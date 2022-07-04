For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Expression of the Day: Faire son cinéma
We're probably all tempted to do this after an unexpected, last-minute train or flight cancellation
Published: 4 July 2022 11:30 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
We're probably all tempted to do this after an unexpected, last-minute train or flight cancellation
A daube is a delicious and hearty French stew - but this expression is not something that you would aspire to.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments