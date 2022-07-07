Read news from:
Drivers in France warned of ‘red alert’ on roads as summer holidays start

France's roads watchdog raises travel alert levels for the first weekend of the summer holidays.

Published: 7 July 2022 15:46 CEST
Heavy traffic on a motorway in France
(Photo: Philippe Desmazes / AFP)

Schools in France break up for the grandes vacances on Thursday afternoon – and holidaymakers are wasting little time setting off for a well-earned break, with Friday and Saturday set to be especially busy on the country’s roads as the great summer getaway begins.

France’s roads watchdog Bison Futé predicted consecutive days of traffic trouble this weekend, classifying travel on Friday in the direction of popular holiday resorts on the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts as ‘difficult’ across most of the country, and ‘very difficult’ in the Île-de-France and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions.

Return journeys are classed as ‘difficult’ in the south east of the country as those able to take their holidays before the rush start heading home.

Friday’s “traffic light” travel alert. Image: Bison Futé

On Saturday, traffic will be heavier still, Bison Futé warned, raising its travel classification to ‘very difficult’ across most of the country and to ‘extremely difficult’ in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

Travel on Saturday reaches black ‘extremely difficult’ levels in the south east. Image: Bison Futé

For those planning journeys to holiday destinations on Friday, Bison Fute advises:

  • Leaving or cross Île-de-France before 12noon;
  • Avoiding the A1, between Paris and Senlis, from 5pm to 8pm;
  • Avoiding the A10, between Orléans and Tours, from 3pm to 7pm;
  • Avoiding the A7, between Lyon and Orange, from 4pm to 9pm and between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille, from 3pm to 8pm;
  • Avoiding the A62, between Bordeaux and Toulouse, from 4pm to 8pm.

It warned those heading in the other direction to:

  • Leave or cross major cities before 3pm or after 8pm,
  • Avoid the A13 between Rouen and Paris, from 5pm to 8pm;
  • Avoid the A84 between Rennes and Caen, from 5pm to 7pm;
  • Avoid the A7 between Marseille and Salon-de-Provence, from 3pm to 8pm;
  • Avoid the A8 between Italy and Nice, from 4pm to 8pm and between Nice and Aix-en-Provence, from 11am to 6pm;
  • Avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Agen, from 3pm to 8pm.

And for Saturday, Bison Fute said travellers heading on holiday should avoid:

  • travel in Île-de-France after 4pm;
  • the A10, near the Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines toll gate between 7am and 12pm, and between Orléans and Tours from 12pm to 3pm;
  • the A11 between Paris and Le Mans from 11am to 3pm and between Le Mans and Angers from 11am to 1pm;
  • the A84 between Caen and Rennes from 12pm to 4pm;
  • the A63 between Bordeaux and Bayonne from 11am to 1pm;
  • Pass the Fleury toll barrier on the A6 after 1pm;
  • the A7 between Lyon and Orange from 7am to 9pm, and between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille, from 10am to 9pm;
  • the A62 between Agen and Toulouse from 11am to 2pm;
  • the A61 motorway, between Toulouse and Narbonne from 10am to 2pm;
  • The Mont-Blanc tunnel (N205) heading towards Italy from 3pm to 6pm.

Those heading the other way on Saturday are advised to:

  • avoid the A10 between Bordeaux and Saintes from 11am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Salon-de-Provence from 10am to 3pm, and between Orange and Lyon from 10am to 6pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Nice and Aix-en-Provence from 10am to 3pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Agen from 10am to 2pm.

France to phase out €0.18 fuel rebate for drivers

The French government has confirmed it will phase out the €0.18 fuel rebate by the end of the year and will replace it with a fuel allowance for certain drivers.

Published: 7 July 2022 10:09 CEST
France’s current €0.18 fuel rebate – brought in back in April to help soaring petrol and diesel prices – will be ditched by the end of the year.

It will be gradually reduced prior to being scrapped entirely before the start of 2023.

“We will reduce the €0.18 discount to €0.16, then €0.12, then €0.10. We will do it very gradually, but at the end of the year there will be no more fuel discount,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told FranceInfo radio on Thursday.

The measure will be replaced by a financial payment scheme specifically for low-income workers who rely on their vehicles to get to and from work. Le Maire confirmed on Thursday this will come into effect starting on October 1st.

READ MORE: French government plans new payment scheme to help motorists with fuel prices

The new benefit could affect up to 11 million households, with the current plan being that it would apply to those earning up to €1,600 per month.

The goal of the new financial payment scheme is to help those who take their cars to work but can “no longer make ends meet because the price of fuel is too high,” said Le Maire.

Currently, with the €0.18 discount in place, a litre of diesel in France costs an average of €2.05, and the price of petrol (SP95 – E5) is currently averaging at €2.07 per litre. For E10 petrol, the average price per litre (with the discount applied) is closer to two euros, standing at €2.02.

