Why do I need to know bails?

Because you might want to keep up with the young people, and it would be good to know how to answer if someone asks you “c’est quoi les bails?”

What does it mean?

Bails – usually pronounced “buy” – translates literally to “lease for a rental property” in French, but in its colloquial usage it is more so used to describe a possible plan or opportunity.

It can also be another way to ask someone ‘what’s up’ or ‘whats going on?’ So, if you’re tired of saying “quoi de neuf?” you can instead say “c’est quoi les bails?” Though this translates directly to “what are the plans” it is a way of asking someone what’s new.

This word is particularly popular among the younger generation. You might even hear it in a rap song or two. The slang term is somewhat derived from its original meaning – a lease is seen as a ‘closed deal,’ whereas the slang version of ‘bails’ is a project, open plan, or potential opportunity. People might even use this word interchangeably with the popular ‘truc,’ meaning “thing.”

Use it like this

Tu m’avais parlé d’un bail de cours de poterie pas cher à Paris, n’est-ce pas? – Didn’t you talk to me about an opportunity to take a cheap pottery class in Paris?

Je n’ai pas fait grand-chose ces jours-là, je profite surtout des vacances. Et toi, c’est quoi les bails? – I haven’t been up to much these days, mostly enjoying my vacation. And you, what’s new?