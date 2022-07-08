LATEST: Paris airport staff call off holiday strike after pay deal vote

The prospect of flight cancellations affecting thousands of passengers over the summer had started to recede on Thursday with the signing of an agreement between the ADP Group, manager of the airports of Roissy, Orly and Le Bourget, and the company’s firefighters.

The firefighters’ strike, which began on June 30th, had forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights departing or arriving from Roissy, France’s largest airport, last week, for safety reasons because of the lack of available fire crews.

Airport workers have now agreed a “general salary increase of 3 percent”, as well as a pay upgrade for some 1,800 employees whose salaries are below the 2019 reference level, according to details provided by the CGT, and called off a three-day walkout that was due to start on Friday, the first day of the school holidays, and run until Sunday.

However, a combination of last week’s strike days and computer problems means there are still an estimated 20,000 pieces of luggage blocked at Charles de Gaulle airport and it will take “between five and seven days” to reunite all passengers with their bags, according to France’s new transport minister Clément Beaune.

Beaune met ADP boss Augustin de Romanet on Wednesday and afterwards tweeted that “the government is mobilised to avoid disruptions, encourage social dialogue and strengthen health precautions, in the interest of all”.

#Aéroports | J’ai tenu à échanger rapidement avec @Romanet, PDG du @GroupeADP : avec tout le secteur, le gouvernement est mobilisé pour éviter les perturbations, encourager le dialogue social et renforcer les précautions sanitaires, dans l’intérêt de tous 🇫🇷✈️ pic.twitter.com/ZwVzG2h6bo — Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) July 6, 2022

While this particular strike threat may be receding, Ryanair pilots based at Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Beauvais are due to walkout in a dispute over pay on July 23rd and 24th.

