paris there were even illicit ‘pétanque sauvage‘ sessions during lockdown as enthusiasts couldn’t bear to miss out on their games.

British bye-bye

Events across the Channel also caught the attention in France, where the fall of the notorious ‘French-basher’ Boris Johnson was not much mourned.

Most political observers agree that British-French relations fell to their worst level since World War II during Johnson’s term as Prime Minister – despite his father Stanley taking French citizenship – and many are now hoping for a re-set in the relationship under Johnson’s eventual successor.

The leftwing French daily Libération splashed on Johnson’s departure under the headline Big Beigne, a slightly torturous Big Ben pun, as in French a beigne means a hit or a blow.

The same newspaper simply wished the UK ‘good luck’ at the beginning of Johnson’s premiership.

