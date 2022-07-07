For members
STRIKES
Will rail strikes in France rumble on throughout the summer?
Strikes by rail workers unions caused widespread disruption to train services in France on Wednesday July 6th. What are they chances of more industrial action on French railways through the summer holidays?
Published: 7 July 2022 13:04 CEST
General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union workers hold a mock coffin reading "(French state rail company) SNCF: Bury the reform" during a demonstration in Rennes, western France, on January 14, 2020. Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments