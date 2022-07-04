Read news from:
Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From a political showdown to a national strike and the start of the holidays, here is what is happening in France this week.

Published: 4 July 2022 09:51 CEST
Agenda: What's happening in France this week
People relaxing at the Paris plages, which open this week. Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Monday 

New reshuffled government – Several French news organisations are reporting a possible government shake-up (remaniement) for the afternoon of Monday July 4th, after President Emmanuel Macron and PM Elisabeth Borne reportedly spent the weekend building a new team.

This will come ahead of the PM’s presentation of the government’s policy plan on Wednesday. 

Fête du cinéma – Enjoy a €4 movie this week! The Fête du Cinéma will be going on until Wednesday, with movie theatres across France offering screenings for just €4 per movie. Find out more HERE.

Tuesday

Airport strike – Beauvais airport, located in the Paris region, will see its security staff go on strike starting July 5th and ending on July 7th. This will likely disrupt normal wait times for security at the airport.

Wednesday

Parliamentary programme – French PM Elisabeth Borne will present to parliament the government’s plan for the upcoming term.

This is standard procedure after a parliamentary election, but this one could be a little more dramatic than usual since Macron’s government no longer has a majority.

Borne will have to decide whether to declare a motion of confidence, as is standard, and opposition parties could decide to table a motion of no confidence in her government.

Rail strike – staff on French national rail operator SNCF as taking part in a national strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay. SNCF will be running limited services on the day, a revised strike timetable will be published on Tuesday evening. 

Thursday

School’s out – The school year ends on Thursday with pupils released to enjoy the summer until Thursday, September 1st. Traffic is expected to be very heavy on the roads on Thursday evening and Friday as French families head off on holiday.

Friday 

Traffic on the roads – The start of holiday season for the juilletistes, between strike action on trains and the end of the school year, the roads will be busy, especially on the routs out of the big cities towards the coast.

Keep an eye on traffic with the site Bison-Futé

Saturday

Paris plages opens – Paris’ urban beaches open up to the public on Saturday, one on the banks of the Seine and one at the Bassin de la Villette in north-eastern Paris.

With beaches, deck chairs, swimming spots, games and entertainment these provide a popular source of free entertainment to Parisians and visitors alike.

Agenda: What's happening in France this week

From strikes to trial verdicts, with doubtless more political rows and the start of the Tour de France, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 27 June 2022 08:34 CEST
Updated: 27 June 2022 10:11 CEST
Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday 

Abortion protection – following the news from the USA, both Macron’s centrist Ensemble group and the leftist alliance Nupes say they intend to put forward a bill to inscribe the right to abortion in the French constitution. 

EXPLAINED: What is the law on abortion in France?

Lorry drivers’ strike – unions representing drivers are calling for a series of blockades on the road on Monday, particularly targeting industrial zones in the greater Paris region. They are calling for wage increases to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

Tuesday

New parliament – the Assemblée nationale meets for the first time with its new cohort of deputés (MPs) who were elected or re-elected in last week’s parliamentary elections. It’s likely to be a tense meeting as the parliament is largely deadlocked after Macron’s party lost its outright majority and since then he has been unable to secure an alliance that would give him a voting majority. A new president of the Assembly will also be elected since the previous one, Richard Ferrand, lost his seat.

Hospital strike – Staff at the CHU hospital in Bordeaux will take industrial action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions. Strikes at hospitals do not involve staff walking out, but instead holding pickets and demonstrating to display their grievances.

Wednesday

Terror trial verdict – a verdict is expected in the trial of 14 people over the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris. All but one of the attackers died during or shortly after the attacks on the Bataclan, Stade de France and bars and restaurants. The surviving Salah Abdelslam is on trial with 13 others who are accused of helping the attackers or being involved in the planning –  six of whom are being tried in abstentia. The trial began in November 2021.

Thursday

Tickets resto limits – the tickets restos that many French employees get usually have a maximum daily spend of €19. In 2020 and 2021, when many workers were working remotely for long periods, this limit was increased to €38 a day, but on Thursday the limit reverts back to €19 for use in restaurants, bars and cafés.

Friday

Airport strikes – staff at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports will walk out in a second one-day strike in an ongoing dispute over pay. The strike action covers airport staff including check-in and security staff, and on their last walk-out one quarter of departures from Charles de Gaulle airport were cancelled.

Anyone with flights booked on that day is advised to contact their airline. The strike does not affect Paris Beauvais airport, since this is run by a different operator.

READ ALSO How strikes and summer shortages will affect travel in France this summer

Tour de France – the 2022 Tour de France begins, this year cyclists set off from Copenhagen before heading into France for the rest of the race.

