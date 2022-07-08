Flights disrupted in south-west France as four-day strike begins

A total of 28 percent of flights have already been cancelled at the Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport on Friday, with the strike set to continue into next week.

While Paris airport staff on Friday reached an agreement over pay and called off strike action, staff at the Bordeaux-Mérignac airport could continue their action until Monday.

The union Force Ouvrière is calling on staff at the Bordeaux airport to strike for four days.

READ MORE: France’s summer 2022 strike timetable

Workers are striking over staffing shortages amid higher traffic.

“Working conditions have deteriorated significantly,” said union representative Pierre Bergot to the local radio station, France 3.

Bergot explained that the airport had “200 employees in 2010, and today we still have 200 people,” adding that traffic has “more than doubled, or even tripled” since then.

The industrial action is unprecedented in the airport’s history, but finds itself happening along transport strikes across France, as workers demand solutions to staff shortages and salaries that do not reflect the rising cost of living.

Passengers concerned are invited to check with their airline and to consult the airport website in order to follow the flight forecasts and the arrivals and departures in real time.

Travel is likely to be especially disrupted on Monday, as staff at Lynx Security, which handles security for hold luggage at the airport, also filed a strike notice for Monday.

Last minute cancellations are possible throughout the day, so travellers are encouraged to remain up to date by checking for updates with their airline and the airport’s website.

The airport also added on their website that no shuttle service will be available between certain terminals on Monday, July 11th. You can learn more details on their website HERE.