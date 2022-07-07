Paris Plages: What to expect from this year’s beach party

Paris Plages, the unmissable event of summer in Paris returns this Saturday, July 9th, and will run until August 21st.
Each summer, the city of Paris sets up artificial beaches along the banks of the River Seine in the centre of the city and by the Bassin de la Villette in the north east.
This year, there are several events, on top of the usual fun-in-the-sun.
What to do at the plages along the Seine:
The area set aside for Paris Plages along the Seine runs from the Pont des Arts to the Pont de Sully on the Rive Droite (right bank).
Here are some of the main attractions:
- Enjoy Tai-Chi, petanque, fooseball (table soccer), book readings with the “Bibliothèques Hors les Murs.” and more. Walk under the Brumisateurs (mist-makers) to keep cool on a sunny day or get your groove on with salsa lessons.
- Savate classes: Sundays from 10AM to 12PM, take advantage of free dance classes with the Paris Salsa association.
- Film festival: this summer, the Dolcevita-sur-Seine festival will offer a season of outdoor movie screenings, taking place on the Quai des Célestins.
- Jeux-Zoïdes: Wednesdays through Saturdays, and Sundays from 2PM to 6PM. Bring your kids along the Berges du Seine for the “Cafézoïde,” a children’s café, that comes every year to offer a space for free games, art activities music, badminton, sewing, and more.
- Bibliothèques hors les murs: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30AM to 12:30PM. The cities libraries will take their books outside. Enjoy readings and check out your next summer read.
- Paris qui Sauve (Paris saves): Every day from 2:30PM to 5PM, take free lessons to from the Red Cross to learn the life-saving skills. This is a family friendly event.
- Tai-Chi sessions: every day from 10AM until 12PM near Pont-Neuf. This is
- “Baby Football”: every day from 1PM until 7PM under the Notre-Dame Bridge
- Pétanque: every day from 10AM until 10PM by the Louis-Phillipe bridge
- Jumbo games: every day from 11AM to 6PM in front of the Hôtel de Ville
- Running training sessions: every Sunday from 10AM to 12PM, starting by the Louis-Philippe bridge
- Swedish gym: Open Saturdays from 11AM to 12PM and Mondays from 7PM to 8PM. Get a good workout without using any equipment.
What to do at Bassin de la Villette:
- Enjoy water sports like kayaking and canoeing, or bring your little ones for the “Ludomouv” (ages three to seven) to have fun with trampolines, board games and legos.
- Swimming: every day from 11AM until 9PM, enjoy the free outdoor swimming area at La Baignade on the Quai de la Loire side of the Bassin. There are two swimming pools and two paddling pools young children and life guards are on duty. The floating pools are built just for the summer with officials checking the quality of the water on a daily basis to make sure it is safe to swim.
- Water sports: Kayak or canoe very day from 1pm to 8pm. A 25m swimming certificate and parental authorization for children will be required! To register your children, try to arrive early (around 12:30PM) to ensure you get them a spot.
- Dance classes: every day from 5PM to 8PM. Join the Paris Salsa Association invites you to learn a different style of dance each evening. For children, enjoy the Kid’s Dance on Sunday afternoons, from 3PM to 5PM.
- Canal clean-up: Saturday July 16th from 2PM to 8PM. Spend time with your neighbours and help take care of the natural environment around the canal by joining in a communal ‘Canal Clean-Up.’ For more information, you can RSVP to the Facebook event “Ménage ton Canal!”
- Spoken word, poetry, and more: Every Saturday from 3PM to 7PM. Actors, dancers and musicians from the Théâtre de la Ville de Paris will offer free performances.
- Climbing wall: every day from 1PM to 7PM, this will be accessible to children ages 6 to 13 years old.
- Trampolines: Every day from 1PM to 7PM, bring your kids and let them get all their energy out by bounding on any of the three trampolines of difference sizes along the Bassin.
- Petanque: Every day from 1PM to 8PM. If you forget yours, you can borrow a petanque set for free by presenting a government issued ID.
- Taï Chi: Every day from 10am to 12pm. Clear your mind and awaken your soul with free Taï Chi classes every morning.
- Foosball (table soccer): Every day from 1PM to 7PM.
- Kids club: Every day from 1PM to 7PM, different activities for children will be offered along the Bassin every day.
