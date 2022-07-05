Strike forces SNCF to axe trains across France on eve of summer holidays

Nearly a quarter of TGVs will be cancelled on Wednesday, the day before France’s schools break up for the grandes vacances, SNCF forecast, as the CGT, Unsa, SUD-Rail and CFDT unions demand wage increases in the face of rising inflation.

Three trains out of four will run as scheduled on the Northern TGV Inoui, Eastern and Atlantic axes; while four out of five services and two out of three Ouigo trains will operate on the South-East network.

READ ALSO Planes, trains and roads: France’s timetable for 2022 summer strikes

International traffic – such as Eurostar, Thalys or Lyria – should run “almost normally”, according to SNCF Voyageurs.

Intercité and regional TER services, however, will be heavily affected by the walkout. Just one Intercité train in three will run, while all overnight services except for Paris-Nice will be cancelled, and three out of five scheduled regional TER services will not run.

Commuters in Ile-de-France, meanwhile, should prepare for the following regional services to be hit on Wednesday.

Transilien Lines H and P: One train in three will operate

Transilien Lines J, L, N, R, U: One train in two will run as scheduled

RER B, C, D, E: One train in two will run.

T4: One tram will operate every 15 minutes

The strikes, coming so close to the start of the grandes vacances – the first big getaway of the summer is expected this weekend – will concern those looking forward to their holidays.

SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou insisted in late June that upcoming holiday departures were “not threatened” despite the threat of walkouts and said that the number of railway workers would be increased.

“We have put the issues on the table, we try to build a balance, because increasing wages is one thing, but there is also an economic issue: it costs and we must be careful about the impact on the price of tickets, for example,” he told broadcaster Public Senate.

“It is necessary that at the end of the year, the company remains balanced so that it does not cost the country.”

READ ALSO When – and where – to avoid driving on France’s roads this summer