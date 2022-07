Why do I need to know avoir le rideau qui colle aux fenêtres?

Because you might need this phrase if you’re in France during a heatwave, or just a particularly sticky summer’s day.

What does it mean?

Avoir le rideau qui colle aux fenêtres – usually pronounced ah-vwar luh reed-oh key coal oh fehn-eh-truhs – translates literally as ‘to have the curtain stick to the windows.’

It doesn’t have anything to do with household furnishing though – it’s actually describing a particularly uncomfortable position you might find yourself in as a result of the steamy temperature – when humidity and one’s own sweat causes one’s undergarments to stick to the thighs or backside.

Although French often has different words or spelling for men and women, in this context there are two entirely different phrases. Having your ‘curtains stuck to the windows’ is for women.

For men, there is another phrase entirely: Avoir les bonbons qui collent au papier – to have sweets stick to the paper, which also describes the sensation of one’s private area being stuck to undergarments. OK, we’ll stop being coy now – it’s when it’s so hot and sweaty that your balls stick together.

It goes without saying that these phrases are a bit raunchy – maybe not one for your French mother in-law or any passing nuns, though they are quite accurate for complaining about the worst kind of summer heat.

For some more family-friendly ways to compare about the heat – click here.

Use it like this

Je n’en peux plus de cette chaleur : j’ai le rideau qui colle aux fenêtres. – I cannot handle this heat anymore. It is hot as hell, my underwear is sticking to my thighs.

Il fait si chaud dans ce métro que j’ai des bonbons qui collent au papier. J’aimerais que ce soit climatisé. – The heat is so bad on this Metro, it is hot as hell, my underwear is sticking to my nether region. I wish it was air conditioned.