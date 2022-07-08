Read news from:
Flights disrupted in south-west France as four-day strike begins

Around a quarter of flights have been cancelled on the first day of a four-day action by airport employees in the south west of France.

Published: 8 July 2022 15:49 CEST
An plane lands at the Merignac airport, near Bordeaux, southwestern France (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE MULLER / AFP)

A total of 28 percent of flights have already been cancelled at the Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport on Friday, with the strike set to continue into next week.

While Paris airport staff on Friday reached an agreement over pay and called off strike action, staff at the Bordeaux-Mérignac airport could continue their action until Monday.

The union Force Ouvrière is calling on staff at the Bordeaux airport to strike for four days.

READ MORE: France’s summer 2022 strike timetable

Workers are striking over staffing shortages amid higher traffic.

“Working conditions have deteriorated significantly,” said union representative Pierre Bergot to the local radio station, France 3

Bergot explained that the airport had “200 employees in 2010, and today we still have 200 people,” adding that traffic has “more than doubled, or even tripled” since then. 

The industrial action is unprecedented in the airport’s history, but finds itself happening along transport strikes across France, as workers demand solutions to staff shortages and salaries that do not reflect the rising cost of living.

Passengers concerned are invited to check with their airline and to consult the airport website in order to follow the flight forecasts and the arrivals and departures in real time.

Travel is likely to be especially disrupted on Monday, as staff at Lynx Security, which handles security for hold luggage at the airport, also filed a strike notice for Monday.

Last minute cancellations are possible throughout the day, so travellers are encouraged to remain up to date by checking for updates with their airline and the airport’s website.

The airport also added on their website that no shuttle service will be available between certain terminals on Monday, July 11th. You can learn more details on their website HERE

LATEST: Paris airport staff call off holiday strike after pay deal vote

Paris airport workers have now voted in favour of a deal and called off a planned three-day strike.

Published: 8 July 2022 09:24 CEST
Updated: 8 July 2022 12:26 CEST
The prospect of flight cancellations affecting thousands of passengers over the summer had started to recede on Thursday with the signing of an agreement between the ADP Group, manager of the airports of Roissy, Orly and Le Bourget, and the company’s firefighters.

The firefighters’ strike, which began on June 30th, had forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights departing or arriving from Roissy, France’s largest airport, last week, for safety reasons because of the lack of available fire crews.

Airport workers have now agreed a “general salary increase of 3 percent”, as well as a pay upgrade for some 1,800 employees whose salaries are below the 2019 reference level, according to details provided by the CGT, and called off a three-day walkout that was due to start on Friday, the first day of the school holidays, and run until Sunday.

However, a combination of last week’s strike days and computer problems means there are still an estimated 20,000 pieces of luggage blocked at Charles de Gaulle airport and it will take “between five and seven days” to reunite all passengers with their bags, according to France’s new transport minister Clément Beaune.

Beaune met ADP boss Augustin de Romanet on Wednesday and afterwards tweeted that “the government is mobilised to avoid disruptions, encourage social dialogue and strengthen health precautions, in the interest of all”.

While this particular strike threat may be receding, Ryanair pilots based at Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Beauvais are due to walkout in a dispute over pay on July 23rd and 24th.

You can find all the latest planned strikes on airlines, railways and roads in our summer 2022 strike calendar HERE

