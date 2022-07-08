Read news from:
France sets aside up to €12.7billion for EDF nationalisation

The re-nationalisation of EDF will see the state increase its holding from 84 percent to 100 percent.

Published: 8 July 2022 08:36 CEST
France sets aside up to €12.7billion for EDF nationalisation
The French government has set aside €12.7billion for the full nationalisation of state-controlled electricity provider EDF as well as other investments in the energy sector, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

The re-nationalisation of EDF – announced by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Wednesday – will see the state increase its holding from 84 percent to 100 percent.

Le Maire said €12.7billion would cover this as well as “any other operations that could be necessary before the end of the year”, hinting that other outlays were possible.

“It’s an investment, not spending,” Le Maire said of the re-nationalisation which the government claims is necessary to secure full state control over the country’s strategic nuclear industry.

The heavily debt-laden EDF was part-privatised in 2005, but its shares were worth around 25 percent of their launch price at the start of this week after years of losses and problems with building its new nuclear reactors.

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Le Maire also proposed new measures to help low-income families struggling with rising inflation that he said amounted to “around €20billion.”

The measures include increases in welfare payments in step with inflation, pay rises for public sector workers, and cheques-for-fuel for employees who depend on their vehicles to go to work which could reach a maximum €300 a
month.

“We’re in the hardest period, the inflationary peak is now… so it’s now that we need to add to our arsenal of measures to protect our fellow citizens,” added the minister who recently warned that French public finances were at a “danger level”.

He also urged companies to increase the salaries of their employees and to share their profits more readily as annual inflation in France nears 6 percent.

“We encourage companies, where they can, to raise salaries,” he said.

Successive measures, including a cut to fuel taxes, have been announced by the French government since the end of last year to help with the cost-of-living crisis, worth an estimated €25billion to the public purse.

The new proposals will need to clear parliament, however, where centrist allies of President Emmanuel Macron lost their majority in elections last month.

‘Build together’: The French government’s to do list for the next five years

France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne outlined on Wednesday the government’s plans for the next five years in her first speech to the National Assembly since June’s legislative elections.

Published: 6 July 2022 16:34 CEST
'Build together': The French government's to do list for the next five years

After congratulating newly elected deputies, Borne called on opposition parties to work with the governing party to reform, the French having chosen during the last legislative elections not to give them an absolute majority. 

“The French are asking us to take our responsibilities. We will do it. Together we will respond to the challenge of abstention … the demand for action … we will meet the requirement of responsibility,” she said.

“They urge us to do things differently, a sustained dialogue, the active search for compromise. The context obliges us, the war in Ukraine reminds us how fragile peace is”, she continued, also referring to “the ecological emergency which is becoming more present every second”. 

She added: “The French are asking us to talk more, to talk better, to build together.”

Among the challenges facing the government, Borne spoke of “environmental responsibility” and “improving the public accounts”. 

Here are the key points of her speech:

Cost of living

A bill to help French people with the cost of living and improve purchasing power will be the first major piece of government legislation put to the Assembly, on July 18th.

Borne, heckled by a febrile parliament, singled out the abolition of the TV licence, saying it would “save €138 per year for the French. Taxation will be one of our areas of debate, but it can be a subject of compromise.”

Pensions

On pensions, Borne said: “Our social model is a paradox: one of the most generous and one of those where we work the shortest. For the prosperity of our country and the sustainability of our pay-as-you-go system (…) we will have to gradually work a little longer”.

She promise to consult with social partners on pension reform.

Energy

Elisabeth Borne confirms the government’s intention to hold “100 percent of the capital of EDF” – effectively announcing the re-nationalisation of the energy supplier. “We must ensure our sovereignty in the face of the consequences of the war in Ukraine,” she said.

The State already owns about 80 percent of the business.

“This evolution will permit EDF to reinforce its capacities to carry out in the shortest possible time its ambitious and indispensable projects for our future energy” supplies, she added.

Shares in EDF jumped more than five percent higher, having traded down five percent before the prime minister’s speech.

Environment

“As of September, we will launch a vast consultation with a view to an energy-climate orientation law,” Borne said.

The “ecological emergency” is one of the government’s biggest upcoming challenges, she said.

“We will undertake radical transformations in our way of producing, housing, moving, consuming.”

“We will be the first major ecological nation to get out of fossil fuels,” the Prime Minister said, indicating that the government was putting nuclear energy at the heart of its green policy. “It is the guarantee of our energy sovereignty, the preservation of our purchasing power.”

She added that it would also create jobs.

Employment

Borne welcomed France’s improving employment figures, highlighting the success of apprenticeships, training for job seekers and the Un jeune, une Solution scheme. “Our country can get out of the vicious circle of mass unemployment,” she said.

Borne insisted that “full employment and good employment” is “not an illusion, not an unattainable goal” – but is “within our reach”.

Combatting ‘Séparatisme’

The prime minister also prioritised security in her speech, promising that “Separatism and Islamist extremism will be fought.”

As a result, Borne plans to present a bill for the creation of 200 additional gendarmerie brigades throughout the country. She also called for faster court decisions and for victims to be listened to. 

Education

Borne promised to improve teacher salaries, as she pledged “priority action” for schools and young people, and also said the government would continue developing the universal service scheme introduced by Emmanuel Macron during his first term in office.

“During our discussions, I saw another common desire emerge: to build the Republic of equal opportunities”, continues Elisabeth Borne. She assures that President Macron wants to “break the inequalities of destiny to allow everyone to choose their future, to trace the paths of emancipation”.

National debt

Borne set out an objective of reducing France’s national debt by 2026, and bringing the deficit below 3% from 2027.

Housing 

Borne said the question of housing is a major concern for French people and announced that her government has decided to put a ceiling on rent increases, and will work to build new housing.

Inequality 

The prime minister also announced plans to reduce inequality by offering single-parent households with childcare assistance for children up to age 12. Borne also pledged to simplify the student grant system, extend the culture pass from 6ème (age 11-12), and provide 30 minutes of sport for primary school students.

The PM also discussed potential reforms to disability benefits, which are currently partially dependent on spousal earnings.

At the end of a speech that lasted 90 minutes, Borne said that she wanted “to write a new page in the political history” of France. “I pledge never to break the thread of dialogue, to build ambitious compromises. The French have called for responsibility, and we will be there. We all have a part to play, we have everything to succeed. Building together, we will succeed.”

