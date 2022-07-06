Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Être dans les choux

Don't worry this French expression is not just for gardening.

Published: 6 July 2022 12:05 CEST
Why do I need to know être dans les choux?

Because you might want another expression to help you complain in French. 

What does it mean?

Être dans les choux – usually pronounced eh-truh dahn lay shoe – translates to be in the cabbages. In practice, the phrase is used to describe being in a bad or unfortunate situation. 

If you’re in trouble – for whatever reason that may be: your team is losing, you’ve been feeling sick, you did something embarrassing, you can tell someone you are ‘dans les choux’ to signal you’re really in the doghouse, as we might say in English.

Similar to other cabbage-related expressions, like faire chou blanc, this phrase goes back to the 19th century and shockingly does not actually have any vegetable origins. In fact, it comes from the word ‘echouer’ which means “to fail” in French, which was shortened in the expression to simply be ‘choux’. 

Use it like this

Je n’ai pas pu dormir de la nuit à cause de ma migraine. J’étais vraiment dans les choux. – I could not sleep all night because of my migraine. I was really in a bad position.

Nous étions dans les choux vendredi soir. On a passé 4 heures coincées dans les embouteillages pour aller à la plage. – We were in an awful position Friday night. We spent four hours stuck in traffic on the way to the beach.

French Word of the Day: Bails

You need to know this word for more than just renting an apartment in France.

Published: 5 July 2022 16:43 CEST
Why do I need to know bails?

Because you might want to keep up with the young people, and it would be good to know how to answer if someone asks you “c’est quoi les bails?”

What does it mean?

Bails – usually pronounced “buy” – translates literally to “lease for a rental property” in French, but in its colloquial usage it is more so used to describe a possible plan or opportunity. 

It can also be another way to ask someone ‘what’s up’ or ‘whats going on?’ So, if you’re tired of saying “quoi de neuf?” you can instead say “c’est quoi les bails?” Though this translates directly to “what are the plans” it is a way of asking someone what’s new.

This word is particularly popular among the younger generation. You might even hear it in a rap song or two. The slang term is somewhat derived from its original meaning – a lease is seen as a ‘closed deal,’ whereas the slang version of ‘bails’ is a project, open plan, or potential opportunity. People might even use this word interchangeably with the popular ‘truc,’ meaning “thing.”

Use it like this

Tu m’avais parlé d’un bail de cours de poterie pas cher à Paris, n’est-ce pas? – Didn’t you talk to me about an opportunity to take a cheap pottery class in Paris?

Je n’ai pas fait grand-chose ces jours-là, je profite surtout des vacances. Et toi, c’est quoi les bails? – I haven’t been up to much these days, mostly enjoying my vacation. And you, what’s new?

