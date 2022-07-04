Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

New reshuffled government – Several French news organisations are reporting a possible government shake-up (remaniement) for the afternoon of Monday July 4th, after President Emmanuel Macron and PM Elisabeth Borne reportedly spent the weekend building a new team.

This will come ahead of the PM’s presentation of the government’s policy plan on Wednesday.

Fête du cinéma – Enjoy a €4 movie this week! The Fête du Cinéma will be going on until Wednesday, with movie theatres across France offering screenings for just €4 per movie. Find out more HERE.

Tuesday

Airport strike – Beauvais airport, located in the Paris region, will see its security staff go on strike starting July 5th and ending on July 7th. This will likely disrupt normal wait times for security at the airport.

Wednesday

Parliamentary programme – French PM Elisabeth Borne will present to parliament the government’s plan for the upcoming term.

This is standard procedure after a parliamentary election, but this one could be a little more dramatic than usual since Macron’s government no longer has a majority.

Borne will have to decide whether to declare a motion of confidence, as is standard, and opposition parties could decide to table a motion of no confidence in her government.

Rail strike – staff on French national rail operator SNCF as taking part in a national strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay. SNCF will be running limited services on the day, a revised strike timetable will be published on Tuesday evening.

Thursday

School’s out – The school year ends on Thursday with pupils released to enjoy the summer until Thursday, September 1st. Traffic is expected to be very heavy on the roads on Thursday evening and Friday as French families head off on holiday.

Friday

Traffic on the roads – The start of holiday season for the juilletistes, between strike action on trains and the end of the school year, the roads will be busy, especially on the routs out of the big cities towards the coast.

Keep an eye on traffic with the site Bison-Futé.

Saturday

Paris plages opens – Paris’ urban beaches open up to the public on Saturday, one on the banks of the Seine and one at the Bassin de la Villette in north-eastern Paris.

With beaches, deck chairs, swimming spots, games and entertainment these provide a popular source of free entertainment to Parisians and visitors alike.