INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Summer drought, Macron's lengthy chat and women's rights

From the latest on political and health developments, via summer holiday plans and the best drinks options, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 2 July 2022 09:34 CEST
Published: 2 July 2022 09:34 CEST
Les gorges du Verdon. Photo by MICHEL GANGNE / AFP

The C word

It’s the topic no-one really wanted to talk about again, but we appear to be back in the world of masks, testing and daily infection rate statistics – yes, Covid’s back.

France appears to be firmly in the grip of a seventh wave as recorded cases soar, hospitalisations rise and all of a sudden we’re again hearing from friends, family and colleagues who have tested positive.

There are no new restrictions yet, although the health ministry is preparing a contingency plan, but masks are now ‘strongly recommended’ on public transport, and if you’re travelling by train or Metro, you’re likely to hear more public announcements urging passengers to put their masks back on for the sake of all travellers.

Summer 

Although there is still another week to go before the schools break up and les grandes vacances begin in France, the country has begun to take on a distinctly ‘holiday’ vibe as people look forward to their summer break.

Summer holidays are a big deal in France, and many people take at least a month off, while the kids get seven weeks off school and cities empty out as people decamp to the beaches and the countryside.

But the summer has got off to a very bad start for one of France’s most spectacular tourist attractions, the Gorges du Verdon in south east France.

Usually a popular venue for water sports like rafting, authorities have been forced to issue a ban on water activities and close part of the park as the water runs dry. Temporary bans have been in place before in the Gorges, but never so early in the summer – another worrying sign as forecasters warn that the climate crisis means that France will face an unusually hot and dry summer with a high risk of drought and wildfires.

Wildfires already broke out earlier this week, while fires in the south of the country are not unusual during the summer months, this was another exceptionally early event. 

We discuss all aspects of the summer ahead in our latest episode of the Talking France podcast.

Women’s rights

You might have suddenly started seeing this lady’s face everywhere in France over the past week. 

If you don’t recognise her, this is Simone Veil, the politician behind the ‘Loi Veil’ which made abortion legal in France in 1975.

Her picture has been widely circulated as people shared their shock and anger at the decision of the US Supreme Court. In addition to many politicians, including president Emmanuel Macron, condemning the US decision to bar access to abortion for many millions of women, there are also proposals to enshrine the right to abortion in France’s constitution.

Changing the constitution is a complicated process, but it’s not impossible – 24 changes have been made since France introduced its current constitution in 1958 and France has had a total of 15 constitutions since the French Revolution, reflecting the many, many changes seen in society since the days when wearing a wig made of horse-hair was the height of fashion.

But while the right to abortion may become a constitutional right, abortion laws in France are more restrictive than several other European countries, with time limits meaning many French women need to travel to other EU countries to terminate a pregnancy.

In other feminism news, France this week elected the first female president of the Assemblée nationale, a mere 78 years since women were first given the vote. 

Sports fun

And I had a great night at the Stade de France last weekend, watching the final of France’s Top 14 rugby tournament. The 2020 final was cancelled and the 2021 played before a very limited crowd, so I and the other 79,000 spectators were thrilled to be back.

Also at the match was Emmanuel Macron, who spent such a long time on his pre-game, on-pitch chat to the players that kick-off was delayed by almost 15 minutes – there’s a time and a place for lengthy gossip sessions, Manu.

The Top 14 trophy is the enormous Bouclier de Brennus, surely one of the biggest sports shields in the world, and there’s a grand tradition of the winning team taking it on tour with them, surfing on it etc. Below is Guilhem Guirado, the captain of winning team Montpellier, having a little sleep next to the trophy after what was clearly a big weekend.

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Macron under pressure, the best French train journeys and cities under construction

From the political crisis to the climate crisis, via a rather grumpy-looking President Emmanuel Macron and the country's best train routes, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 27 June 2022 09:08 CEST
Published: 27 June 2022 09:08 CEST
Inside France: Macron under pressure, the best French train journeys and cities under construction

Political crisis

As a foreigner in France it’s not unusual to feel slightly lost when trying to follow the country’s politics – but this week we have been treated to the spectacle of the French also being completely stumped as France enters a political crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1950s.

The loss of the parliamentary majority for newly re-elected president Emmanuel Macron has plunged the country into deadlock, with a lot of suggestions for how it might be fixed – a Belgium-style coalition, a ‘government of national unity’, more elections – but few certainties.

Reader question: Can Macron dissolve the French parliament?

Macron’s speech to the nation on Wednesday night – unusually brief at just 8 minutes and giving the impression that he was rather grumpy – didn’t really shed any light on the situation.

Most commentators agree that ‘muddling through’ will be the political format for the next few months – primarily it seems to allow everyone to take their summer holidays in July and August. 

The latest Talking France episode has a lot more detail on what happened and what are the options now, as well as expert analysis of the situation from columnist John Lichfield, who told us: “Parliaments without a majority, revolving door governments and prime ministers who lasted a few months was the order of things in the 1940s and 50s, but this generation of politicians simply have no experience of trying to build alliances and coalitions.”

On a personal note, when a little old French lady stopped me in the street on Sunday to ask why the polling station wasn’t open, I was delighted to realised that I actually knew the answer, and was able to explain that our area is one the few places in France that did not have a second round of voting.

The local MP, Alexis Corbière of the hard-left La France Insoumise, received a massive 61 percent in round one – any candidate who gets more than 50 percent in round one is directly re-elected with no need for a second round.

This is the case for all two-round French elections (local, regional, parliamentary and presidential) but it’s quite rare for it to happen at the parliamentary level, while it has never happened in a presidential election. 

Burkini 

France’s highest court ruled this week on what might seem like a surprising topic for them to be troubled with – what women wear to go swimming in Grenoble.

Grenoble enacted three changes to its rules for municipal pools – men can wear swim shorts (most French pools say Speedos only), women can swim topless or can wear the full-body ‘burkini’ swimsuit.

No prizes for guessing which one of those provoked a national row, with the country’s Interior Minister furiously tweeting about secularism and demanding a review of the local ruling.

In the end the Conseil d’Etat ruled that women cannot wear the full-body swimsuit in Grenoble. Going topless is fine though.

While this all sounds extremely ridiculous, the debate is filtered through France’s complex and frequently-misunderstood tradition of laïcité (secularism).

EXPLAINED: What does laïcité really mean in France?

Heatwave

Temperatures across most of France have now dropped back to seasonal norms after the brutal and unusually early heatwave last week, which saw Paris reach 39C and parts of the south west get up to 44C.

But as the climate crisis intensifies this will become the new normal – the long-range forecast for France predicts a hot and dry summer with a high risk of droughts and wildfires.

This is why northern cities like Paris – which were simply not designed to cope with these temperatures – are having to adapt their architecture. Meanwhile on the south coast, Unesco has placed Marseille and Cannes on its risk list for tsunamis within the next 30 years. 

Festival time

On a more cheerful note, France on Tuesday enjoyed its first full Fête de la musique since 2019, with thousands of musicians performing throughout the day in towns and cities around France.

Paris was certainly rocking until the early hours and people took advantage of being able to enjoy the festival without any Covid-related restrictions.

And if you’re planning a trip this summer, definitely check out these videos of the most beautiful train journeys in France, some simply spectacular scenery on view. 

