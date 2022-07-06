For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
Reader question: Can I buy or sell a car in France if I have a foreign driving licence?
You can drive in France for a certain amount of time with some foreign driving licences. But can you buy or sell a car with one and what other documents do you need?
Published: 6 July 2022 15:51 CEST
For members
DRIVING
When – and where – to avoid driving on France’s roads this summer
Summer in France means busy roads especially on certain days throughout July and August. Here's a guide of when you might want to avoid driving and which roads you should try to steer clear of on those days.
Published: 4 July 2022 15:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments