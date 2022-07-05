Read news from:
Two teachers shot dead in French village

French police were searching for a man on Tuesday who was suspected to have shot dead two teachers in a small village in the Pyrenees mountains, in a crime possibly motivated by jealousy.

Published: 5 July 2022 15:09 CEST
The teachers — a man and a woman who worked at a school in the nearby southwestern town of Tarbes — were found dead on Monday afternoon in the village of Pouyastruc, prosecutors said.

The suspected gunman “fled and has not been arrested yet”, Tarbes prosecutor Pierre Aurignac told AFP, adding that a double murder investigation has been opened.

According to a source close to the inquiry, who asked not to be named, a rivalry in love could lie behind the crime. The suspect, in his 30s but not named, is a former partner of the woman.

He is suspected of arriving on a motorbike in the village aiming to kill the pair. The woman, 32, was found dead by neighbours in a road while the man, 55, was then discovered dead in his home metres away.

“It is a terrible incident,” said French Education Minister Pap Ndiaye, visiting a school outside Paris. “I send my condolences to those who knew them.”

Police said some 60 members of the security forces have been mobilised to find the suspect.

Psychological help has been put in place to support pupils and parents at the Desaix middle school in Tarbes where the teachers taught physical education and French.

French police break-up fake Bordeaux wine ring

Police investigating drug-trafficking in south west France have broken up a counterfeit Bordeaux wine ring following an eight-month investigation.

Published: 1 July 2022 16:58 CEST
Prosecutors said that 100 gendarmes were involved in an operation to arrest up to 20 suspects in seven départements after the fake wine scam was discovered when fake wine labels were discovered by officers investigating a drugs ring. 

During searches, a dozen vehicles and, “a large volume of wine” were seized, they added.

They estimated that several hundred thousand bottles of Spanish wine had been passed off as being from the Médoc wine region of France.

Investigations involving a dedicated police unit revealed “a large-scale fraud organised by the owner of a vineyard in the Médoc”, police said, who obtained wine via “Spanish contacts”, bottled it at night and put fake labels on the bottles.

The fake wines were then sold “by the pallet” in several areas via “a network of official and unofficial distributors made up of companies, pensioners and self-employed people”, according to prosecutors. 

Orders amounting to several thousand bottles were sent abroad, with customers believing they were buying Bordeaux chateau wines at bargain prices, prosecutors said, when the bottles really contained “low-end wines …. from remote areas”.

Three suspects, including someone described as the ‘main instigator’ appeared before an examining magistrate on Wednesday and was charged with a variety of offences linked to fraud.

A source close to the case told AFP that the counterfeiting targeted mid-range Médoc wines, which are easier to counterfeit than the grand crus. 

“If the facts are proven, we hope that the perpetrators will be heavily condemned because these practices harm the image of Bordeaux wines and the image of all those who work well and respect the rules,” reacted the Interprofessional Council of Bordeaux Wine contacted by AFP.

