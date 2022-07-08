Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

LATEST: Paris airport staff call off holiday strike after pay deal vote

Paris airport workers have now voted in favour of a deal and called off a planned three-day strike.

Published: 8 July 2022 09:24 CEST
Updated: 8 July 2022 12:26 CEST
Paris Charles de Gaulle airport employees congregate outside a terminal as they stage a strike to demand higher wages at Roissy Charles De Gaulle Airport
(Photo: Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP)

The prospect of flight cancellations affecting thousands of passengers over the summer had started to recede on Thursday with the signing of an agreement between the ADP Group, manager of the airports of Roissy, Orly and Le Bourget, and the company’s firefighters.

The firefighters’ strike, which began on June 30th, had forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights departing or arriving from Roissy, France’s largest airport, last week, for safety reasons because of the lack of available fire crews.

Airport workers have now agreed a “general salary increase of 3 percent”, as well as a pay upgrade for some 1,800 employees whose salaries are below the 2019 reference level, according to details provided by the CGT, and called off a three-day walkout that was due to start on Friday, the first day of the school holidays, and run until Sunday.

However, a combination of last week’s strike days and computer problems means there are still an estimated 20,000 pieces of luggage blocked at Charles de Gaulle airport and it will take “between five and seven days” to reunite all passengers with their bags, according to France’s new transport minister Clément Beaune.

Beaune met ADP boss Augustin de Romanet on Wednesday and afterwards tweeted that “the government is mobilised to avoid disruptions, encourage social dialogue and strengthen health precautions, in the interest of all”.

While this particular strike threat may be receding, Ryanair pilots based at Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Beauvais are due to walkout in a dispute over pay on July 23rd and 24th.

You can find all the latest planned strikes on airlines, railways and roads in our summer 2022 strike calendar HERE

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Drivers in France warned of ‘red alert’ on roads as summer holidays start

France's roads watchdog raises travel alert levels for the first weekend of the summer holidays.

Published: 7 July 2022 15:46 CEST
Drivers in France warned of 'red alert' on roads as summer holidays start

Schools in France break up for the grandes vacances on Thursday afternoon – and holidaymakers are wasting little time setting off for a well-earned break, with Friday and Saturday set to be especially busy on the country’s roads as the great summer getaway begins.

France’s roads watchdog Bison Futé predicted consecutive days of traffic trouble this weekend, classifying travel on Friday in the direction of popular holiday resorts on the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts as ‘difficult’ across most of the country, and ‘very difficult’ in the Île-de-France and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions.

Return journeys are classed as ‘difficult’ in the south east of the country as those able to take their holidays before the rush start heading home.

Friday’s “traffic light” travel alert. Image: Bison Futé

On Saturday, traffic will be heavier still, Bison Futé warned, raising its travel classification to ‘very difficult’ across most of the country and to ‘extremely difficult’ in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

Travel on Saturday reaches black ‘extremely difficult’ levels in the south east. Image: Bison Futé

For those planning journeys to holiday destinations on Friday, Bison Fute advises:

  • Leaving or cross Île-de-France before 12noon;
  • Avoiding the A1, between Paris and Senlis, from 5pm to 8pm;
  • Avoiding the A10, between Orléans and Tours, from 3pm to 7pm;
  • Avoiding the A7, between Lyon and Orange, from 4pm to 9pm and between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille, from 3pm to 8pm;
  • Avoiding the A62, between Bordeaux and Toulouse, from 4pm to 8pm.

It warned those heading in the other direction to:

  • Leave or cross major cities before 3pm or after 8pm,
  • Avoid the A13 between Rouen and Paris, from 5pm to 8pm;
  • Avoid the A84 between Rennes and Caen, from 5pm to 7pm;
  • Avoid the A7 between Marseille and Salon-de-Provence, from 3pm to 8pm;
  • Avoid the A8 between Italy and Nice, from 4pm to 8pm and between Nice and Aix-en-Provence, from 11am to 6pm;
  • Avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Agen, from 3pm to 8pm.

And for Saturday, Bison Fute said travellers heading on holiday should avoid:

  • travel in Île-de-France after 4pm;
  • the A10, near the Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines toll gate between 7am and 12pm, and between Orléans and Tours from 12pm to 3pm;
  • the A11 between Paris and Le Mans from 11am to 3pm and between Le Mans and Angers from 11am to 1pm;
  • the A84 between Caen and Rennes from 12pm to 4pm;
  • the A63 between Bordeaux and Bayonne from 11am to 1pm;
  • Pass the Fleury toll barrier on the A6 after 1pm;
  • the A7 between Lyon and Orange from 7am to 9pm, and between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille, from 10am to 9pm;
  • the A62 between Agen and Toulouse from 11am to 2pm;
  • the A61 motorway, between Toulouse and Narbonne from 10am to 2pm;
  • The Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205) heading towards Italy from 3pm to 6pm.

Those heading the other way on Saturday are advised to:

  • avoid the A10 between Bordeaux and Saintes from 11am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Salon-de-Provence from 10am to 3pm, and between Orange and Lyon from 10am to 6pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Nice and Aix-en-Provence from 10am to 3pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Agen from 10am to 2pm.

SHOW COMMENTS